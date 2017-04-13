Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) RhopressaTM (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% Rocket 4 Phase 3 6-Month Topline Results - Slideshow

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) RhopressaTM (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% Rocket 4 Phase 3 6-Month Topline Results - SlideshowApr.13.17 | About: Aerie Pharmaceuticals, (AERI) The following slide deck was published by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 115 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Drug Manufacturers - Major, Earnings SlidesProblem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.Follow SA Transcripts and get email alerts