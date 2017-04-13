Quorum Health Corporation's (QHC) CEO Tom Miller on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

April 13, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Culotta - EVP and CFO

Tom Miller - President and CEO

Analysts

Jailendra Singh - UBS

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank

Sheryl Skolnick - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kelly and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Quorum Health Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Michael Culotta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Culotta, you may begin your conference.

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Kelly. Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's fourth quarter conference call. Before we begin the call I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our Form 10-K filing and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

We previously issued a press release on March 29, 2017 with our unaudited financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures including reconciliations to US GAAP measurements. We have included a slide presentation to supplement today’s discussions. As you know, our results consolidate the results of the 36 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Our same-facility information excludes the Sandhills facility in Hamlet, North Carolina sold on December 1, 2016. Our Barrow facility in Winder, Georgia was December 31, 2016 and its included in same-store, hence the results were for the full-quarter. All calculations we will be discussing exclude impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, expenses incurred related to the spinoff of Quorum Health Corporation, certain legal, professional, and settlement costs, net loss on sale of hospitals, severance cost for post-spin headcount reductions, the change in estimate relating to the collectability of patient accounts receivable and the adjusted EBITDA of divested facilities and related entities. Please refer to the slide presentation for further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures. The company has also completed the negotiations amending the credit agreement and the ABL credit agreement. Further details of these changes are described in detail in our Form 10-K.

With that I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Tom Miller President and Chief Executive Officer. Tom?

Tom Miller

Thank you Mike, and good morning and welcome to Quorum Health fourth quarter 2016 conference call. With me today is Marty Smith, our Executive Vice President of Operations and Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Mike Culotta, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike and I have some brief comments today covering the fourth quarter and year-end results, our financial guidance and our focus on improvement as we continue to move forward as a public company. We’ll then open up the call for your questions.

As you know during 2016, we divested two strategic facilities, Barrow in Georgia and Sandhills in North Carolina. The adjusted EBITDA for these two facilities represented a negative $9.1 million in the quarter or approximately 66% of the negative $13.7 million for the entire group of assets we had targeted to divest in 2016. For the year, these two facilities represented negative EBITDA of approximately $18.9 million or approximately 57% of the negative EBITDA of $33 million of the entire group of assets that we have targeted to divest in 2016. In addition, we completed the sale of our hospital in Centre, Alabama on March 31, 2017. This hospital represented an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $900,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and approximately $2.5 million for the year. Our net proceeds on all of these sales have approximated $18 million and all proceeds have gone to produce our debt. Presently we have an asset purchase agreement on our hospital in Augusta, Georgia and letters of intent on an additional four hospitals. We expect to consummate the sale of the Augusta facility in the second quarter. Please review slides two and three.

We are evaluating additional facilities for potential divestiture. These hospitals have low-single digit to negative margins when a very early stages for seeking interested parties, we believe these facilities do not need a future strategy of our company. We are very focused on reducing our leverage and move to a profitable operating company. We will use all of the divesture proceeds to pay down our secured term loans as we did last quarter and the first quarter of 2017. We estimate with all the sales that we will be able to pay down approximately $20 million of debt and that's probably 25% of our total debt, I’m sorry, 200 million in debt, which would be about 25% of our total debt. To strengthen our remaining core hospitals, we continue to recruit our physicians and our previously discussed strategic specialty areas and expand our services. Please refer to slides two and six. We have 137 physicians and advanced practitioners that commenced in 2016, an increase of 23% over 2015.

Through March 3, 2017, another 36 have commenced, this comparison to only 18 a year ago through March 31, 2016. We remain focused on increasing access points in our market at a reasonable cost. We acquired three outpatient diagnostic centers, opened an urgent care center in the first quarter of 2017. We have another care center planned for the late second quarter 2017. We have expanded Behavioral Health Services in selected market and we are set to open a new unit later this year. In addition, our expansion project in Springfield Oregon is progressing with new patient rooms and additional operating and capacity set to open mid 2017. Additionally, in an effort to reduce transfers to larger out-of-market hospitals and increase security, we opened four intensive care units and increased the coverage of the specialty physicians in multiple hospitals. Overall, we have seen an intensity growth as demonstrated in our Case Mix Index. Our same facility Medicare case mix index increased 5.2% in the fourth quarter and 3% for the year. Additionally, our all-payer case mix increased 3.6% for the year predominately in searchable cases. As you will more details from Mike, we are working hard to improve cost efficiency.

