JPMorgan: TP Raised To $103

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) delivered a 1Q17 EPS of $1.57 this morning, beating consensus of $1.52. The earnings beat was primarily driven by strong trading results and higher-than-expected lending margins.

Source: Company data

The good

The company's trading income was fueled by improved market conditions, with the FICC (Fixed-Income, Commodities and Currency) being a particular strength. Impressive FICC performance has continued in 1Q17, due to uncertainty around actions by global central banks, accelerating inflation expectations and higher client activity. JPMorgan maintains its #1 ranking in FICC and, in addition, the bank is more weighted towards Rates business, compared to Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C).

Source: Bloomberg

While strong FICC results were largely expected, we note that JPM's NIM (net interest margin) was the key positive takeaway from the results. The company's NIM increased by 11bps q/q to 2.33bps, which is an impressive achievement, in our view. One can argue that higher lending margins were also expected, given the improved rate environment, thanks to the December/March rate hikes. However, it is key to note that consensus had expected 1Q17 JPM's NIM of 2.29bps.

Source: Bloomberg

It is also worth mentioning that the bank maintained its #1 ranking for Global Investment Fees with 8.5% wallet share in 1Q17.

The bank's CET1 ratio came in at 12.4% in 1Q17. JPM has recently mentioned that its minimum required CET1 ratio is 11%, around 140bps lower than JPM has today. Although the company's management kept its payout target unchanged at 55-75%, we believe there are upside risks to buybacks and dividends, given JPM's strong capital position.

The bad

Provisions for credit losses in CCB (Consumer & Community Banking) spiked 51% q/q.

Source: Company data

In our view, this should not come as a surprise. Although there are no signs of asset quality issues yet, we do believe that credit losses have bottomed out. In our view, the U.S. banking sector reached a point where loan loss provisions should begin to rise. As such, even in our base-case scenario we expect a material pick-up in JPM's cost of risk (+4bps/+5bps in 2017/2018). With that being said, it is key to realize that higher interest margins and stronger fees & commissions income should offset rising provisioning charges.

Bottom line

JPM is a Buy. It is a quality name with superior returns, low earnings volatility and a strong investment banking/FICC franchise. Our valuation analysis suggests that the stock offers an asymmetrically positive risk/reward ratio. It is still our top-pick among the "Big-4" US banks and a core holding of our global banking portfolio. We are increasing our target price to $103.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.