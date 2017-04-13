Bristol-Myers Squibb: Looking Attractive

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), is regarded as an industry leader in biotechnology and pharma. BMY manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals in therapeutic areas including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psychiatric disorders. Opdivo is its number one revenue generating product, an immune system stimulating cancer drug first approved for squamous non-small cell lung cancer with several indications for different cancers some approved and some still being investigated, making up to 60% of BMY market cap. Opdivo and Eliquis, a blood anticoagulant, combine to yield over 40% of BMY revenues and both will be under patent exclusivity for at least 5 more years.

Opdivo speculation on a failed lung cancer indication for an Opdivo plus Yervoy study and a missed analyst earnings per share projection by ($0.03) for 2016 fourth quarter financials led to a sell-off of the stock. Some analysts now regard the stock as oversold including this seeking alpha article, Forbes via RSI below 20 at one point, and post register. 22 analysts have a mean short term price estimate at 60 dollars per share with a range of 44 to 71. Other analysts are not as favorable for BMY due to a recent Merck (NYSE:MRK) positive clinical trial result for a lung cancer indication of Opdivo, with its PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda. The stock has traded as low as 46 dollars per share, which carries a sustainable dividend well over 3%. Despite that failure, Opdivo is in more than 50 clinical trials to examine applicable indications (including entering the bladder market of 650 million per year), which means the drug could become one of the best-selling in the world.

Takeover and acquisition rumors abound for BMY, which may bring as much as an estimated 120 billion dollars, or 72 dollars per share. BMY now trades at a market cap of 87 billion or 53 dollars per share. BMY is an attractive acquisition target, offering excellent sales and earnings in tough economic times. In contrast to many other pharmaceutical companies with a decreased pipeline and litigation problems, BMY is in a position to be acquired. BMY has robust cardiovascular products (not yet mentioned) including Plavix (for heart disease), Pravachol (cholesterol), and Avapro (hypertension). The company also makes antipsychotic medication Abilify and cancer drug Yervoy (CTLA-4 Antibody). Its revenues are increasing year over year though as expected some of its candidates are running out of time of exclusivity.

Recent licensing deals by BMY will yield hundreds of millions up front and double-digit royalties. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) recently paid 300 million up front and 400 million in future milestone payments for its drug that targets an axonal neuronal protein tau, known to form sticky deposits in the brain linked to Alzheimers disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. This is a huge potential market. BMY also licensed its muscle wasting drug to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for use in duchenne muscular dystrophy for 170 million up front. This drug inhibits a muscle growth inhibition pathway regulated by myostatin. Made popular in fitness center "bro science" lore, the Belgian Blue bull has a mutation in myostatin making it inactive. The result is a "double muscular" physique that will probably give this myostatin inhibitor a street value as people abandon steroids for this more effective muscle growth (and fat burning) opportunity. According to Dr. Adam Zickerman, every 3 to 5 pounds of lean muscle burns approximately 5000 to 10000 calories per month even at rest. StrongBio regards this market as just as real as the misused street value of oxycodone, with strong future implications for attacking the obesity epidemic as an FDA approved indication. This product could be a real gem. According to Mike Burgess, head of Cardiovascular, Fibrosis, and Immunoscience Development at BMY, "Licensing these assets to Biogen and Roche will enable BMY to prioritize on other promising opportunities". Clearly there is no shortage in BMY powerhouse pipeline if they can sell these away.

Finally, the Yervoy plus Opdivo combo effect should not be dismissed for all indications in cancer. Though some controversy exists around just how good Opdivo really is as a monotherapy, an increase of 90 days of survival in a terminal cancer can make a big difference in quality of life as a measure of closure. Combined with Yervoy these recent results in late stage melanoma, showing a 12% relative reduction in death risk, are quite encouraging. Remember that Yervoy (anti-CTLA-4 therapy) was initially developed by Dr. James P Alllison at Berkeley via Medarex, who discovered during melanoma studies in mice that CTLA-4 blockade led to melanoma afflicted areas turning "bleached" as the cancer was attacked by the immune system. So it makes sense that T-cell agonists would amplify the Yervoy effect in pathways and cancer indications known to be responsive, such as skin cancer.

Simply put, StrongBio regards BMY as a good buying opportunity on any pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.