Regarding our various outsourcing agreements, we are negotiations to transition the billing and collection cycle agreements with a timeline that would avoid any disruptions. . We believe we will experience lower cost, higher collection rates, and better patient satisfaction as someone from the community will be there to address our patients’ questions and needs. We're working to make this transition happen and look forward to working with our former parent on accomplishing this initiative. Please review slide four and five. Our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures was $40 million for the quarter and for the year it was $182 million. As outlined on slide 7, we have multiple near-term initiatives to improve hospitals. The first step is to continue to invest negative to low margin operations and reduce leverage. We will focus on restricting our portfolio to hospitals that can improve in markets here and contribute to our operations and strategy. We will concentrate on our market demographics, payer mix and targeted physician specialists that will increase access to care in our communities.

We are focused on better alignment of cost and business strategies as we reduced our portfolio, improve labor staffing at our operations and improve performance of underperforming physician practices. We will continue to concentrate on reducing supply cost and other operating cost while additionally working to improve profitability at QHR and assess business lines that are not meeting specific needs. For further savings we have reduced our capital expenditure projects by $20 million in 2017 compared to the expenditures of 2016. As we work on these initiatives we will also continue to focus on high quality standards. I continue to believe any opportunities we see before us, our strategies to achieve our long-term objectives for growth. We remained very focused on our mission, leading in safety, quality performance and patient experience, investing in resources and services to improve access to local care, valuing the input of physicians, nurses and other professionals, attracting and retaining engaged professionals who share our vision and being a good community citizen. Our vision is to improve the health of every community we serve.

Thank you and now here is Mike to discuss the fourth quarter results.

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Tom. Tom has previously mentioned our adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the divestitures. In addition on Slide 8, we have included those that we are in the process of selling or have sold. Tom has also previously mentioned one we sold in the first quarter of 2017, another one under an asset purchase agreement and the others under letters of intent. In addition in the first quarter of 2017, we have identified others that we will also be selling they're not included in the numbers above. The new group represented another $1.9 million in losses during the fourth quarter. One of these facilities lost $3.6 million for the year in 2016, the others had low-single digit margins for the year. In addition, we have included slide 9 for the adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures, reconciliation and bridge for your review. As we have previously stated in prior earnings calls, some of our larger items relate to the volume and rate impacts, change in corporate office versus prior management allocations resulting from the spinout now, increases in medical specialist fees, differences in TSI cost compared to previous inter-company charges from the former parent, changes in electronic health records reimbursement and rebate and administrative fees reimbursement that declined due to the change in ownership.

In addition, on a sequential basis, the large difference in other operating expenses related to the Illinois income tax credits and the New Mexico gross receipts tax, all of these are described in detail in the Form 10 and the management’s discussions and analysis section where we included a Q4 to Q4 comparison and a sequential quarter comparison. Let me review some items related to revenue. As of December 31, 2016, the company reported a change in estimate of $22.8 million to reduce the net reliable value of patient accounts receivable. A portion of this change in estimate impacted contractual allowances relating to delays associated with collection on Illinois Medicaid accounts. The remaining $11.4 million of the change in estimate impacted the provision for bad debts in the consolidated and combined statements of income. This change in estimate related to an assessment of the collectability of the company's managed care and commercial accounts receivable aged greater than one year and was based on the company's review of historical cash collections for these accounts. We have slides 11 to 12 to further explain the change in net operating revenues and the provision for bad debt.

We've also provided a slide with the description of our DSOs and the makeup of those DSOs. Please review slide 13. Our purpose here was to help explain why our DSOs are high compared to our peers other than our former parent. As you can see, Illinois Medicaid over 180 days represents about two days and the accounts receivable to former parent’s internal collection agency represents another ten days. On the volumes, we went back and recalculated certain volume metrics relating to the original group of hospitals divested and to be divested and also the additional hospitals we will be divesting. Slides 14 and 15 give information on the original group of the divested and to be divested facilities including all of the facilities on year comparison. The admissions and adjusted admissions will improve about 90 to 120 basis points. On a quarter comparison, the improvement would be around 60 to 170 basis points. Other items to note in volume trends for that weather and flu related cases were down 9.3% for the quarter and 7.2% for the year, also one-day stays and observations were both down 3.4% and 10.1% respectively for the quarter. Other volume trends were down as you can see from our press release, including surgery cases which were down 4.5% for the quarter and 4.1% for the year.

Turning to expenses, we've included slides 16 and 17 for your review on the changes in salaries and benefit, supplies and other operating expenses. In addition, the Form 10-K also has further detail regarding the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 2015 but briefly. Salaries and wages and benefit increased due to the corporate office salaries and benefit shifting from a management fee allocation to actual cost. Corporate office salaries and benefits accounted for approximately $10 million of the increase, of this $2.8 million of stock-based compensation. Just as points of reference, the corporate office cost since the spin-off were $38 million of which $28.1 million was salaries and benefit and of which 7.4 million was stock-based compensation. The management fee for the first four months of the year was $11.8 million. This combined total of $49.8 million for 2016 compares to the 2015 management fees of $36.5 million or about $13.3 million difference. If you annualize the $38 million, the difference is $20.5 million.

