Media Nusantara Citra: Indonesian Free-To-Air Television Leader Is Fallen Angel With Re-Rating Catalysts

PT Media Nusantara Citra TBK ADR (OTCPK:PTMEY) [IJ:MNCN] is the market leader in the Indonesian free-to-air television industry, which has seen its share price decline by approximately 24% from its April 2016 peak of IDR2,400. Based on its share price of IDR1,815 as of April 13, 2017, Media Nusantara Citra is trading at a forward P/E of 15 times, which represents a significant discount to its five-year historical average forward P/E of 21 times. Furthermore, its closest competitor, Surya Citra Media, is valued by the market at a premium at 23 times forward P/E, despite Media Nusantara Citra's superior audience share. Market concerns regarding the company's loss of production house partner and foreign exchange losses on its US dollar denominated loan are overblown. I arrive at a target price of IDR 2,430 by applying an 18 times forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 EPS of IDR 135, which implies a 34% upside to the current share price.

Market Leader With Long Growth Runway

Media Nusantara Citra is an Indonesia-listed free-to-air television broadcaster that also trades as an ADR in the U.S. The Indonesian free-to-air television industry is an attractive market for incumbents like Media Nusantara Citra. There are only 11 free-to-air television stations in Indonesia (no new national broadcasting licenses were issued since 2002) with a nationwide coverage, and Media Nusantara Citra boasts a 46% market share (combined audience share of the four television stations it owns: RCTI, MNC TV, Global TV, iNews TV) as of end-2016, double that of its largest rival, Surya Citra Media (24% market share) based on Nielsen data. This implies that Media Nusantara Citra enjoys significant economies of scale in marketing and production by spreading fixed costs over a larger revenue base by virtue of having twice the market share of its closest rival.

RCTI (which competes primarily with Surya Citra Media's SCTV) is the crown jewel of Media Nusantara Citra, focusing on local dramas and talent shows. RCTI has the largest audience share of the four television stations it owns (and of all the free-to-air television stations in Indonesia) at approximately 20%, so I will be putting a greater emphasis on RCTI specifically when I am analyzing Media Nusantara Citra.

The future growth prospects for Media Nusantara Citra are promising. Indonesia's share of advertising spending as a percentage of gross domestic product is approximately 0.2% (compared with 0.4% for Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, 0.7% for Hong Kong, and 0.9% for New Zealand), according to Media Partners Asia's research. Similarly, the price for a 30-second prime time spot in Indonesia is cheap compared to other Asian countries at $5,400, compared with $10,600 and $16,400 for Thailand and the Philippines, respectively. Also, the household penetration rate for television in Indonesia is in the low 60s while the other Asian countries such as Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and China all boast penetration rates in excess of 90%. Looking ahead, Media Partners Asia expects a strong five-year, 2017-2022, CAGR of 6.2% for Indonesia's advertising market.

In the next few sections below, I will highlight some of the market concerns that have affected Media Nusantara Citra's share price in the past few months and how the company's share price can be re-rated once these concerns either subside or prove to be unfounded.

Concerns Over Competitor's Acquisition Of Production House Overblown

At the end of last year, SinemArt, one of Media Nusantara Citra's external production houses, was acquired by Surya Citra Media. Prior to this, SinemArt produced Media Nusantara Citra dramas exclusively for more than a decade. At first glance, this seems disastrous; Media Nusantara Citra's closest rival has "stolen" its leading partner. However, this is not exactly the case for several reasons.

Firstly, Media Nusantara Citra is not entirely dependent as it has its own in-house production, MNC Pictures, which was set up a decade ago, which has now taken over in-house production for all its drama serials.

Secondly, production quality is one of several factors contributing to a hit drama. Companies like SinemArt only do production while Media Nusantara Citra is fully integrated from talent management to creative direction to production. Media Nusantara Citra has been in the business of drama production for more than 25 years prior to its exclusive relationship with SinemArt, and has always come up with its own original scripts and storylines for its dramas in-house. It also has its own talent management agency called MNC Talent Management, which ensures that it always has the best talent for its own dramas with more than 200 artistes that it manages. A good script and an attractive cast arguably matter more than production quality when it comes to producing hit dramas.

Thirdly, the intellectual property and rights to all drama content reside with Media Nusantara Citra, notwithstanding the fact that some of them are produced by SinemArt.

Strengthening Of US Dollar Led To Foreign Exchange Losses On Bank Loan

Media Nusantara Citra has a $250 million floating-rate (LIBOR+3.75%) bank loan on its book, which it undertook roughly two and a half years ago in September 2014. Given that the current USD/IDR exchange rate is 13,270 compared with approximately 12,800 at the point Media Nusantara Citra entered into the loan agreement, the company has been adversely impacted by higher foreign exchange losses, thanks to the adverse exchange rate movements. Based on my estimates, for every 1% depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah relative to the US dollar, the company's net profit will decline by roughly 3%. For FY2016, Media Nusantara Citra suffered a IDR 110 billion or ($8.3 million) loss on its outstanding $250 million loan. Media Nusantara Citra recently announced that it would pay down $100 million of the current outstanding loan from its cash flows and refinance the remaining $150 million, which should ease market concerns.

