Ensco Plc: Recovery Ahead?

Ensco (NYSE:ESV), like all other official drillers, has been struggling due to the drop in offshore drilling activity and an excess supply of drilling rigs. But this London-based company might be a good choice for long-term oriented investors.

Last year, Ensco's revenues plunged from more than $4 billion in 2015 to $2.78 billion. The company's operating income, excluding impairment charges, dropped from $1.5 billion to $929.3 million. Ensco also reported a large drop in cash flow from operations from $1.7 billion in 2015 to $1.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company's backlog, which was $5.1 billion at the end of 2015, fell to just $3.6 billion at the end of last year.

Moreover, Ensco itself believes that it will likely continue to struggle in the short term. During the fourth quarter conference call, Ensco's management admitted that the company is going through "arguably the worst downturn" this sector "has ever faced." In its annual filing, the company further said that although oil prices seem to have stabilized between $45 and $55 a barrel, "we do not expect a meaningful improvement in demand for offshore drilling services in the near term." In other words, Ensco's revenues, earnings, and cash flows will likely continue to decline, at least in 2017.

A negative outlook around future earnings and cash flows may scare some investors, particularly since some prominent offshore drillers, such as Hercules Offshore and Ocean Rig, have already filed for bankruptcy protection, and others, such as Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), might follow suit. However, I believe Ensco could actually reward patient investors.

Remember, Ensco does not carry investment-grade credit rating. But it faces little bankruptcy risk because the company's financial health is in a decent shape. Ensco has done a commendable job of cutting its long-term debt to $4.94 billion at the end of last year from $5.87 billion a year earlier. Moreover, the company doesn't have any significant near-term maturities. In fact, more than 75% of its debt becomes due after 2020. Meanwhile, Ensco has seen its cash reserves (including short-term investments) climb from $1.27 billion at the end of 2015 to $2.06 billion at the end of last year.

Thanks to the reduction in debt and increase in cash reserves, the company's leverage metric looks great. At the end of last year, the company carried a net debt ratio of just 23.7%. That's not only lower than the net debt ratio of 37.1% a year earlier, bit also one of the lowest in the industry. By comparison, its peers Seadrill, Noble Energy (NYSE:NE), Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) have net debt ratios of 45%, 36%, 26% and 34% respectively.

Also, Ensco has strong liquidity of $4.5 billion, which includes cash reserves and $2.25 billion available under the revolving credit facility, half of which matures in September 2019 while the other half on September 2020. This liquidity could come in handy if Ensco faces a cash flow shortfall or if it decides to retire some of its debt. However, moving forward, Ensco's liquidity could actually improve.

Remember that despite the significant drop in cash flows in 2016, the Ensco still managed to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends. Last year, the company spent $322.2 million as capital expenditure on continuing operations and $11.6 million as dividends, leading to excess cash flows of $743.6 million. This year, Ensco expects to spend $335 million on newbuild construction, $30 million on enhancement projects and $60 million on minor upgrades, which will translate into a capital expenditure of $425 million. With dividends, we are looking at a total cash outlay of $436 million. This means that even if Ensco's cash flow from operations plunges by around 60% in 2017, it will still be able to self-fund the capital expenditure and dividends. If the company reports excess cash flows, then that will further strengthen its financial health.

Eventually, the business environment will turn, and when it does, Ensco will be one of the first to turnaround. That's because a majority of the company's fleet consists of jack-up rigs that are used for drilling in shallow waters, as opposed to floaters that primarily operate in deep waters. Historically, the jack-ups have generated more than a third of the company's total revenues. This could give Ensco an advantage since the jack-up demand will likely improve first whenever the turnaround occurs (since jack-ups work on shallow water projects that are generally shorter term in nature, considered less risky and do not require as much capital as deepwater projects).

It's anyone's guess when the offshore drilling industry will turnaround, but we are seeing some positive signs. Most notably, Ensco has been winning additional work in different parts of the world. As per the latest fleet status report, Ensco managed to bag short term work for one floater (Ensco 8503) and three jack-ups (Ensco 68, Ensco 75, Ensco 87).

But what I find particularly encouraging is that Ensco was able to bag three long-term contracts for its jack-up rigs - the Ensco 54 which will be working for five years in Saudi Arabia, the Ensco 106 which will be working for five years in Indonesia from November and the Ensco 80 which will drill in the UK North Sea from May 2017 until November 2018.

In short, Ensco is well positioned to withstand the downturn and recover quickly when the market turns in the long run. I suggest long term oriented investors consider buying Ensco shares on weakness, for instance, if the stock falls in the support zone of $7.27 to $8.41.