Supplies expense as a percentage of net patient revenues increased over 220 basis points in the quarter. Our overall rebates declined $2.7 million from a year ago as a result of not being an equity partner in the GPO. The HealthTrust purchase group organization has been very gracious and spending time with us and we're in the process of getting some higher rebates in 2017 and beyond. We will be signing our new agreement with them. In addition, we wrote off $1.2 million in obsolete inventory in the fourth quarter. Other operating expense increased only $1.3 million in the quarter, but increased 270 basis points to 31.8% as a percentage of net operating revenues for the quarter. There was a $9.7 million decline in management fees offset by an increase in medical specialist fees of $6.9 million and the increase was in other areas such as taxes and insurance, and repairs and maintenance. High-tech accounted for a reduction in reimbursement of approximately $2.6 million.

As previously announced, our fourth quarter results also include updated long-lived impairment charges. In the second order, we reported a total impairment charge on our long-lived assets and goodwill for $250.4 million. Of this amount, $50.4 million was directly related to certain long-lived assets and the other $200 million was an estimate for goodwill. In the fourth quarter, we completed step two of the goodwill impairment testing and adjusted and reclassified the $200 million impairment estimate. We ultimately impaired the long-lived asset $88.7 million and reduced the goodwill impairment estimate by $80 million. Based on results in the fourth quarter at certain facilities, we reported an additional impairment of $38.8 million. The total long-lived asset impairment charges on 18 of our facilities since 2012 were $193.5 million and $125 million in goodwill. See slide 18 which further explains this very complicated accounting treatment. In November, 2016, California voters approved a state constitutional amendment measure that extends indefinitely the statute that imposes fees on hospitals within California to obtain federal matching funds. Revenues generated from these fees provide funding for the non-federal share of supplemental payments to California hospitals that served California's Medicaid or Medicare and uninsured patients. For the year-ended December 31, 2015 we recognized $34 million of revenues net of provider taxes from our participation in this California program.

The current program expired on December 31, 2016 and although we currently anticipate CMS will approve the program later this year, to-date CMS has not approved a new program. Consistent with the first four phases of the California program, we will not recognize any revenues under the new program until CMS completes the approval process. In addition, the program’s funding levels are based in part on medical utilization. As a result, changes in coverage of individuals under the medical program could affect the revenue and cash flows of our California hospitals under subsequent phases of the program. Accordingly, we are unable to predict the actual amount of revenues our hospitals may receive from or the timing of CMS’ approval of the program including its impact of our 2017 result. At this time, we believe the net impact in 2017 will be approximately $21 million. We further believe it will be approved by CMS in the fourth quarter. We refer to slide 19 in our presentation.

We estimated that the Affordable Care Act provided us with a modest benefit to revenue in 2016 of approximately 0.5% net of government reimbursement cut. The estimate is comprised of approximately $8 million for the exchanges and approximately $28 million for Medicaid, offset by approximately $26 million of Medicare cuts. Please the slide 20. Net cash provided by operations for the quarter was $20.3 million and for the year was $81.1 million. If you will note the accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased as a result of the increase in accrued expenses of 19 - accrued interest expense of $19.9 million. The year-over-year change was impacted by $30 million of legal payments in 2015 with no corresponding payments in 2016. Capital expenditures including software for the quarter were $25.5 million and for the year was $87.2 million. Of our capital expenditures for the year, approximately $38.5 million was spent on the Oregon project. We have spend approximately $48.9 million over the life of this project.

The net secured leverage ratio for the quarter on a trailing 12-month basis is approximately 3.93 times. Our consolidated EBITDA cushion is $28 million and our secured debt cushion is $125.8 million. In addition, we had no borrowings under our revolver or our ABL at December 31, 2016. I now refer to slide 21, which further explain our rational for seeking amendment under our credit and ABL facilities. This was a product of several items including the new FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-15, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern. We have experienced losses since the spin-off further deterioration in our facilities divested and to be divested. Increases in the timing of sales of such facilities and the inability to approve revenue related to the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fund. The company has obtained the amendments necessary to alleviate substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Our guidance is as follow, and we refer to Slide 22. We expect operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 to range between $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Adjusted EBITDA to range from $150 million to $170. Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures to be in the range of $170 million to $200 million. CapEx is estimated to be $60 million to $70 million. We have headwinds on the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee program of approximately $13 million. Lower reimbursement on electronic health records incentives of $7 million and related to [indiscernible] New Mexico gross receipts tax refund of $2.3 million. We have non-cash items included in our expenses of approximately $10 million to $13 million of stock-based compensation and other non-cash benefit and approximately $25 million to $28 million of non-cash self-insurance reserves. All of these items are add-backs under the credit agreement. In addition, remember that we estimate the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee will be reported all in the fourth quarter and is estimated to be approximately $21 billion.

