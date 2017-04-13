Just Enough Concern To Step Back From A.H. Belo

The numbers work well enough, but there's enough concern around the edges to stay on the sidelines for now.

But the newspaper business had a terrible Q4, and management still is looking toward growth in digital - which isn't guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the new digital businesses appear to be performing well and the balance sheet is clean.

A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) is a classic value play/value trap argument. The flagship Dallas Morning News is in an unsurprising secular decline - but efforts to build out a digital advertising business have had some success. Unlike peers like McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE), AHC has a clean balance sheet, closing 2016 with $80 million in cash (though the company does have $58 million in an unfunded pension liability).

A.H. Belo also owns three parking lots in downtown Dallas, and is in the process of exiting its legacy headquarters, which will be put up for sale. Proceeds from past sales - including The Providence Journal and its real estate, along with AHC's stake in apartments.com - have been distributed as special dividends, and another could be on the way should Dallas real estate be sold. So there's a way to make a reasonable asset-based, sum of the parts, valuation for AHC that implies reasonable support for the current $6+ share price.

But I can't quite get from "reasonable support" to "compelling upside". The newspaper business had a poor fourth quarter, though management insists the weakness was temporary. AHC is looking to grow its digital business, and while early efforts have been successful, I'm not terribly interested in owning an online advertising agency. And the potential upside just isn't quite enough to take on risks relative to capital allocation, and the general issues that crop up in asset sales. I like the case for AHC, and if there were a bit more evidence that management was looking to exit the business, I'd turn bullish enough to go long. But, as is, above $6, I can't quite get there.

Sum Of The Parts

Cash

AHC finished 2016 with just over $80 million in cash on its balance sheet. Subsequent to the end of Q4, however, the company acquired the remaining minority interests in its digital business (DMV Holdings) and its Speakeasy social media/content management unit. That cost about $9.2 million, total, according to the 10-K. Another $7 million will be spent in capex in 2017 on the move into a leased building for the new headquarters. That puts pro forma cash at just under $64 million.

Real Estate

In November, I estimated AHC's excess real estate to be valued at about $40 million, conservatively, and that appears to have been a bit low. On the Q4 conference call, CEO Jim Moroney said early estimates valued the HQ building at between $25-$30 million. That's a sub-$100 per square foot valuation, which appears below some recent comps. But past commentary also implies the building is a bit dated, so the $25-$30 million (~$80-95/square foot) figure seems reasonable - and Moroney did say the building could be worth more.

AHC also retains three parking lots in the city, which CFO Katy Murray said were worth $15-$20 million and were "cash flow positive". Total, then, real estate value probably is in the $45 million range.

The Digital Businesses

AHC's MEMO (marketing, event marketing, and other services) segment posted EBITDA of $4.17 million in 2016, per figures from the 10-K. That figure nearly tripled year-over-year. Ad revenue in the segment rose 29% year-over-year, with the DMV Holdings business (comprised of four business acquired in 2015) nearly doubling.

Meanwhile, AHC bought out minority stakeholders in both DMV and Speakeasy. AHC bought 80% of DMV for $14.1 million, but had to pony up $7.1 million to buy the last 20%. The implied valuation of the transactions better than doubled over two years. Meanwhile, the $2.1 million paid for the remaining 30% of Speakeasy values that business at just above $9 million.

Combined, the two purchases support a valuation of $45 million. That's an ~11x EV/EBITDA multiple - on its face not terribly outrageous given growth and potential margin expansion as the business scales: EBITDA margins in 2016 were just 9% and likely have room to move higher.

The Newspaper

At this point, it's difficult to put any real value on DMN, let alone AHC's other property, the Denton Record-Chronicle. 2016 was a rough year for the paper, and Q4 in particular was disappointing, as even management admitted. Q4 adjusted operating income (essentially Adjusted EBITDA) fell almost 80%, to just $1.8 million - even though Q4 traditionally is a seasonally strong quarter for print publishing. Ad revenue (which includes digital) declined almost 9% in the quarter, after falling just 2.4% through the first nine months.

DMN general manager Grant Moise on the Q4 call attributed the weakness to department stores, where sales fell a stunning 56%. National advertisers appear to have pulled back as well. Moroney insisted that Q1 was better - but that doesn't solve the concerns.

