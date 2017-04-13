Pandora Playing Catch Up

Pandora (NYSE:P) began rolling out its Pandora Premium subscription product on March 15, 2017. Pandora Premium is Pandora's first service that allows users to search for specific songs or make specific song playlists. Pandora now offers its users three tiers of services, and users can switch among them within the same Pandora app:

Pandora (free): The standard version of Pandora that almost everyone has used at some point in the last 15 years, offering personalized radio stations with commercials (ad-supported) and a limited number of song skips per hour.

Pandora Plus ($4.99/month): This version removes ads, and gives users unlimited song skipping and replays. Pandora Plus replaced Pandora One in Fall 2016, with existing Pandora One subscribers automatically becoming a Pandora Plus subscriber. Pandora One had no commercials and limited song skipping and replays.

Pandora Premium ($9.99 or $12.99/month): Pandora's first-ever offering allowing users to search for specific songs to play and create their own playlists. Users automatically have a playlist of every song they have ever thumbed up. Pandora's radio streaming is still available as well. Users can quickly create new playlists by adding one song and directing Pandora to add similar songs.

Pandora's focus on in its ad-based model delayed its ability to launch an on-demand offering. With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify (Private:MUSIC) having enjoyed multi-year head starts, Pandora is now forced to play catch up in the on-demand music streaming space.

Initial reviews of Pandora Premium are promising (" Pandora Premium: The Original Music Streaming Giant Is Ready For Prime Time" - The Verge. " Inside Pandora Premium: How the Online Radio Pioneer Aims to Take on Spotify and Apple Music" - Variety. " Pandora's On-demand Music Service Finally Arrives" - TechCrunch. " Pandora Premium a worthy Spotify rival" - The Mercury News). Pandora is rolling out Premium slowly, requiring users to sign up for an invite wait list. The increased press surrounding Pandora Premium seems to be driving users to sign up for Pandora Plus.

Source: App Annie Store Stats (here).

The dark blue line in the above chart is the overall U.S. Top Grossing iPhone App Store ranking over time, as defined by Apple. The light blue line is Pandora's U.S. Top Grossing iPhone App Store rank in the music category, also as defined by Apple. One can follow these rankings in real time on an iPhone by accessing App Store -> Top Charts -> Top Grossing.

For most of 2016, Pandora ranked second place behind Spotify in the music category. However, since November 19, 2016, shortly after the launch of Pandora Plus, Spotify ceded first place in the music category to Pandora. After the March 15, 2017 Premium launch, Pandora even reached the #1 Overall Top-Grossing spot on March 22, 2017 and March 28, 2017. (Source: App Annie Store Stats here).

Slow Roll-Out

There is reason to believe that Pandora's Apple App Store performance since March 15, 2017, has understated demand for Pandora Premium.

There is a logical reason why Pandora is doing a slow roll-out via an e-mail invite list. Subscriptions purchased through the App Store are subject to a 15% recurring commission to Apple. It makes financial sense for its most loyal listeners to subscribe on Pandora.com, outside of the app ecosystem. Pandora is able to offer its Premium subscription at $9.99 per month on its website versus $12.99 through the App Store.

Pandora updated its iPhone application on March 15, 2017 and April 6, 2017. Pandora Premium subscriptions via the App Store were not available until April 6, 2017. Apple lists the Top 10 In-App Purchases for each application along with its App Store listing. Below are my screen shots of Pandora's Top In-App purchases taken on April 6, 2017, and April 7, 2017, respectively.

Apple App Store Pandora Top In-App Purchases. Source: Author Screenshots from April 6, 2017(left) and April 7, 2017 (right).

As can be seen above, on April 6, 2017, Apple did not report Pandora as selling its Premium subscription through the App Store. After the Pandora app was updated on April 6, 2017, the next day Pandora Premium began filling out the rest of Pandora's top in-app purchases. This means that Pandora achieved the No. 1 Top Grossing App rank in March while only selling Plus subscriptions.

However, Pandora's ranking in Apple's App Store since April 7, 2017,has still understated the end-listener demand for Pandora Premium. At the moment, one has to dig into the iPhone's settings to subscribe to Pandora Premium through the App store. Below is the screen progression to upgrade to Premium - users must click through over five screens.