Tom?

Tom Miller

Thanks Mike. As you can see, we are making progress on divesting underperforming facilities with the goal of reducing debt by $200 million. We are in negotiations we believe will improve our billing and collection processes and are indentify every opportunity to improve cash flow, decrease unbilled write-offs and missed billing opportunities. We continue to evaluate productivity at all levels and we will continue to adjust as we see variability in volumes to be physically responsible. As we work on our portfolio, our team continually assesses hospitals that we believe do not meet the long-term goals of our strategies. We are also strengthening our core hospitals by growing our access points and outpatient services to better serve our communities. With all these I want to remind you again our steadfast commitment to quality and our internally created executive quality dashboard to track and emphasize continuous improvement. This measure already indicates a 6.1% improvement for our hospitals in 2016. Additionally, we continue to see improvements in our serious safety events with an 86% reduction through the fourth quarter 2016 from our baseline in 2013. We are proud of our quality improvements and we continue this focus. In closeting I want to thank our physicians, our leadership teams at our facilities and all of our nurses and support staff for the encouragement and enthusiasm we have received. We thank you for your support.

With that Kelly, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of A.J. Rice from U.B.S. Your line is open.

Jailendra Singh

Hi thanks, so this is Jailendra Singh filling for A.J. First a quick clarification on the California supplemental payments assumed in 2017 outlook. So are you saying that 13 million decline is all driven by expected decline in overall funding and not driven by any sale of hospital in the state?

Michael Culotta

It is based on a calculation, for example this particular period was based on the base year of 2013 compared to a previous year of 2010. So it's just based on that estimate at this point in time and that was the information that we received from the California Hospital Association. We are looking into that to make sure that allocation is correct.

Tom Miller

And just to clarify, it would take the allocation from $34 million in 2016 to $21 million in 2017 going forward for the next three years.

Jailendra Singh

Can you talk about your volume expectations for 2017 and any color you can provide about the trends thus far in 2017?

Michael Culotta

One, we don't give any guidance based on the volume trends at this in point and it's a little early right now, we're still in the process of closing the books. So at this in time, we’d not be giving any information on 2017. But there was a little bit more of a flu that we saw in the first quarter than we did see in the fourth quarter [indiscernible].

Tom Miller

And just an addition to that, I think our physician recruitment activities have really been very successfully associated with it. We had 75 providers start in the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017, that’s 75 commencements, providers who are assessing patients, we anticipate that would have an effect going forward.

Jailendra Singh

And then finally, just one high-level question, of course since the spin-off last year, the company had been focused on the divestitures of these underperforming hospitals and which you guys expect to complete over the next 12-15 months. Can you guys talk about the next phase for Quorum Health in terms of initiatives or areas you are planning to focus to grow topline volumes either via expansion initiatives, JVs, M&A, et cetera?

Michael Culotta

As we look forward to our future growth and I think we identified when we first came out it would take us about 18 months on these first eight hospitals and we're ahead of track on those. We are looking at additional assets to make sure that our debt structure is aligned and that’s why we are looking at a few additional hospitals associated with that. As we go forward, every day we work on volume growth. We work on expanding services, one of the key areas I think we identified was we are generally in underserved areas and so we've been focusing on recruiting doctors for these underserved areas because in our hospital one doctor makes a big difference associated with it. And we've been - we had identified this as specialty areas that we were underserved in regard to orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and cardiology.

We recruited 19 of those providers in 2016, which makes a big impact. We have focused on our intensity of services, we were able to take our Medicare case mix in the fourth quarter of 2016 and move it above 1.4 which was our goal for the year was to get that case mix up, which represents the intensity and part of that is opening up four ICUs in our hospitals that were closed down so that we can take care of the sicker patients. So we'll continue to re-focus our hospitals toward what are the opportunities in the community, what are the growth opportunities, where are the specialty needs and grow the intensity of the patients that we take care of as well as having the providers to take care of the patients that are coming to our emergency room. So we will continue to do that and we think there is great associated with that.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Rigg from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Chris Rigg

Just wanted to come back to slide 2 and the $200 million of proceeds you guys are targeting. When we think about the facilities that you have either divested already or have under definitive agreement or letters of intent, how much of the $200 million is captured in what you guys sort of have very good visibility on?

Michael Culotta

Chris, right now based on what we have under letters of intent, we’re probably somewhere in about 20% to 25% of that number, some of the additional hospitals that we've included are some larger hospitals that would make up a larger bulk of the number.

Chris Rigg

And then on the DSOs, I guess what - you took a write off at the end of the year. So the 68 days in total, you guys feel very confident that you will get that money through the tour at some point. And can you give us just a general sense, particularly on the money tied up with the CHS collection agency, when you think that might come through the door?

