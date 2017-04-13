Breaking Down Bank Earnings

The interdependence between banking revenues and the growth in the S&P 500 and other indices is troubling.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

EPS: $1.65 actual vs. $1.52 expected.

Net Revenue: $25,586M in Q1 of 2017 vs. $24,083M in Q1 of 2016.

Net Income: $6,448M in Q1 of 2017 vs. $5,520M in Q1 of 2016.

The source of the increased revenue largely came from the "record net income and Investment Banking fees for a first quarter of $3.2 billion, up 64% and $1.8 billion, up 37%, respectively."

Citi Financial (NYSE:C)

EPS: $1.35 actual vs. $1.24 expected.

Net Revenue: $18,120M in Q1 2017 vs. $17,555M in Q1 of 2016.

Net Income: $4,090M in Q1 of 2017 vs. $3,501M in Q1 of 2016.

The bulk of the increase in revenues came from its institutional banking group. Investment banking saw a 39% increase YoY, with Q1 2017 seeing investment banking revenues of $1,214M, up from $873M in Q1 of 2016.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

EPS: $1.00 actual vs. $0.97 expected.

Net Revenue: $22,000M in Q1 2017 vs. $22,800M in Q1 2016.

Net Income: $5,460M in both Q1 2017 and Q1 2017.

Similar to the other two banks, Wells Fargo saw an 18% YoY growth in investment securities, from $2,262M to $2,675M, and the earnings report states that "the impact of balance declines in trading assets and mortgages held-for-sale, as well as lower income from variable sources, was offset by average balance growth in investment securities and the benefit from higher interest rates in the quarter."

Common Theme

It is clear that a common theme from all three earnings reports is that revenue and profits were supported by their investment banking activities. This is not surprising. A lot of money has been flowing into the stock market because of the continued bull run. From the start of Q1 2016 to the end of Q1 2017, the S&P 500 grew from 2,038 to 2,380 or 16.7%.

I mentioned this before, and I mentioned why it is a double-edged sword. A large chunk of the growth in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been due to the growth in banking stocks.

But recently I have noticed a potential head-and-shoulders pattern in the S&P 500 financial sector index. The associated drop, should the pattern follow through, would constitute a roughly 5% drop in the sector, and even assuming that no other sector followed it lower would result in a 0.75% drop in the S&P 500 itself. Odds are, such a drop would bring other sectors lower, and so we would see a larger drop.

The heavy interdependence between banking profits and stock market growth puts both at risk. If either one should falter, they both will, and it will create a feedback loop that will drive both of them lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SH, VIXY, DOG, RWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am mostly shorting the equity markets; however, I move back and forth between long and short positions.