Accessing Apple App Store Subscription Settings. Source: Author's iPhone Screenshots.

Pandora will eventually allow users to sign up for Premium directly through its app, after which I believe Pandora should spend more days ranked No. 1 Apple App Store Top-Grossing.

Skeptics Beware

So why is Pandora Premium such a game changer? Without an on-demand offering, Pandora was stuck selling to the most price-conscious music streaming consumers. For many consumers, the decision is between free or paid music streaming. And if deciding to go with a paid service, consumers generally opt for the on-demand feature. As a result, Pandora has been losing users to $10 per month on-demand streaming services from Spotify and Apple.

Citing the US Census and IHS Markit, Pandora believes its U.S. Total Addressable Markets (TAM) are as follows:

Source: Pandora October 25, 2016 Analyst Day Presentation - Slide 61.

Pandora currently has ~65% of the ad-supported music streaming market and ~80% of the ad-free music streaming market. By 2020, Pandora believes it can grab a 20% market share of on-demand music streaming.

Pandora can accurately predict revenue and content costs with the number of paid subscribers as an input. Below is Pandora's target 2020 operating model based upon a projected 89.5M ad-supported users, 9.5M Plus users, and 11.3M Premium users. Pandora groups ad-supported and Plus together into its "Core Radio" category. Note that Pandora's Consolidated 2020 Model is a U.S. only target, and excludes any revenue from an international expansion. (Source: 1 hour, 48 minutes into October 25, 2016 Analyst Day presentation).

Source: Pandora October 25, 2016 Analyst Day Presentation - Slide 83.

Pandora's ability to hit its target Plus and Premium subscriber numbers in the next few years will determine the company's financial future. I think it is valuable to run a simple binomial stock pricing model with to see how the current stock price relates to probabilities of Pandora achieving its target 2020 model.

If (emphasis added) Pandora were to achieve its targeted consolidated 2020 model it would be an epic turnaround, as Pandora's operating margin in 2016 was negative 25% (see page 51 of Pandora's 2016 10-K). In the target scenario, Pandora's 2020 consolidated model with 15% operating margins and $4B in revenue would generate operating profits of $600M, and net profits of ~$600M. (Author's assumptions for Consolidated Model 2020 operating to net profits: Convertible notes convert to equity at 2020 maturity, leaving Pandora long-term debt free. Pandora is in 0% tax bracket due to still working off $1.5 billion in tax-loss carryforwards held as of December 31, 2016.) In this case, I believe that Pandora would trade for around 20 times earnings, which would be a market capitalization of ~$12B ($600M*20). This compares to a market capitalization of $2.5B today. Of course, there would be some dilution from the convertible notes and ongoing stock-based compensation. To account for this dilution when estimating $12B market capitalization, I assume 15% dilution by 2020, which would leave Pandora shares trading at approximately four times their current price. Thus, my binomial model's target case scenario utilizes has a share price of $44 ($11*4) per share.

My worst case scenario for Pandora, given that ~30% of shares outstanding are shorted, is a $0 stock price. With a 10% cost of equity and 2020 target and worst-case share price outcomes, for the binomial model to value Pandora at its current price of $11, it must give Pandora a 68% chance of failure.

Source: Author's Calculation

If the success scenario were to unfold, traders and investors could bid-up the stock to beyond 20x earnings. Momentum could contribute to Pandora trading at 40x earnings, which would be a market capitalization of $24B (compare Spotify's current private market valuation of ~$10B). I estimate the probability that these momentum factors come into play in the success scenario is 50%. After adding this 50% conditional probability P(Momentum | 2020 Target) to the success side of my binomial model, the binomial model must give Pandora a 79% probability of failure to still value the stock at $11 today.

Source: Author's Calculation

If Pandora's probability of achieving the target case (and my projected target valuation) is 50%, then my binomial model believes shares are worth $17 today. And in the binomial with conditional probability of momentum, investors should be willing to pay $25 per share.

Source: Author's Calculation

Judge for Yourself

I believe many in the investment community have not yet been able to experience Pandora Premium for themselves. It is possible to skip the wait list by managing your subscription in Apple's App Store or signing up for a brand new account and upgrading on Pandora.com. Investors, both long and short, should take the time to judge the caliber of Pandora Premium compared to other on-demand streaming services.