Tom Miller

Well, when you're at a collection agency, a lot of that is are time payments, things that will take place or it will be over a longer period of time, but based on everything that we've seen and reviewed, we believe we’re very comfortable with the net realizable value there.

Chris Rigg

And then I understand the reluctancy to not comment on volumes sort of intra-quarter, but we are already a couple weeks into April here. And I guess even if you don't want to comment on the full quarter, is there anything you can provide with regard to even just January and February, just to give us some sense for how things have tracked thus far into the year?

Michael Culotta

Now, we’d really like to wait until we close out the books and records because as you know, a lot of things like for example adjusted admissions is based on your gross inpatient/gross outpatient revenue and as we're going through all those cycles now with the closing of the books all that will be impacted by that. So we just want to stay away from first quarter at this point in time.

Chris Rigg

And then finally, just on the ACA impact. When you talk about $36 million of gross benefits in 2016 and then you talk about $26 million of reimbursement cuts, is that $26 million of reimbursement cuts - maybe this is obvious - just in 2016 or is that the cumulative impact of what has happened thus far?

Michael Culotta

It’s the cumulative roll up, and remember that all started I think roughly, I want say around 2010, so as you are getting like for example all of those cuts, kept cutting into the wage index et cetera. So yes that is a cumulative number roll up of all of those cuts that have taken place.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sheryl Skolnick of Mizuho. Your line is open.

Sheryl Skolnick

Thank you very much and I will apologize where I am; phone connections aren’t too great and the power goes off at the worst possible time, so I missed the last about 5 or 10 minutes of your -- 5 minutes or so of your comments. So if you said this I apologize. First of all, thank you for holding this call. And clearly not the way you wanted to start the year, but diligence I'm sure will prevail. And the attempts and efforts you are making in correcting the operations and improving them as the ongoing assets, it is that part of what you said resonates with me is the right thing to do. But I do have a couple of questions going backwards. First of all, can you clarify - I think in your comments in your press release and 10-K comments, you mentioned on the credit agreement revisions and amendments that there was some change in definition of add-backs to the consolidated EBITDA. If there were could you please go through those for us?

Michael Culotta

Yes Sheryl there were. Some of the add-backs that were included in there for example is roughly about - I want to say about $5.1 million to $5.4 million per quarter. I think to get credit to get credit for not being able to accrue the California Provider Program. So that was part of it. In addition another item that was an add-back was for the hospitals that are losing money. We had put in approximately number of about nine hospitals that we're looking to divest and we estimated those losses. Those are also an add-back that is taking place. And then also some savings as we bring in the billing offices, but those numbers are basically minor. Then we also adjusted for the net senior secured leverage ratio, it steps down - technically it was stepping down to 4.25 at the beginning of Q3 and we moved that up to give us a little bit more room and time to sell these facilities.

Sheryl Skolnick

As I recall correctly, under the prior definition you couldn't add-back those losses from the to-be-sold assets until they were actually sold, is that correct?

Michael Culotta

That's correct and under the new agreement, it would you give us that add-back during the quarters. However, you would then adjust that back to 103 - Section 103 of the credit agreement to make the adjustment for whatever actually occurred for those facilities once we sell those.

Sheryl Skolnick

So you pro forma it at first and then you retroactively or you cumulatively adjust it at the time it is sold?

Michael Culotta

Yeah, what would take place is, let’s just use an example and say that the estimate is a million dollars a quarter, so let's just go with that. And so we would have that four million dollars, but then let’s say what actually happened once the hospital is sold that the number is either three million or five million. [indiscernible] adjust to that number and reverse out the old number.

Sheryl Skolnick

And then you would do that. I got it, okay. If we could just turn back to the AR adjustments for a second. So, I understand on the contractual allowances for Illinois that is somewhat out of your hands, Illinois is Illinois. But on the commercial and managed-care collections, can you give us any kind of color on whether or not you needed to change your current estimate of collectability as opposed to making adjustments for a lack of collectability of old managed-care and commercial receivables?

Michael Culotta

I would say it’s probably getting to be a little bit more current. There was some of it that was old, but some of it is the denials. We started seeing a growth in commercial or I should say managed care. And as we were getting into it, we were noticing some higher denial factors that are taking place. We haven’t technically given up on all of that. We're still working on old denials and trying to improve that whole entire process. But again part of that was basically what we were seeing some of the stuff currently.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. So when you are making your estimates of collectability of these receivables today, just to fine-tune this, are you taking into account that higher denial rate or are you assuming that higher denial rate won't prevail?

Michael Culotta

No. We’re assuming the higher denial rate. So going forward, we will be adjusting to that, but at the same time, we’re extremely, we brought in a separate group of people that are helping with the denials so that we can try to keep those at bay, but at the same time, we’re using a higher denial factor until we see that improve.

