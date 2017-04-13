Energy Equities Underperform The Recent Oil Rally

Energy equities have lagged the rally in crude. We give our reasoning as to why that might be the case.

Welcome to the what the beep edition of Energy Daily!

Energy Equities

If you own energy stocks, then you won't be surprised when we tell you that energy stocks (XLE, XOP) have underperformed the latest oil rally.

What gives?

It's very difficult at times to find precise reasoning for certain market moves. Investor psychology and the uncertainty around the oil market rebalancing could dissuade investors from buying energy equities. But we think the most important element of all is the latest price move that we've seen in the oil futures.

Equities are valued by the sum of discounted future cash flows. Given the latest rally we saw in oil prices, which came mostly in the first few months of 2017, the 2018 WTI curve only improved by $3. The lag between how the front futures months perform and how energy equities perform will converge over-time, but energy equities need the entire curve to rally.

When the oil market is rebalancing, the front months usually lead the back-end of the curve resulting in a backwardated curve. Because energy equities trade more sensitively on how the back-end of the curve is performing, the front months will need to continue to rally and lead the way.

As a result, we don't think investors should freak out too much about the latest underperformance. We need the entire curve to shift up if we are to see another jump in energy equities.

Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum announced yesterday that it successfully emerged from in-court restructuring. The financing terms are as follows:

$580 million equity rights offering for common stock

$800 million senior secured term loan maturing on the seventh anniversary

$700 million 6.875% senior notes due 2022

$500 million 7.125% senior notes due 2025

$400 million senior secured revolving credit agreement maturing 57 months from the closing date

After emergence from Chapter 11, Ultra will issue 195 million shares of new common stock. UPLMQ will be canceled, and the new stock will trade under UPL.

Trading under UPL is set to start on April 13.

Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff Energy (PNE.TO, OTC:PIFYF) announced yesterday that it has completed its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. Pine Cliff has entered into an amending agreement with the syndicate for C$45 million. The maturity date of the credit line is July 27, 2018. If it's not renewed, it will convert into a 1-day term loan due on July 28, 2018.

The credit line was reduced from C$60 million to C$45 million as the syndicate was reduced form 5 to 4 banks. Pine Cliff's bank debt was C$19.5 million at the end of Q1 2017.

IEA

Global oil market fundamentals are heading into a deficit, IEA said in its monthly oil markets report.

However, while March figures have not been released for OECD storage estimates, IEA is saying that it believes stockpiles grew. This is in stark contrast to the figures we've seen where the deficit was pegged at -50k to -250k b/d.

On the other hand, IEA was encouraged by the record OPEC compliance cut, and if the deal is extended for an additional 6-months, the global inventory picture could prove to be more encouraging.

HFI Research

If you are an energy or value investor, we think you will derive a ton of value out of our premium research platform. For more info, please see this .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.