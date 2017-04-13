What Is Wrong With Citigroup?

This is one of the best preferred stocks on the market if we strip its Call Option.

Lately, I have been on a streak of articles which highlight overvalued products or ones at level where Risk/Reward does not justify being a holder. Today, I would like to bring your attention to one very special preferred stock that, in my humble opinion, is a burden for the company and should have been redeemed a while ago. In addition to this, it has reached a level where you would probably be better off heading for the exit.

The Stock

The instrument in question is C-N - Citigroup (NYSE:C) Capital XIII, 7.875% Fixed/Floating TruPS Trust Preferred Securities. Here is a brief summary of its parameters, which should have you ask yourself the same question as I did: Why is Citigroup not calling it yet?

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 10/30/2015

Maturity Date: 10/30/2040

Nominal Yield (as of 10/30/2015): 6.37% + three-month LIBOR

Current Yield (as of 4/6/2017): 6.826%

Credit Rating: Ba1/BB+

Up until 10/30/2015, the yield this bad boy provided was even more impressive, but now that we are in a rising interest rate environment, it should only get better in the long term. However, being buyers at the levels where C-N closed yesterday (4/12/2017) - $26.62 - should not be something our risk tolerance would allow us to do, taking into account the information above.

The Peer Group

Source: The author's database. Closing prices as of 4/5/2017

The table above contains banks' Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks which we will utilize as a means of comparison for C-N. There are multiple things which you will probably notice, but I will point out anyway to emphasize on how insane Citigroup is if it does not redeem this issue.

The only stock in the group with Cumulative dividends is C-N.

stock in the group with Cumulative dividends is C-N. It has the highest LIBOR spread - biggest fixed yield buffer (Trust LIBOR + 6.37%).

Currently, the only stock in this group with a higher Current Yield is SNV-C (NYSE:SNV), with a handsome 7.175%

And, let us pause before dropping the bomb, C-N is Callable.

Frankly, this is too good to be true. I do not comprehend why a company like C would just leave this be - it is essentially screwing itself with every single dividend paid by this issue. And in a world where you have to be better than your competitors, it practically looks like a racing horse which is dragging a sack of potatoes and trying to win, in spite of the fact that it can probably afford to cover the product's yield.

The Setup

What is wrong this setup is that we would have to be out of our minds to buy it on these levels - C-N closed at $26.65 on 4/12/2017. There are multiple reasons why I believe that such action would violate any reasonable investor's risk parameters.

By purchasing the stock anywhere above $25.00, plus accrued dividends, there is significant exposure to a Call of the issue. As I already pointed out, I am dazzled by the fact that this preferred has remained on the market in a rising interest rate environment, which would only increase the product's yield in time and drain money out of the company. It would have made sense if there was any other similar case in the peer group presented above, but we can clearly see that there is no Fixed-to-Floating stock even close to C-N's fundamentals.

It is important to point out that the next ex-dividend date is the 26th of April. Therefore, at the moment, holders are probably put in a situation very similar to playing a slot machine at the casino. Grabbing one last dividend, which is desirable for tax purposes, sure might seem like a good idea taking into consideration that the issue has not been redeemed for so long. Perhaps bigger players are not particularly concerned with this risk as it would have a little impact on the overall return on their investment. There are many factors to keep in mind while wondering what the logic behind all of it is.

Other Options

In the end of the day, I dislike the LIBOR-pegged stocks and find little value in them, thus my astonishment over the miracle of C-N. However, below, we will take a look at what these securities are offering us in the long term, taking into account all of them - not just the banking sector issues.

Source: The author's database

We are interested in the Yield-to-Call (YTC), and the table above shows you that neither of these stocks is impressive while few of them do stand out of the crowd.

Anyway, let us zoom in a bit and try to see if something will capture our attention:

Source: The author's database

Our friend, SNV-C, who had the spotlight earlier in the article, thanks to the impressive current yield it provides, has been thrown in the dumpster on a YTC basis. If you are familiar with my articles about these type of securities, you also know that YTC is actually yield to best on these preferred stocks. I cannot recommend any of them at current prices because I see no bargains.

Conclusion

To keep it short and simple, as the article has shaped up to be, I believe that anyone who has C-N in his portfolio should head for the exit before or after the dividend - depending on risk tolerance. All fundamentals and common sense should lead Citigroup towards the logical course of action - calling the issue as soon as possible, and investors to the smart choice - cementing their profits. On the contrary, if you have reasonable basis to believe that this stock is not getting redeemed because of its place in the capital structure, this is the best preferred stock out there. You are as well welcome to share your thoughts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in C-N over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.