Sheryl Skolnick

Right. So that is an appropriately conservative way to look at it. You assume the higher denial rate but you work your tail off to make sure it doesn't get realized, got it, okay. Okay. And then as you look at this expanded group of assets that you are selling, did I hear you correctly in saying that one of them lost money and the others are low margin?

Michael Culotta

Several of them lost money in the, one definitely lost throughout the entire 2016. Couple of them lost in the fourth quarter, but were low margin for the full year. Does that make sense?

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. Yes. It does. And then as we think about the business going forward, two questions arise. One, the seasonal pattern -- I know you don't want to comment on first quarter, I don't blame you. But the seasonal pattern that we saw -- you were kind enough to give us the fully stated quarters -- in 2016, will that be a good guide for us in estimating quarterlies for 2017? Or does the factor -- excluding all the charges on a pro forma or adjusted basis? Or does the fact that there was basically a restart of the company mid-year make that a less than optimal way of estimating the pattern?

Michael Culotta

I think one of the things to really take a look at is when you look; there is a pattern there when you go through it, don’t forget in the third quarter and if I’m going off the reservation here, bring me back in. But if you look in the third quarter, don’t forget one of the unusual items, don’t forget, is we sold the tax credits in Illinois for about 8 million. We had the New Mexico gross receipts tax of 2.3 million. So that lowered the taxes and licenses line item for that particular quarter. Now, going forward, we will continue to get that $8 million from Illinois. So that will still come in, in the third quarter. In addition, what we did is point out that we’ll not be able to record the California.

So all of that will accrue, if it all comes in which we believe it will. We’re seeing that. It will come in, in the fourth quarter. I do want to state something very interesting here though, even though that number is 21 million, remember; California is usually running about 15 to 18 months behind in their payment. So technically, that amount doesn't impact our cash flow. It actually is really bizarre. We expect in the third or fourth quarter, you get $33 million in cash from California that related to prior year programs. So even though the number is 21 million, the cash coming in for 2017 is actually higher, if that makes any sense.

Sheryl Skolnick

It sure does.

Michael Culotta

So and then again, don't forget in your volumes and again I don't want to talk about the first quarter, but let's remember, February 29, you had a leap year last year. So you did have that one year, and I’m talking off the top of my head, I thought that accounted for about 3%, but I could be wrong. But again as Tom as mentioned, we brought on quite a lot of physicians. We’re seeing some good things in that area and I'll probably just leave it at that if that makes any sense. Did I answer your question?

Sheryl Skolnick

You did, absolutely. And I will pop back on if -- and get back into queue if there are no other questions after me, but I am sure there are. Thank you so much.

Michael Culotta

Hi, Sheryl. Sheryl, are you still there?

Sheryl Skolnick

Yes. I’m here.

Michael Culotta

Nobody else is in the queue. So if you have another question.

Sheryl Skolnick

Oh, really, okay. All right. So when we -- so talking about the businesses going forward, just you have done a lot of work just going through the slides and your commentary about the recruiting that you have done, opening the urgent care centers in these markets as well as the investments in Oregon, we got that. But as these doctors that you are bringing on, is it the usual kind of 12 to 18 months to really ramp up on volumes that we typically see in these situations? Or is there some reason we should believe that they could accelerate just because there is I think you refer to once, Tom, of pent up demand.

Tom Miller

Yes. Sheryl, I would tell you that perhaps as we had the opportunity to announce what first quarter was, you will see the -- you could possibly see the impact of recruitment associated with that. But I think that what we've always felt like is we're seeing patients in our emergency room and we're transferring them out to other facilities. One of our hospitals was transferring 60 patients a month out to another facility. And we had nothing close by to keep them and we had no specialists that we could hold them in our communities. We believe that’s where our great opportunity is. I think as you look at our primary service area and again, 80 some percent of our hospitals are sole community hospitals in their individual primary area.

Our market share is only around 33% at our primary service area. What a great opportunity for us to bring an orthopedist into the community, introduce him to every doctor, introduce him to the community to have an impact. In many of our hospitals, one doctor makes tremendous impact associated with it and we have 75 doctors who have commenced practices in the fourth quarter and in the first quarter of 2017. We do believe that the start-up associated with these patients as they don’t have competitors and are competing against a group of 20 orthopedists in the community. They are the orthopedists and it’s a different situation than you would see in many of our markets.

Sheryl Skolnick

I'm glad I asked. Okay. So you might be able to mitigate the start-up losses early on by having some real volume from capturing those transfers, so I have got that. And then on the CapEx, you made a comment that the 2017 CapEx you expect to be $20 million less, is that related to the completion of Oregon?

