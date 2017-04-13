Discovery Communications Is On The Verge

The past three years haven't been terribly productive ones for Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares, which is the nice way of saying they've been miserable for DISCA shareholders. Though the proverbial bleeding seems to have stopped, even with the modest gains the stock's made over the course of the past few months, Discovery Communications shares are still 36% lower than the peak price they hit in January of 2014.

The prod for the pullback? The same headwinds that all cable providers and television content producers have been facing since Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) jump-started the cord-cutting movement (in earnest) a few years ago - increasingly empowered consumers are making it tougher to make a buck in the increasingly competitive business.

A funny thing happened on the road to Doomsville though... Discovery took a different path, and not only remains viable, but - surprise! - is well-positioned for growth in the modern era of television.

Surviving Cable-Cutting

You know the company, even if you don't know you know it. Discovery Communications is the name behind channels like Animal Planet, TLC, the Science Channel, Eurosport and OWN, just to name a few.

There's no denying life's been tough of late for Discovery. As was noted, cable-cutting has been brutal, and though on-demand packages like PlayStation Vue from Sony (NYSE:SNE) and all other skinny bundles include several Discovery channels, neither revenue nor margins are what they used to be. Earnings were down in 2015, and revenue growth slowed to a crawl that same year. Sales growth didn't get any better the next year either.

On the flipside, revenue and margins aren't nearly as crimped as many presumed they would be for Discovery three years ago. The top line has continued to grow, as did last year's bottom line. If nothing else, it's a moral victory.

Indeed, CEO David Zaslav described 2016 as the company's "best year ever," not just with numbers, but with strategic initiatives. The company's collective TV channels now give Discovery the largest viewer base among men, as well as women, and it's the sports leader in Europe. In fact, it's the largest international pay-television company, and in Latin America, it's got better viewership among kids than Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) does in that market. Those initiatives set the stage nicely for 2017, and beyond.

It's not just standout success within a beleaguered cable television market, however, that quietly makes Discovery an under-touted opportunity going forward. Discovery is repackaging its content in a way that other companies like Netflix and Disney's ESPN should have teamed up to do long ago. As Zaslav put it late last year, Discovery is working on a "sports Netflix product."

Put the term "quad play" in your lexicon... the next evolution of the so-called "triple play" package most cable providers offer now. Along with broadband, phone, and cable television, quad play adds mobile telecom to the mix. While it's underway in the United States with AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) looking to pair up and with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) recently announcing it was getting into the wireless business, Europe is well ahead of the U.S. on that front. Discovery has positioned accordingly.

Content is King

And yet, Zaslav has another brilliant insight as to how a media company should de-commoditize itself in the midst of aggregations that are clearly turning the melding of TV, internet, and telecom into a low-margin commodity. That is, beef up the quality and quantity of the television content you're delivering through the pipe you own.

This is arguably what AT&T mostly has in mind with Time Warner's content. But, even before AT&T acted on the idea in the United States, Discovery Communications was making sure it had the content all the key communications providers in Europe wanted to pass along to their customers to make their offer stand out.

Though it's not been cheap, the strategy is working, but Zaslav isn't resting on the company's laurels. It's continuing to build that portfolio of intellectual property right. The evidence: Discovery exclusively owns the European broadcast rights (for all platforms) for all Olympics events taking place between 2018 and 2014. It can parcel out those rights to other distributors, but it's in control of them.

The Perfect Contrarian Storm

In spite of the proven plan Discovery has employed and will continue to tap, and despite the fact that analysts generally think the company is going to continue growing the top and bottom line at a respectable pace, those same analysts essentially hate the company. As of the latest tally, thanks to a string of recent downgrades, DISCA rates a 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 (where 1 = a strong buy and 5 = strong sell). That's worse than a "Hold" rating... a consensus made even more alarming knowing the analyst community tends to tilt in a bullish direction.



Chart and data from Thomson Reuters

It's odd in that the opinions simply seem to ignore the revenue and earnings trend, and outlooks.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

The disconnect represents the shortcoming of stock analysis, though it's also the crux of the opportunity for newcomers. That is, while analysts can afford to lay out encouraging growth expectations for a company, they're largely, effectively unable (for career-based and reputation-based reasons) to deem a stock a buy unless it's clear that stock is going to move higher in the foreseeable future; merit isn't always part of the whole equation. And, the simple fact of the matter is, DISCA isn't moving higher. It's not moving lower any longer, but a year of stagnation under a ceiling at $29.80 isn't quite enough to get those professional handicappers on their feet.

The tide is turning though, which is to say, the analyst community is nearing a point where it's more willing to upgrade DISCA, touting its merits, but in response to the chart's breakout. The line in the sand is $29.91, where shares peaked in mid-February, though that ceiling has been in place since early 2016. The stock is only 5% below that line now.... well within reach of a breakout move that could kick-start a wave of upgrades (and there's plenty of room for them).

However, there's more to the bullish argument than that.

As you can also see on the weekly chart, DISCA has made a string of higher lows since September. The few bulls that have managed to push the stock up this far are essentially giving all other traders an ultimatum - buy now, because one of these times the attack on the $29.91 ceiling isn't going to be thwarted. The bulls aren't apt to look back once the levee breaks, and analysts will have little choice but to get on board the move. Zaslav has already put all the pieces of the puzzle together.



Chart from TradeNavigator

Bottom Line

As of the most recent calculation, DISCA shares are trading at a trailing P/E of 14.6 and a forward-looking P/E of 11.7. Not only are both cheap relative to growth, there's no reason to suspect Discovery Communications won't meet its 2017 and 2018 earnings estimates.

In fact, not only is it back on an earnings-growth track as of last year, it's topped estimates in three of its past four quarters... a feat it hadn't accomplished in some years. That success suggests the market is still underestimating how well the company has positioned itself for growth.

Sooner or later, investors - and then analysts - will figure it out. A nudge above $30.00 could accelerate that awakening, though waiting on that event to pull the trigger could leave newcomers chasing the stock to a price they don't like as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.