Perceived Threat Of Online Advertising

Bears have made the case that Indonesia will follow in the footsteps of other developed countries which have seen consumer viewership and consequently ad spend shift from traditional media platforms such as television to online digital platforms. This argument is supported by Statista data suggesting that digital advertising spending per Internet user in Indonesia grew 10-fold between 2010 and 2016. This leads to the seemingly logical conclusion that Media Nusantara Citra's advertising revenues should decline in line with television's ad spend share loss to online channels. I will refute this line of argument along with the other market concerns regarding Surya Citra Media's acquisition of SinemArt and potential foreign exchange losses from the company's US-denominated loan below and show how these concerns could turn into re-rating catalysts in due time.

Re-Rating Catalysts

I believe that Media Nusantara Citra's stock price and valuations should experience a positive re-rating as current market concerns ease.

Firstly, initial fears that Surya Citra Media's SCTV will overtake Media Nusantara Citra's RCTI in prime-time (6pm-11pm) television ratings following the acquisition of SinemArt have proven unfounded. RCTI remains the top-rated television channel in prime-time, based on the most recent March 2017 television ratings. "Dunia Terbalik," the new drama produced by Media Nusantara Citra's in-house production house MNC Pictures, has consistently trumped SCTV's Anak Langit in terms of audience share in March 2017. The response to Dunia Terbalik "has been extremely positive, with viewers praising the show's comedic elements and expressing a desire for lengthier episodes" according to a February 2017 PT. Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia sell-side research report. Furthermore, Media Nusantara Citra still occupies three of the top 10 prime-time television shows in terms of audience share. Please see data below:

Top 10 Daily TV Shows for 31 March 2017 Rank Name Channel Broadcaster Audience Share 1 Dunia Terbalik RCTI Media Nusantara Citra 22.8 2 Anak Langit SCTV Surya Citra Media 22.7 3 Berkah Cinta SCTV Surya Citra Media 21.6 4 Tukang Ojek Pengkolan RCTI Media Nusantara Citra 15.1 5 Shiva ANTV Others 24.0 6 Mohabbatein ANTV Others 10.5 7 Anandhi ANTV Others 19.2 8 Upin Ipin MNC TV Media Nusantara Citra 18.0 9 Anak Sekolahan SCTV Surya Citra Media 15.1 10 Paakhi ANTV Others 18.1

Source: Nielsen

Media Nusantara Citra Surya Citra Media Prime-time TV Audience Share RCTI SCTV Jan-16 29.7 11.1 Feb-16 30.9 9.5 Mar-16 30.9 9.1 Apr-16 29.9 8.9 May-16 29.8 11.6 Jun-16 25.1 14.1 Jul-16 26.1 13.6 Aug-16 28.7 12.1 Sep-16 31.2 10.7 Oct-16 30.8 11.8 Nov-16 27.7 11.5 Dec-16 28.1 11.5 Jan-17 26.9 11.4 Feb-17 24.9 16.0 Mar-17 24.2 22.8

Source: Nielsen

Secondly, as Media Nusantara Citra's business is free cash flow generative (estimated $150 million of free cash flow and $200 million of EBITDA generated annually) and it has no significant capital expenditures following the completion of a 110,000 square meter studio complex in Jakarta last year (which was the reason for the $250 million loan), the company should have no issues repaying the $250 million loan in full by end-2018. I also estimate that Media Nusantara Citra's net gearing will decline from 33% in FY2016 to 10% in FY2017 and 3% in FY2018. Furthermore, with Media Nusantara Citra moving from a net debt position to a net cash balance sheet by FY2019, the company should be able to pay a higher dividend above and beyond its stated minimum 50% dividend payout ratio. Media Nusantara Citra's current dividend yield at 2.2% is decent but unattractive; a higher dividend payout, and higher dividend yield as a result, could potentially attract a new group of yield-hunting investors who will also appreciate the free cash flow generative nature of the company's business.

Thirdly, new and updated industry data over the coming months and years should give investors confidence that television remains the key advertising medium in Indonesia. Internet penetration in Indonesia is still relatively low at 40%, and Indonesians spend an average of five hours watching television versus three hours surfing the Internet. As a result, consumer companies, which have the largest advertising budgets, will prefer to focus their advertising efforts on taking up television commercials during prime time advertising slots. This is validated by the Media Partners Asia research, which indicates that "TV will still be the largest ad medium in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam by 2022." While share of online advertising is expected to grow from 7.3% in 2014 to 10.5% in 2019, online advertising should grab market share away from print media rather than television. This is due to the fact that television remains the sole medium to reach a mass audience in Indonesia, taking into account infrastructure constraints (e.g. laying cables in a low-density country like Indonesia is challenging). With television continuing to take up the lion's share of ad spend in the country, Media Nusantara, with its consistently highly-rated television dramas, is well positioned to be a key beneficiary of growing consumption (which leads to growth for consumer companies placing more television ads) in Indonesia.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of IDR 2,430 for Media Nusantara Citra by applying a 18 times forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 EPS of IDR 135.

I forecast the company to grow its top line by a two-year CAGR of 9% from IDR 6.73 trillion in FY2016 to IDR 8.00 trillion in FY2018. I also expect Media Nusantara Citra's net margin to expand by 300 basis points to 23.4%, resulting in a FY2018 EPS of IDR 135. The margin expansion takes into account the effects of the absence of foreign exchange losses from the US dollar denominated loan, cost savings from in-house drama production via MNC Pictures and operating leverage.

My target price implies a 34% upside to the share price of IDR 1,815 as of April 13, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Media Nusantara Citra are a larger-than-expected audience share loss to Surya Citra Media/SCTV, a failure to repay or refinance the US$250 million loan and a weaker-than-expected GDP growth for Indonesia resulting in weaker ad spend.