Tom Miller

It is not. It’s just -- we have committed about $98 million I think in 2016, although the cash flow which was about 88 million. We’re lowering that number down in the 70 million range associated with that and that’s just a belief of us being fiscally responsible. I mean, we have to be fiscally responsible for the cash flow that we bring in. Our goal, Sheryl, I think we told you, we were positive cash flow at the end of 2016. Our goal is to continue to have a positive cash flow for our company. We think that’s vital and our spend on capital needs to reflect what the cash flow is for our company.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yes. And then finally on the guidance. So, the way I thought about this was that if I looked at your fourth-quarter run rate and I took the add-back for the assets that you sold and you got to around $40 million and I got to $160 million, that would get you to the midpoint of the $150 million to the $170 million of the part one of your guidance. Is that the right way to think about that guidance, that that is sort of the midpoint is kind of the run rate from the fourth quarter and then the upper end is doing better?

Michael Culotta

It’s -- basically what we did is on the lower end, the 150 to 170 actually includes the facilities to be divested for the period of time from January 1 to the point in term that we believe they will be sold, our estimate based on what they will be sold. The 170 to 200 is the add-back for that period of time for those losses. So when we went and looked at it, looking at the run rate similar to what you did, depending on how you look at it, you have to -- because Q3 would have had the $8 million in it. We have the add-back relating to the $8 million depending on how you do the run rate, you would also have the adjustment relating to the California provider program. And so that’s how we came up with that range of numbers, just making sure from that regard. And then adding back any positives that we had, any changes we’re doing with cost saving measures and then also for the positive on the revenue side.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. All right. And then the physicians that you are hiring, sorry to jump back and forth a little bit. But the physicians that you are hiring, are you able to attract to these communities more seasoned professionals? Or are they -- is it still or is it just more of the new grads who are looking for positions and maybe getting some help paying off their loans?

Tom Miller

Sheryl, I would say that’s a combination of, we still get, we’ll get individuals out of the military who are more seasoned, we’ll get new graduates who want to start up their own practice associated with it. So I wouldn’t say there is any one consistency between those two. I think it’s variable.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. Because we were a little bit concerned with immigration rules being what they are that it might adversely affect rural markets. And that is one of the factors that I was a little concerned about. Are you experiencing any of that so far or are you still okay?

Tom Miller

I can only speak to our results. We’re up 23% for this commencement from 15 to 16, we’ve hit new records in regard to fourth quarter and first quarter 2017 in regard to what we’re recruited. And so, I think from our standpoint, anything can change.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yes, well, we know that. And then just while we are on the docs, the numbers that you are giving us, is that gross or net of attrition? And if so, if it is net of attrition -- if it is not net of attrition what has attrition been?

Tom Miller

Sheryl, those are growth numbers. It’s very difficult for us to get to the net numbers. Mike, I don’t know if you have any specific numbers associated with that. We’re not seeing, we’ve worked very diligently with our doctors to try to re-engage them in our facilities. We still have doctors who leave for whatever reasons, whether it’s health or retirement associated with that, but we’re seeing positive growth associated in these categories.

Sheryl Skolnick

Right. So the net number is still positive though, that you are confident in?

Tom Miller

It is. Yeah.

Sheryl Skolnick

By the time all is said and done, whatever recruiting you have done, you still ended up with a higher headcount of qualified physicians and specialists especially in your markets?

Tom Miller

Absolutely.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay, that is fair. And then, again I apologize for bouncing around, but certain things occur to me as I go on. And I really appreciate having this almost private audience, this is phenomenal. On the CapEx number, so I understand the prudence of trying to make sure and maintain positive cash flows, especially given the degree of leverage and the focus that I have on free cash flow and that it be positive so you can sustain the business. And given that the scale is still fairly small, so that is even more important. But some companies measure this as a percentage of revenues. And if my math is correct, your percentage of revenue is substantially below the peer group for CapEx. Two questions. One, is that the right way to look at it? And two, if it is, are you concerned at all that you are perhaps at this juncture able to either -- I hesitate to say under invest, but maybe it is a little bit of under investing to sustain the enterprise along a positive free cash flow basis?

Michael Culotta

I think Sheryl the big think to look at there is, we would probably be normal within our peer group, but remember with the number of divestitures we have, it just doesn't make a lot of sense to be investing in potentially facilities that we're getting very close to selling from that regard. We're not going to short change quality by any stretch of the imagination, but we have to be frugal also in what we're doing.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yes, yes. No, I don't disagree with that at all. And then the final question that I have for you. So you are at 36 hospitals as of the end of the quarter, that makes 35 now because you have closed in 3-31 on one sale, right. You have 9 more to go, so by my math, if I can do simple math, that is 26 hospitals remaining in the core base. Is that right?

