Medical Properties Trust: A REIT With Significant Upside Potential

Shareholders of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) have been running out on the REIT since the end of last year due to the collapse, bankruptcy, and salvation of one of its tenants, Adeptus (NYSE:ADPT). But we feel the fall from grace of the emergency room operator has prompted an overly dramatic share price drop, creating an opportunity for investors. As well as the potential share price gains, being a REIT, there will also be some tasty treats to come courtesy of its market-beating dividends, which we expect to line the pockets nicely for timely investors.

It hasn't been an easy time to be a Medical Properties Trust shareholder. Whilst the rest of the market gained from the Trump Bump, this REIT fell sharply after cracks started to show in tenant Adeptus' business following the announcement of major losses and cripplingly large debts. Since Adeptus represents just 7% of MPW's revenue, we feel the knee-jerk reaction which resulted in Medical Properties Trust's share price plummeting was a big overreaction.

Although we don't think it was worthy of the sell-off we are nonetheless pleased to see some good news come out of Adeptus recently. Deerfield Management has stepped up to take control of the company and restructure the operator of 66 emergency rooms. This will include managing its $212.7 million in bank debt, in addition to short-term capital and financing allowed under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. But should the restructure not be a success, we don't think shareholders of Medical Properties Trust should be concerned. We agree with RBC analyst Michael Carroll who believes that the company will be able to find new tenants for owned properties without much hassle. We are already starting to see proof of this. Its Louisiana emergency rooms have been leased to Ochsner Clinic Foundation, and several Texas facilities will be sold if not re-leased by the fourth quarter of FY 2018.

Furthermore, Medical Properties Trust is in possession of $12.4 million worth of letters in credit - equal to four months - should Adeptus cease paying rent. But for the meantime it's business as usual while Deerfield restructures it. There has already been agreement to 100% of April rent and 80% of master leased facilities at current rental rates. Given that there appears to already be medical groups willing to take over any emergency rooms which go wanting, we don't believe for a second that it is in danger of seeing its dividend impacted.

As a REIT, the company is obligated to payout 90% of taxable income as dividends, and even in the turmoil of recent months we think a payout of 92 cents per share over the next 12 months is easily achievable. This is the equivalent of a 6.6% yield based on today's price. Sure, there may be even more generous REITs out there, but with potential share price gains as well, we think this one offers a great reward.

As you can see above, Medical Properties Trust is trading at 11.5x FFO at present. We think this is a fair multiple for its shares to trade at, although for valuation purposes we have chosen to use a more conservative 11x FFO. With management recently reaffirming its funds from operations guidance of between $1.35 and $1.40, we have a price target of between $14.85 and $15.40 on Medical Properties Trust's shares, the equivalent of a share price return of between 6.4% and 10.3%. Throw in the 92 cents per share dividend and investors can look forward to a potential return of between 13% and 16.9%.

In light of this we have taken a long position on Medical Properties Trust. We feel the flightiness of some investors dumping stocks far too soon has created an opportunity for investors to get in at a great price.