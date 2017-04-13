GNC: Goldman Sachs Reiterates Its Sell Rating And $5 Price Target

Evidently, Goldman Sachs Analyst, Stephen Tanal, isn't reading my bullish GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) Seeking Alpha articles or he simply is doubling down on his bearish call. Today, he published a new research report, where he reiterated his "sell rating" and $5 price target. The epic battle lines are now set, as Courage & Conviction is going head to head with the great Goldman Sachs. I literally can't wait for Tuesday, April 18th, as GNC is set to report Q1 2017 result and update the street on its New GNC progress.

Enclosed below, Goldman Sachs is modeling a 9% decline in Q1 2017 same store sales, which is lower than consensus. Goldman is also modeling earnings to be below the street as they are incorporating a deferred Gold Card revenue benefit, which according to Goldman equates to $0.23 cents per share. Therefore, if you back out this item, GS is well behind consensus estimates.

As you can see, the linchpin of Goldman's argument is that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and mass market retailers will continue to drink GNC's milkshake, in the process siphoning away its sales and margins.

Takeaway

I have been actively channel checking GNC stores in the suburbs of Boston and the consistent feedback that I am getting from my visits is 180 degrees different than Goldman Sachs' core arguments. I have no idea what the heck Goldman Sachs is talking about that GNC's prices are still 41% higher than Amazon.

Let me reiterate my bullish arguments:

1) GNC has launched its most aggressive marketing campaign ever. It is working.

2) More customers are visiting the stores.

3) Its new free GNC rewards program is working. This was low hanging fruit and it is better late than never.

4) Customers like the new lower prices and streamlined pricing system.

5) GNC has enhanced its website and it much better than it has been.

6) Robert Moran is well aware of the need to utilize free cash flow to pay down debt. Moreover, he is actively targeting improving inventory management and improving working capital.

7) There were 29.23 million shares short, as of March 31, 2017.

8) Virtually every sell side shop has a sell rating on GNC. Its stock price is down nearly 90% from the all-time highs. Analysts are looking at rear-view mirror financial results and extrapolating. What happens if the trajectory turns?

9) GNC has been selling its "GNC labeled" product on Amazon.com since January 12, 2017. GNC's baseline online sales are very low and this is area that could drive future sales.

Needless to say, I am feeling good at the GNC Poker table. I don't mind being the underdog, overlooked and underestimated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.