Mid-Con Energy - Just Get Through 2017

Should WTI average $53 in 2018, MCEP should generate $0.67 per share in DCF and $39M in EBITDA.

Overview

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) is a small-cap upstream exploration and production company whose revenues are nearly all generated through the sale of oil. They did an OK job navigating the oil price downturn. To their benefit, they:

avoided expensive unsecured debt

cut their distribution sooner than others (how long did VNR pay its common distribution?)

avoided debt-financed acquisitions when WTI was at its peak

directed all free cash flow to reducing their secured credit facility

To their detriment they:

stumbled with their hedge portfolio - could have hedged further out when oil was near 60 in spring of 2015 and don't even get me started on the premium-deferred $50 puts. They don't become cash flow neutral until $44 given $6 cost

issued convertible preferred thereby diluting existing unit holders (in the future) by ~40%

Q1 2017 Forecast

As discussed in previous articles, I have created a simple model for forecasting MCEPs cash flow, earnings, and net debt position. It performed very well for my Q4 2016 forecast. Key details of my Q1 2017 forecast include:

WTI averaged $51.78 for the quarter

Capex of 4.25MM per quarter per their 2017 guidance

operating expenses of $15 per BOE

production of 337K BOE consistent with their 2017 guidance

a WTI to realized price differential of $5

Production tax rate of 5.3%

their latest hedge profile per the Q4 2016 earnings report

cash G&A of $3.93 per BOE

Given the assumptions above, I am forecasting:

1.7M operating free cash flow

3.0x leverage ratio

118M in net debt outstanding

6.5M EBITDA

Don't be surprised if MCEP beats these numbers. Historically, MCEP has backloaded their capex, so Q1 may come in higher than expected. My take on Q1, and 2017, for that matter is "ehhh". Their hedges really will hurt them this year, to the tune of taking away ~2.5M per quarter on an unhedged basis.

Looking Forward

Using the same model as noted above, I persist the key assumptions on capex, production tax, G&A expense, and operating expense. I then assume constant production in 2017, and decline it by 3% per year thereafter. The forward curve in WTI is relatively flat, so I assume WTI at $53. When I do this, I arrive at the following results for operating free cash flow, leverage ratio, and net debt:

2017 is most definitely an inflection point for MCEP. Should WTI stay where it is (or at least not go down), their leverage ratio should peak in 4Q 2017 at just under 4.0x. As such, management execution in 2017 is of paramount importance. Should management squeeze out a few extra BOE of production or 10s of cents less in operating costs, MCEP should stay below its 4.0x debt-to-EBITDA no problem. However, should they falter, the leverage ratio becomes a problem. Just make it through 2017, and things look much brighter. Its leverage ratio begins its decline and its operating free cash flow becomes a solid 5MM per quarter.

Key items to watch in 2017 include:

what will the banks do with its borrowing base? - Given its cash flow and debt levels, a borrowing base cut could be in the works. I think the most likely scenario is a cut to 125MM. Given its net debt position below this, this should not be an issue. However, the banks are capricious and we never know what they will do. I included a forecast out to 2021 to make the following point. My understanding is that banks typically will set the borrowing base based on the company's ability to pay it off over a 5-year period. The fact that they get close to paying it off by 2021 further validates my belief that the borrowing base will not be an issue going forward.

What does 13MM in capex get us? - Can MCEP start to grow production or even maintain it. In my long-term model, I remain unconvinced (i.e. conservative) that they can maintain - hence my 3% annual decline rate. Anything above this would be gravy in my opinion.

Hedges - Can MCEP avoid shelling out cash for hedges going forward? The infamous $50 puts for this year really sting - lets hope that was a necessary evil in order to play nice with the banks. I hope to see no-cost hedges going forward in the form of swaps or collars.

2017 Forecast Sensitivity

The matrix below illustrates the 2017 full-year operating free cash flow sensitivity to WTI (vertical) and production (horizontal). The base WTI price is $53 and the base production level is 337K BOE per quarter.

Quarterly Production Delta -20 -10 0 10 20 -10 0.9 1.9 2.9 3.9 4.8 WTI Delta -5 2.8 3.9 5.1 6.2 7.3 0 6.0 7.3 8.5 9.8 11.1 5 9.6 11.1 12.5 13.9 15.3 10 13.3 14.8 16.4 18.0 19.5

Takeaway

I am not a huge fan of forecasting short-term stock price movements. But with that said, I am going to make a prediction on stock price movement. Based on the above analysis, I think MCEP will trade relatively flat over the next 6 months. Once we hit 4Q 2017, and we hopefully have more clarity on the borrowing base and leverage ratio, is when the stock will start to move upwards. I'm not one to try and time the market, so I continue to hold my position and build on to it if and when further stock price declines happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.