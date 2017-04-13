Well Completion Firm Select Energy Services Sets Terms For IPO

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

I'm pessimistic that oil pricing power will return, resulting in a damper on well completion activity and intense competition among the oilfield service providers.

The company's financial performance has sharply deteriorated along with the drop in oil prices throughout the industry.

Select Energy Services wants to raise $175 million in an IPO at a $1.1 billion market cap post-IPO.

Quick Take

Oil & gas fracking services company Select Energy Services (WTTR) has filed proposed terms for a $175 million IPO.

Select Energy is part of a current cohort of oilfield services firms wanting to go public based on the stabilizing price of oil and their belief that demand for the services will experience a significant upturn.

I don’t agree, as I see continued downward pricing pressure that will create a cap on well completion service demand for the foreseeable future.

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Gainesville, Texas-based Select Energy was incorporated in 2016, but began operations in 2007 as Peak Oilfield Services founded by Chairman and CEO John Schmitz.

The company provides a range of pre-frack and post-frack well completion services that bring and utilize water at the wellsite as part of the hydraulic fracturing process.

It operates three business segments:

Water Solutions including sourcing, transfer, storage, disposal and recycling of water resources

Accommodations and Rentals for field personnel

Wellsite Completion and Construction for various wellsite and pipeline logistics operations

Below is a brief company overview video:

(Source: SelectEnergyServices)

Major investors include Adage Capital, Hadley Harbor, Luminus Energy, Putnam Funds, Senator Global, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Whipstock, SES Legacy Holdings and Crestview Partners.

SES Legacy Holdings is the existing shareholder group of the underlying LLCs that the public entity will invest most of the proceeds in.

Crestview is the major private equity capital partner for the company.

Competitors in SES’ wellsite completion services space include:

Halliburton (HAL)

Schlumberger (SLB)

Heckmann

Ridgeline Energy

Fountain Quail Disposal

Commentary

Select Energy intends to sell 10.6 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $16.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $174.9 million before fees and not including customary over-allotment options to the underwriters.

The company would have a post-IPO market cap of $1.1 billion, or approximately a 3.6x multiple of trailing twelve-month sales.

Management intends to use the net proceeds as follows:

"We intend to contribute all of the net proceeds received by us to SES Holdings in exchange for SES Holdings LLC Units. SES Holdings intends to use the net proceeds in the following manner: $34 million will be used to repay borrowings incurred under our credit facility to fund the cash portion of the purchase price of the Permian Acquisition; $10.7 million will be used for the cash settlement of outstanding phantom units at SES Holdings; approximately $77 million will be used for 2017 budgeted capital expenditures (including approximately $5 million related to the expansion of our Bakken Pipeline systems); and the balance will be used for general corporate purposes, including other organic and acquisition growth opportunities."

I previously wrote a detailed analysis of WTTR’s proposed IPO, Select Energy Services Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I detailed the company’s recent operational financial results, summarized in the table below:

(Source: Select Energy S-1)

My conclusion in that article is unchanged in that the company’s financial condition has deteriorated sharply along with the drop in oil prices and a concomitant reduction in demand and/or pricing power by well completion firms.

This financial swoon is not unique to Select Energy; rather it is the same pattern that I see across the many oilfield service companies attempting to go public now that the price of oil has largely stabilized around $50 per barrel.

I’m not optimistic that demand will return enough to propel stock prices higher for oilfield services firms.

Select Energy may be able to go public, but I suggest to prospective investors to AVOID the IPO due to continued downward macro pricing pressures for the foreseeable future.