Tom Miller

That would be right.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. Didn't you have one pending in Texas as an acquisition?

Tom Miller

Sheryl, we had announced that we had a letter of intent to purchase it. We’re still working with that hospital to look at our relationship and how it might change, hospital has changed a little bit over its time and so we're still looking at how we can have a positive relationship with it, even if it's not a full acquisition.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okey-doke, I got that. And so, my question then becomes 26 hospitals is a small scale; it is a little hard to get leverage off of that. I am going to presume that there is still going to be some concentration in key markets that make sense. But how concerned should we be at the small scale? And I hesitate almost to bring this up. But at some point, don't you have to add to that base to get appropriate leverage given the kind of necessary and sophisticated work you are doing in bringing the AR back under your own control and not relying on someone else's collection agency, et cetera, et cetera?

Michael Culotta

Let me throw something out there. We talk about these facilities, these facilities that we're talking about that we’ve sold and will be selling range anywhere from about $33 million to $38 million in negative EBITDA and then when you tack on the CapEx associated with it, throw in another $15 million, you're throwing out a whole lot of negative cash flow just in those facilities. And so I hear what you're saying from the standpoint and I’ll let Tom follow it up with that, but the first and foremost thing we've got to do is get and really concentrate on the hospitals that are doing very, very well, that are very profitable, have a lot of potential to grow and take those that are draining us of the cash and getting those off. So I think with that --

Tom Miller

Yeah. I’ll just add. Sheryl, our priority and we have not been shy on saying this. And we’re absolutely committed to this is to right size our assets, rightsize our portfolio to be able to build on and we have to do that first, that is our number one priority and we're still focused on that. We're just completely -- coming close to completing our first year of operations and our goal was to get our assets in line and we are still focused on it. I think Mike is right. We’re spending about $15 million, maybe $20 million less than last year, but a lot of that has to do with not spending money on hospitals that are for sale and we’re still investing where we need to invest to make sure they’re the same facility. But you don’t view the growth opportunities. My goal is never to miss on opportunity for growth.

Sheryl Skolnick

Well, I hear that and I certainly can agree with you that getting rid of the hospitals -- sorry to them -- but that are causing such a drain on the company's cash flows at this moment is prudent. Repositioning the portfolio according to what current management of these assets this Company thinks is wise given these growth opportunities is also prudent. It is almost as if we are in that difficult transition time where you are going to be small. And when you are small anything that goes right gets magnified but so does the other.

That we should be aware that there could be very significant volatility in results as a result of either timing differences, the way you gave guidance in step one for when you might sell these things, how much you might get, how much debt you might be able to pay, et cetera. But never mind the fact that it is going to end up being a relatively small base of high-performing hospitals. It is just I think prudent for us to think about it as a year in which there could be high volatility even though the strategy is pursuing positive -- in a positive direction. Is that fair?

Tom Miller

Yeah. I think it’s fair. But let me remind you first of all, we are part of HealthTrust Purchasing Group’s pharma supply expenses. We get the value and that tends to be 17% to 18% of our overall cost associated with this. So we get the value of companies like ACA with the same purchasing price and so it’s a great value that we have. Wages are unique to every market. There is no national, I’m going to say money, because I’m larger or smaller, it’s unique to every single market and we believe we’re competitive, but we’re also fiscally responsible and we’re going to stay fiscally responsible associated with that and I believe that, yes, by having the right assets that allow us a strong base, we’ll be able to grow both at our current hospitals as we go forward in the future.

Sheryl Skolnick

Excellent, that is very fair and I appreciate all this time you have given me. Thank you so much. I think a lot of folks' questions have -- I hope a lot of folks' questions have been answered. This is very helpful.

Operator

Your next question comes A.J. Rice from UBS. Your line is open.

Jailendra Singh

Hi. This is Jailendra Singh again for A.J. Just one quick clarification I needed. So, for Barrow and Sandhills hospitals, on page 2 today, you are highlighting that the proceeds were around like $14 million. And I think on the third quarter earnings call, you indicated expectations for $25 million of proceeds on those two hospitals. What is the disconnect?

Tom Miller

Yeah. I think part of that is and I thought that meant the three, but maybe it was the two, but I thought it was the three. The other part of that related to, as the receivables are being collected and again that takes a longer period of time. So at that point in time, we have included also the amount that we would get potentially from the receivables. That’s the difference and that process is still ongoing.

Operator

That completes our last question. I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Miller for closing remarks.

Tom Miller

Kelly, thank you again. And I want to thank all of you for being on the call and your interest in Quorum Health. We do believe we have a great story to tell. We believe we have great associates working for us. We believe we’ve engaged our doctors going forward and we believe as we execute our strategy, that we’ll be a successful company going forward. So we thank you for your time. Thank you, Kelly.

Operator

And this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.