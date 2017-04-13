4.4% Yield And 49 Increases For This Dividend Champion

Target (NYSE:TGT) is still in the midst of a difficult quarter and a difficult trailing year. The company saw share prices slide (or plummet…), same-store sales decline, and lower guidance for future earnings. With all the bad news, investors decided to treat their share of TGT the same way Target treats merchandise:

They put it on sale.

The Broken Story

There are several stories for why Target is suddenly doomed. This is a huge difference from a couple years ago when Target was one of the darlings of Wall Street. At that point they traded at a premium valuation and were seeing as an innovative retailer transitioning to more automation and building an effective online platform to leverage their successful store brands.

Since then, the company pulled the plug on automation initiatives. The "Store of the Future" idea was dead. Of course, their online sales are still growing rapidly, but that is no longer seen as enough. Their store brands remain very competitive, but again, that just isn't enough for investors.

Recently another analyst bemoaned the difficulties of self checkout:

"Setting up self-check out counters doesn't seem to have made Target more efficient. At least that's my impression while shopping in my local store on a few occasions in the last six months. In fact, the self-checking counter is where the longest lines are formed, with some shoppers switching to cashier attended counters. The cause of the long lines appeared to be either freezing of the machines or the difficulty in following instructions by shoppers. To be fair, a few visits in one of the hundreds of Target's stores aren't sufficient to determine whether the chain is efficient."

That Is The Problem?

The analyst is complaining that Target's automation initiatives still have quite a ways to go. The complaint is one of waiting lines to check out at Target.

That is precisely the opposite of the normal story: "Comparable sales are down over 1%. No one ever shops there anymore!"

Sales Per Employee

Maybe Target just doesn't get it. Take a look at the way sales per employee has declined dramatically over the last three decades or so. The line only goes down:

I'm sorry, if we count years in chronological order, than the line pretty much only goes up. It looks like Target is still effectively growing revenue per employee. Unfortunately, after we adjust for inflation, the growth rate wouldn't be so stellar.

Instead, what we are seeing is a very natural consequence of the last 30 years. While GDP was growing and corporate earnings were soaring, wage growth was relatively tame. Consequently, there hasn't been a major incentive to invest in automation. When employees are relatively inexpensive, it doesn't make sense to invest large amounts of capital in automating the work. When wages start rising and putting pressure on earnings, as analysts are forecasting, then it makes more sense for Target to invest a little more in capital expenditures to automate more of the work.

Consequently, investors should expect this chart to continue rising. Remember that wage growth was just starting to pick up in 2016. These initiatives don't go from ideas to new productivity in days. It can take a couple years.

What I Want To See

Target is a fairly significant position in my portfolio. I started buying around $64 or so and have loaded up a few times since. Since Target needs to make some capital expenditures, they will need to either use part of their operating cash flows or take out some debt. The operating cash flows are easily enough to cover their investments, but I wouldn't be opposed to seeing small amounts of debt used.

The thing I don't want to see Target pull back on much is the stock buyback program. When the company trades around 11 times trailing earnings and 13 to 14 times forward earnings, it makes sense to keep the buyback program rolling. To keep it going strong, Target should limit the size of their upcoming dividend increase. They should keep the streak intact (this one will make 50 years), but no need to make it a huge increase. Sure, a large increase may send a confident sign to the market and increase share prices. However, for the long-term investor, the lower share price means better opportunities to add, more effective dividend reinvestment (if they have it on), and more effective buybacks from the company. I'd rather see them raise the dividend by around $.01 per share per quarter and put the rest of their free cash flows towards buybacks.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield history is charted below:

If investors still don't want Target at a 4.4% dividend yield, it doesn't make sense to raise aggressively and try to bring them back. It makes more sense to keep the buybacks going and reward the long-term holders through the significant growth in earnings per share and free cash flow per share that come from buying back shares at a cheap valuation.

Conclusion

Target's self-checkout process may not be ideal yet, but the incentives to invest in automation are just getting under way. Even during a prolonged period of weak wage growth Target was effectively growing revenue per employee. If we see wage growth really take off at the lower end of the pyramid, we could see justification for bigger investments in better equipment to help each employee get more work done.

As it stands, I think Target is best off keeping dividend growth smaller for the next couple of years and using the capital for buybacks and capital expenditures designed to improve productivity. If the stock is trading at these valuations, then I think using debt to fund capital expenditures is reasonable. Using debt to cover some capital expenditures allows the company to continue rapidly retiring shares.

My outlook on Target is a strong buy under $60. At the time of writing, Target was trading between $52 and $54. Over the last several days, this has been the normal trading range.