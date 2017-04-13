Harness The Power Of This S&P Quant Model

Macro: Industrial production and retail sales are both up over the past year - a positive sign. Let's see if Q1 earnings push S&P EPS positive YoY.

Sentiment: Active investment managers have gotten much less bullish. The number of SPY shares outstanding hasn't changed much over the past few months, indicating a lack of excessive optimism.

Technicals: The trend is up, NYSE margin debt has grown by ~21% over the past twelve months, and seasonality is about to turn negative.

In a previous article, I outlined both the purpose and construction of my Simple Stock Model. Keep reading for a quick run-down if you're new to the model; otherwise, you can skip down to "Technicals" for the updated data.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always thought it was shortsighted to base an opinion on the S&P on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use, so your view can be comprehensive, as opposed to having tunnel vision on only one indicator.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: technicals, sentiment, rates and macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, dictating either 100% long exposure to the S&P or a 100% cash position. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from the Simple Stock Model website.

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator within the technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time and the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur on Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had a more reliable data source for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed positioning over the past week. Let's get started with some technicals.

Technicals

The age-old trend following approach is to have long exposure to the S&P, if the index is above its 200-day moving average. That works, but you get whipsawed with a lot of false signals. That's why I use a 4-week average of SPY's distance relative to its 200-day moving average. It's a bit slower on catching big moves but signals fewer false positives. The S&P is currently well above its 200-day moving average. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Growth in margin debt occurs when investors pledge securities to obtain loans from their brokerage firm. The NYSE releases margin debt data on a monthly basis.

It's important to avoid looking at the nominal amount of margin debt outstanding, as any credit-based indicator will steadily grow over time as the economy expands. Instead, I like to look at the yearly percentage change in margin debt. Historically, positive annual growth in margin debt has actually been a positive sign for future short-term S&P returns. We recently received new margin debt data and it revealed a rise in margin debt. Margin debt has risen by +21.2% over the past year, slightly outpacing the yearly growth in the S&P. Data is from the NYSE.

Most people dismiss the saying "sell in May and go away." Surprisingly enough, the strategy has worked well over the past few decades (and over the past few centuries in the UK stock market). March and April are within the historically best six months of the year for the market. If Monday falls between November 1 and April 30, my filter rule says to be in the market. The beginning of May will mark the beginning of the historically weak period. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Sentiment

State Street launched SPY, the ETF that this article runs all of its analysis on, in 1993. State Street started providing shares outstanding data for SPY in 2006. The number of SPY shares outstanding grows or shrinks based on the creation and redemption activity of authorized participants. Basically, when SPY is in hot demand and the number of shares outstanding is rapidly increasing, that's typically been a sign of excess optimism.

My rule for this indicator is if the 4-week average of the 3-month change in SPY's percentage of shares outstanding is greater than +5%, be out of the market. The 4-week average of the 3-month change is currently +0.9%, meaning the number of SPY shares outstanding hasn't changed much over the last quarter. Data is from State Street.

The NAAIM Exposure Index measures how bullish or bearish active investment managers are on the S&P. My preferred measure of the index is a four-week average. This metric has quickly fallen to 72%, meaning active managers have recently gotten less bullish on the S&P. Data is from the National Association of Active Investment Managers.

Rates

The difference between the interest rate of a high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) bond and a Treasury (NYSEARCA:IEF) of comparable maturity is called a high-yield spread. The narrower the spread, the more optimistic investors are about the probability of risky U.S. corporations being able to service their debts.

When investors grow more uncertain, they will demand a higher interest rate on high-yield bonds and cause spreads to widen. High-yield spreads are extremely low, meaning that investors aren't demanding a substantial interest rate premium to lend to high yield borrowers. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Macro

Industrial production measures the total value of output for all manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utility facilities located in the United States. It's a key economic indicator and is a good way to quickly gauge how the manufacturing portion of the U.S. economy is doing. Industrial production is now up 0.4% over the past year, above my cut-off filter of 0%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Retail sales reflect the total value of sales at the retail level. It's a primary measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of economic activity in the U.S. I like to look at real retail sales data that is adjusted for inflation. Real retail sales are up 2.8% over the past year. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

We received new data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) last week. The ISM PMI is a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, below 50 indicates contraction. The most recent ISM PMI was 57.2, a healthy reading. Data is from the Institute of Supply Management.

That wraps up the weekly update on some of the individual indicators. Now for the composite model.

Composite Model

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. Who cares? That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger-picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works: Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0 depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 22 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

So where do we stand? Technical data is strong. The trend is up, we're inside of the historically positive pre-FOMC drift period, and seasonality is strong until the end of April. The lone negative is that most buyback programs are paused ahead of company's announcing their first quarter earnings.

Regarding sentiment, most indicators I track have corrected and no longer reflect a ton of optimism. CBOE's total put/call ratio has risen, the number of bullish active managers per NAAIM has decreased, and the VIX futures curve is now in backwardation.

Macro data is very strong. Industrial production, retail sales, and housing prices are all up over the past year. The recently strong ISM PMI data points to a healthy U.S. manufacturing sector. It will be interesting to see if Q1 S&P earnings data pushes yearly earnings-per-share growth positive.

Overall, the composite model is long. This is because the composite score is 0.86, above the cut-off filter of 0.60.

I update all of the individual indicators and the composite model each week, so be sure to follow me to track future updates!

I hope this article can help you out in your own investing endeavors. Do let me know in the comments below if you have any questions.

