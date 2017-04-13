Valeant Is Unfairly Overvalued

Valeant's Bull Case

The bull case for Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has been made abundantly clear. The stock trades at a deep discount relative to its peers. The huge debt load has been dismissed as easily refinance able and the interest payments are easily payable. Over time the lingering negative sentiment will disperse and with it, the discount to its peers. Thus creating a profit for current shareholders. However, I subscribe to the idea that this perceived discount is simply a result of mental gymnastics of bulls and that there is no discount. Often times, investing is made more complicated than it really is. We use ratio's like PE and ebitda to ev to make our point. In reality, investing is about one simple question. 1) If I invest 1 dollar here, how much am I likely to make?

Answering this question forces one to look at a share as part of a business. When we look at Valeant from this perspective, it is an absolutely horrible investment. Let me define an investment as Benjamin Graham defined an investment: "An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." I'll be attempting to show, without the use of financial jargon, that Valeant's stock does not meet this requirement. I will not only label the purchase of Valeant stock as speculation, but as a downright horrible speculation with little odds of success.

Much of Valeant's 2016 woes and subsequent stock decline were about the promise of safety of principal. Many were fearing a chapter 11 filing. Pundits, both in mainstream media and here on Seeking Alpha, argued that Valeant's debt load was simply too big. It would bury Valeant. In 2017, it became clear that a bankruptcy filing is not likely. The company managed to sell some assets and refinance some debt while simultaneously negotiating more favorable covenants. This was a supreme victory according to the bulls. Even bears were forced to acknowledge the overwhelming positivity of this development. Still, lipstick on a pig does not make the pig less of a pig.

A common sense approach to investing

Let me explain this in the most common sense way possible. Imagine you had a friend and your friend had a machine that was generating $1.8k in cash every year. This friend of yours approaches you and asks if you might be interested in this cash generating machine. "How much?" you ask, in an attempt to elicit a bid. "$3.3k" he answers. Any man can see that this a supreme bargain, right? Within just two years, you will have doubled your investment! Now, because you are friends, you want him to get a fair price, so you ask him why he's selling it for such a low price. "Well", he says "You can buy it for $3.7k, but you must also assume about $27k in debt". Since you're pretty adept at finance, you're not scared off. After all, debt is not necessarily a bad thing. You know that you could still pocket some cash even with the debt load. Plus, you're only aiming for a 10% annual return. In other words, if you're able to pocket a mere $370 a year from your 3.7k investment, you'll be satisfied. In order to that, you need to know how much you'll be spending on interest and when principals are coming due. You inquire about these matters and your friend tells you that the interest payments amount to roughly $1.8k a year.

Your friend tells you to not worry too much about the principal, since you can simply refinance them. You agree that you could refinance them, but how would you increase your wealth if all the cash is directed towards the repayment of the principal? Your friend concedes, but tells you that there's light at the end of the tunnel. He explains that, while you're 'only' paying $3.3k for this machine, the parts of this machine are worth much more. In fact, these parts are worth $43.5k. After hearing this, you're eyes turn in to dollar signs. You'll just buy the machine for $3.3k, dismantle it and sell the parts and pocket the difference. To truly pocket the difference, you need to know the total amount of liabilities you'll be assuming. "$40.4k" your friend tells you. That's a shame, because you'll still lose about $600 bucks on your initial investment of $3.7k.

What if this machine could just create more cash? That would certainly alleviate the interest payment and allow you to pocket some cash. Again, you ask your friend about any opportunities to increase the cash output. Well, actually" the output will be lower next year. "How much lower?" you ask. "Roughly 12%" he says. You apologize to your friend and inform him that you won't be purchasing this machine from him. "Why not? He exclaims? There are similar machines out there that are going for double of what I'm asking you to pay!" You reply with: "If these machines were indeed that similar, you'd be asking me double of what you're asking me. The simple fact is that this machine will not put a single penny in my pocket".

You can replace thousands with billions and machine with Valeant. The $3.3k represents Valeant's $3.3 billion market cap, the $1.8k in cash represents its $1.8 billion in annual free cash flow, and the parts represent Valeant's total asset value as reported on its balance sheet, while liabilities represent long term debt plus current and non-current liabilities.

No money to be made in Valeant

This is what you are buying when you purchase a share. The amount of mental gymnastics needed to create a bullish thesis on Valeant is simply mind-boggling. Ask yourself, truthfully, if you're friend came to you with this offer, would you take it? You would not take that deal regardless of any peer multiple valuation. Would you spend $3.3k to direct 100% of the purchased $1.8k free cash flow to interest payments for years to come? On top of that, this free cash flow will decline. And to add insult to injury, you're assuming $27k in debt.

You cannot convince me that you would pay $3.3k to assume $27k in debt, while directing all your free cash flow to interest payments. You'd get nothing out of such a deal. You'd laugh at your friend if he made you such a ridiculous offer.

I was very generous when I assumed that Valeant has a book value of $3.1 billion (43.5-40.4), but the truth is that $15.8 billion of these assets, are goodwill. In other words, these are simply the premiums paid when Valeant was on its acquisition spree. They are worthless. You could not convince a monkey to pay $15.8 billion for that goodwill. Another huge chunk of those $43.5 billion in assets are the intangible assets (no, this does not include goodwill). They're on the books for $18.9 billion. Presumably, these are rights to revenue generating assets in the form of patents and drug approvals, even assuming that this is the case, the book value is decisively negative when subtracting the goodwill.

Looking Forward

Even the near future is bleak. Management has guided for $3.55 billion in EBITDA, which is a decline of roughly 12%. Keep in mind that this does not include the ebitda loss of the recent asset sales. So the EBITDA is actually closer to $3.3 billion when you factor this in, which means that the actual decline is 18.5%. This does however include the revenue of Brodalumab, which bulls are touting.

So, bulls, ask yourselves truthfully, would you take this deal? You know you would not take this deal, but you have focused on the peer valuation. Most pharma companies are trading at about 12x EBITDA, while Valeant is trading at 7x EBITDA. The truth of the matter is that this discount is a result of material differences between Valeant and its peers. There is actually no discount, because Valeant deserves this valuation if not lower. There is nothing to gain here and if you would look at Valeant as a company instead of a share, you'd have noticed this a long time ago.