For one, Q4 next year isn't going to be any better for department stores and other retailers, meaning the Q4 2016 pressure isn't a one-off. Secondly, the year as a whole represented a notable step down. Revenue declines accelerated across the board. And circulation is starting to give away - which is a big problem.

Newspaper operators like McClatchy and New Media (NYSE:NEWM) have pointed out that circulation revenue actually has held up pretty well over the past few years, as rate increases have offset subscriber losses. That's been the case for AHC as well:

source: AHC 10-K, highlighting by author

But circulation declines accelerated in 2016 - down 4.7% versus 1.6% the year before - and in Q4 - falling 7.6% after a 3.7% decline through the first three quarters. AHC has added a meter to the DMN website, but it hasn't helped; meanwhile, print circulation volumes declined over 13% after staying basically flat the year before.

For the year, Publishing segment Adjusted EBITDA (my calculation: segment EBIT less non-cash expenses, but including share-based comp) was just $6.4 million, down 23% year-over-year. With circulation giving way and advertising plunging, it's hard to see that not heading to zero at some point in the not-too-distant future. And it's difficult to ascribe much value to the newspaper business as a part of A.H. Belo.

Pension Liability

A.H. Belo made large pension payments in 2014 and 2015, but has no more cash contributions required until 2019. The pension liability at year end was about $55 million; but as Murray pointed out, each 25 bps increase in interest rates reduces that accounting figure by about $10 million.

For now, I think it's wisest to assume that the newspaper business offsets the pension liability. Put another way, were AHC to try and sell the Dallas and Denton papers for $1 plus assumption of the pension and operating lease for the new headquarters, I believe they'd be successful. But at this point, I'm not sure they'd get much more than $1.

Total

All told, my numbers get to about $154 million: $64 million in pro forma cash plus $45 million each for the digital businesses and the real estate. There's some upside there in both digital and real estate, and the company probably could drive some incremental value should it decide to sell DMN. Meanwhile, the business should remain cash flow-positive in 2017, HQ capex aside. That cash flow should fund most, if not all, of the dividend, currently yielding 5%.

At $154 million, AHC would be worth $7.10, or about 15% upside from current levels. And there's a case to take the 5% yield and simply wait the story out - particularly since downside seems relatively limited by the cash and real estate. But there's just enough concern to bring that case into question.

The Concerns And The Entry Price

Down the line of the SOTP argument, there are minor problems that in total could negate much, if not all, of the potential upside. A $7.10 target implies about $21 million in excess value at the moment - that can be removed reasonably quickly, however.

The cash pile is useful - but it may diminish. AHC is targeting additional acquisitions in its digital business, and while early returns suggest the company spent wisely on DMV, that's not guaranteed the second time around - particularly as the company looks to stretch a bit to fill what Moise called the "gaps in our marketing services". Taxes could limit the actual monetization of the real estate; the company booked a $1.8 million gain on a $4.5 million lot sale in December, and a similar proportion on just the three lots would imply potentially ~$2-3 million in taxes. (A D&A shield does help on that front.) The digital business might not be worth $45 million. And the newspaper business may be headed to a point of no return where it has little or no value even as a trophy asset, and where AHC gets to the point of losing cash while still trying to "turn around" the business or invest in moving it purely online.

Because of AHC's size, a few million here and a few million there eat up a lot of the potential upside. And there's a broader strategic question as well. A.H. Belo doesn't appear interested in a sale of the newspaper assets, even though it seems like such a move should be inevitable at this point. The digital businesses don't have a natural buyer: Gannett (NYSE:GCI), long a rumored acquirer of AHC, has its own similar initiative, as do other multi-paper owners. Nor is DMV large enough to make sense as a public company on its own, or to justify a spin-off.

If AHC were to aggressively sell itself, whether as a whole or in pieces, the stock probably is worth $7, easily. But that's an 'if', not a 'when' - at least for now. And in the meantime, the real estate and cash are paired with a declining newspaper business and a growing, but still subscale, online segment. Against what looks like 15-20% upside, the risks seem enough to leave AHC reasonably fairly valued.

That doesn't dismiss the bull case altogether, though. If digital can show continued growth, AHC becomes incrementally more attractive. A price closer to $5.50 doesn't seem like a major move, but it gets upside to 25% and a current 'floor' is probably in the $4.50 range (cash plus real estate less $20 million in M&A spend). AHC is definitely worth watching - but above $6, right now, it's not quite in range to pull the trigger.

