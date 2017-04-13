Apple Buying Disney? Merging 2 Overpriced Giants

A deal adds no value and solves little. Cash should be used for growth.

Both Apple and Disney have problems with slowing growth and premium valuations.

Thesis: The speculation of a Disney (NYSE:DIS)/Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) merger is examined. The problem for both companies is that they are large companies with slowing growth and premium valuations. A merger doesn't make them more attractive. The theory is simply flawed.

Today's News: Apple-Disney Merger Speculation

RBC Capital says talk is picking up over Apple (AAPL) making a run at acquiring Disney (DIS), especially if $230B in offshore cash can be repatriated painlessly. The logic behind the deal is obviously the enormous amount of quality content owned by Disney "There are plenty of factors to consider, but such a deal would create a tech/media juggernaut like no other and instantly scale [Apple's] services, content and media portfolio, which would make the case for a higher valuation," writes RBC's Amit Daryanani.

The theory is completely flawed that the market would pay a premium if you combine two overpriced companies. Apple has single-digit growth (or no growth the last 2 quarters) and Disney, at its current price, has a P/E multiple of 20 and has experienced no growth in the past two quarters.

Look at the gap between growth and valuation for both of these companies.

Valuation:

Disney trades at more than 6x growth. That is incredibly expensive for a slow/low growth company. See below for the analysis of their earnings, which are flat to down almost everywhere. There's just not a lot of growth there, and, in a recession, it is very vulnerable.

Growth: Disney is a well-managed company, but their results show obvious issues with revenue growth.

Cable Networks: Down

ESPN: Down

Broadcasting: Flat

Studio Entertainment: Down

Theme Parks: Occupancy down slightly

Here are some takeaways from their recent earnings report:

"We're very pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter. Our Parks and Resorts delivered excellent results and, coming off a record year, our Studio had three global hits including our first billion-dollar film of fiscal 2017, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO Cable Networks Cable Networks revenues for the quarter decreased 2% to $4.4 billion and operating income decreased 11% to $0.9 billion. The decrease in operating income was due to a decrease at ESPN. The decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth. The programming cost increase was driven by contractual rate increases for NBA and NFL programming, partially offset by the shift in timing of College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl games relative to our fiscal quarter end. . Operating income at our other Cable networks was essentially flat as a decrease in income from program sales was offset by lower programming costs and higher affiliate fees. Affiliate revenue growth was due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenues for the quarter were flat at $1.8 billion and operating income increased 28% to $379 million. Advertising revenues were flat as higher political advertising at our owned television stations and higher network rates were offset by a decrease in network impressions.

Studio Entertainment

Studio Entertainment revenues for the quarter decreased 7% to $2.5 billion and segment operating income decreased 17% to $842 million.

Theme Parks:

We continued to see very healthy spending at our domestic parks. Per capita spending was up 7% on higher admissions and food and beverage spending. Per room spending at our domestic hotels was up 3%, and occupancy was down modestly to 91%. So far this quarter domestic resort reservations are comparable to prior-year levels, while booked rates are up 2%.

Too much cash:

Both companies generate tremendous cash and the majority of it is fueling buybacks of stock that is rich in valuation. Both of these companies are overvalued based on sales growth and earnings. Unfortunately, buybacks are not the answer for long-term growth. Both companies need to make strategic acquisitions that can fuel growth.

Overbought:

In fact, both companies are incredibly overbought in the near term. This has added to their share prices being overpriced.

Strategy:

Disney shareholders would be getting a phenomenal deal and would be advised to take any deal premium and sell.

Clear Winners: The only clear winners in a deal like this would be the investment banks that would stand to make enormous fees.

Conclusion:

The analyst speculating on this deal reveals a growing issue for Apple: Using their cash to invest in a way that adds value or growth for the long term or midterm. Buying Disney at these valuation levels is not the answer.

