Alaska Permit For NAK Kicks Off Buying Frenzy

On Tuesday April 11th, after hours Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEMKT:NAK) got an ongoing land use permit from Alaska for the Pebble mine. The stock shot up after hours from 1.38 to 1.83. Wednesday's volume clocked over 20 million shares, close to 10% of overall float.

Short interest also released yesterday showed a 6.71 % increase in number of shares short for the period from 3/15/17 to 3/31/17 to a total of 22,679,300 shares. With float of 232,043,400 shares that is not an insignificant number coupled with the fact that the increase occurred while players were shorting in a range of 1.07 to 1.43. After market and pre-market shares traded several hundred thousand shares, it seemed to be too much for shorts to bear and the stock was under buying pressure most of the day.

Let's discover if this is a big deal and detail what the Alaska permit allows NAK to do.

Alaska can issue a Miscellaneous Land-Use Permit, or MLUP, for up to five years. NAK was asking for a permit of two years, but Alaska chose to make it twelve months. The permit does not allow any development, just the right to monitor and maintain drill sites and equipment. The only thing mildly unusual about the permit is its oversight contingencies that the United Tribes of Bristol Bay were asking for.

Usually a MLUP is a low key non event and normally does not elicit a press release. Its kind of like your DMV was giving you the run around on renewing your registration and after months of fighting the bureaucracy you got your sticker in the mail so you issued a press release.

This author believes the MLUP to be a non event that did not warrant a press release. The resulting melt up will lead to a multi day selloff to rebalance the price once the realization sinks in this press release is immaterial.

