Wells Fargo: Buy This Dip?

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported 1Q17 results this morning. Although the company's EPS beat consensus, Wells' revenues missed analysts' estimate, mainly due to lower-than-expected non-interest income, flat margins and higher operating costs.

1Q results: Focus on NIM and costs

WFC's non-interest income was down 8% y/y in 1Q17 as mortgage banking revenues declined by 23% y/y.

Source: Company data

Wells' NIM was flat q/q and down 3bps y/y. We acknowledge that flat margins may come as a disappointment for many investors, given the rate hikes in December and March. However, it is key to realize that Wells Fargo is one of the least interest-rate sensitive U.S. banks due to its balance sheet structure and loan mix. In contrast to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells is not a pure play on higher rates as it has a different business model.

More importantly, Wells still has a low deposit beta, thanks to its retail franchise. It is a huge competitive advantage in a rising interest rate environment, and it should protect Wells' cost of funding going forward. In addition, investors should not overlook the fact that WFC's loan yield was up 6bps q/q.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

1Q17's efficiency ratio increased to 62.7% from 61.2% in 4Q and that was another disappointment. We believe the increase could be largely attributed to costs related to WFC's regulatory issues. The bank's sales practice scandal will continue to have a negative effect on WFC's non-interest costs in the short term, no doubt about that. However, in our view, investors should pay attention to Wells' long-term focus on cost-savings measures.

While Wells Fargo closed 84 branches in 2016, it expects up to 200 closures in 2017. The pace of closures should remain at that level or slightly higher in 2018. There is much more scope for further closures, given that Wells Fargo has more branches than any other US bank. As we said in a prior article on Wells, once the regulatory issues have been resolved, the company will likely announce a new round of cost cuts.

Best-in-class dividend yield

As the table below shows, Wells Fargo offers the highest dividend yield in its peer group.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Attractive risk/reward

The table below shows WFC's fair value in different scenarios. According to our estimates, the stock offers an attractive risk/reward ratio.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line: Buy this dip

Wells' long-term investment case is still intact. Its strong deposit franchise is well-positioned for a rising interest rate environment, while further cost-cutting measures coupled with mid single-digit NII (net interest income) growth should expand the stock's multiple, in our view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.