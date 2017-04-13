How 252 Daily, 20-Stock Intelligence Lists Earned Multiples Of SPY Returns

Identically-timed trades in SPY offered only one third the net gains of the list stocks, while a buy&hold of SPY produced a CAGR of less than one fourth.

Out of over 5,000 stock outcomes, more than twice as many were profitable as were losers, and gains came at rates nearly three times as fast as losses.

In 192 of the 252 days in 2016 (74% of them), the lists of 20 stocks and ETFs earned profits.

Here are the daily winners-vs.-losers counts

Figure 1

Source: blockdesk.com

Only briefly in March, August and September were there days where more list stocks lost money than were profitable. In February, April, May, and December daily winners dominated the number of losers.

The "speed" of gains left the pace of loss far behind

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Active Investment Management does not warehouse stocks, it puts capital to work and keeps it there. When one stock has met its target, the capital is liberated and set to a new task from the best of available opportunities. Gains (and losses) can compound. That makes their "speed" of price change very important.

The result is significant wealth-building opportunity

Figure 3

Source: blockdesk.com

Many daily gains at good speed offset the few slowly-accreting loss issues. The gains diversification makes the accumulation of capital from net profit positions the dominant experience throughout the year. Reinvestment of capital expanded by reaching sell targets is what builds wealth. The time-economizing simple portfolio management discipline of TERMD does this while keeping price drawdown risks under control.

Conclusion

The effect of capital accumulation is best illustrated by Figure 4, which is geared to dates of list position closeouts, rather than their initiations, as above.

Figure 4

Source:blockdesk.com

The red line of cumulated losses is subtracted from the green line of gains to produce the yellow line of net gains. The purple line is an accumulation of basis point gains and losses from transactions in SPY identically timed with those of the top20 daily Market-Maker [MM] forecast buys and sells.

The ending ~20,000 basis points accumulation of losses subtracted from the near 140,000 accumulated gain basis points produces the near 120,000 net-gain proceeds of the MM Intelligence List positions. In turn that 120,000 is some 3 times the near 40,000 basis points accumulation from MM timing guidance of positions in SPY. Those 40,000 basis points accumulated in a year and a quarter convert to a +30.9% CAGR, rather than the +12.5% CAGR of a buy&hold price gain in SPY during the same time period (shown in Figure 4's black line).

Selection of responsive stocks and ETFs is the product of having Market-Maker guidance. It is the base from which the Active Investment Management strategy operates.

A detailed discussion is to follow in a shortly upcoming SA article illustrating how TERMD and AIM are appropriately applied in a portfolio.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.