Suntory Needs To Optimize Japan And Expand Its Growth Opportunities

Suntory has had relatively good success with its foreign acquisitions, and management has been investing more resources in developing emerging markets like Vietnam and Africa.

In contrast to Kirin (OTCPK:KNBWY), which I wrote about the other day, Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK:STBFY) ("Suntory") has a more promising record of managing its non-alcoholic beverage businesses and realizing value from its foreign investments. Nevertheless, while Japan's sluggish beer market isn't a concern here (Suntory Beverage & Food is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings and doesn't participate in alcoholic beverages), Japan's non-alcoholic beverage market isn't offering much growth potential either, and Suntory will need to maximize its profitability here while exploring better growth opportunities outside Japan.

I believe management will succeed in these efforts, but there are ample risks and uncertainties regarding timing and magnitude. Suntory is already investing to develop market opportunities in Africa, but the company hasn't yet done much with China, India, or Latin America. While I'm looking for the company to generate low single-digit growth due to its heavy reliance on developed markets like Japan, Australia, and Western Europe, that is still sufficient to support a fair value about 10% above today's price.

One Of The Domestic Leaders

Second only to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Suntory has long enjoyed the #2 position in Japan's non-alcoholic beverage market. The company holds roughly 20% share (and roughly equal share between vending machines and store channels), with solid positions in coffee, green tea, soft drinks, sports drinks, and black tea, and the company controls several high-value brands like BOSS, Tennensui, Iyemon, and Natchan. Suntory also has a long-standing relationship with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), though Pepsi is a distant third to the Coca-Cola brand in carbonated sodas with one-third of Coke's 30% share.

Suntory generates more than 60% of its revenue in Japan and roughly half of its EBITDA. Unfortunately, it's a challenging market. Last year's 2% market growth was an exceptionally good year relative to recent history, driven by hot summer weather and new product launches across the industry. There has been ongoing price erosion in the store channel for some time now, making vending machines more important to the likes of Coca-Cola, Suntory, Asahi (OTC:ASBRY), Kirin, Ito En (OTC:ITOEF), and Dyodo.

While most of the major players have stepped back on price competition, there is still significant competition in the new product development space. I'd also note that demographics are a challenge; Japan's population is older, wealthier, and slower-growing compared to the "average", and there is just not that much potential to drive meaningful changes in consumption patterns.

While revenue growth is going to be hard-won, Suntory has what I believe to be a credible long-term plan for its Japanese business. Management is emphasizing profitability through mix improvement and cost reductions, and prioritizing the introduction of high-value new products. Building new brands in Japan is tough, but Suntory has the advantage of owning several strong brands (in terms of case volumes) and participates in every meaningful segment of the non-alcoholic beverage space, giving the company more options for introducing products under the banner of brands that already have recognition and value with consumers.

Going Abroad For Growth

Like many other Japanese consumer product companies, Suntory has looked overseas for growth opportunities to offset the low growth prospects in Japan. When efforts to merge with Kirin fell apart long ago, Suntory turned to foreign acquisitions, and the company has done relatively well so far with most of these deals.

Europe generates a mid-teens percentage of revenue and around a quarter of EBITDA. This business is built upon the 2009 acquisition of Orangina Schweppes and the later (2014) acquisition of Lucozade and Ribena from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). France, the U.K., Spain, and Portugal are major markets for Suntory, with the company holding a credible third place behind Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in carbonated soft drinks, a decent position in juice drinks, and a strong position in energy/sports drinks. Western Europe itself is not a fast-growing market, but it is a platform for expansion into more promising markets (like Eastern Europe and Africa), and the significant share held by private brands offers some potential for competitive share gains.

Combined, Asia and Oceania contributed a mid-teens percentage of Suntory's revenue and profits. Suntory acquired Frucor in 2009, and the business has a solid business in juice drinks and its V energy drinks. Elsewhere, Suntory has operations in Singapore (Cerebos Pacific), Indonesia (Suntory Garuda), Vietnam (Suntory PepsiCo), and Thailand (Tipco F&B). Vietnam has already developed as a strong growth market for Suntory, while Indonesia's population makes it a potential source of growth in the future.

Suntory's presence in the Americas is small, consisting of Pepsi Bottling Ventures Group, which sells Pepsi products in North Carolina. The U.S. is not a very promising target for further growth for Suntory, and Pepsi has had some significant historical challenges in Latin America, but I could see Suntory eventually looking to acquire its way into the area, perhaps a company like Grupo Jumex or Postobon.

I expect Suntory to continue to look for opportunities to leverage the greater underlying growth potential of emerging markets. The company is already investing in market development in Nigeria, and I have to think that markets like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and India will get more attention in the relatively near future.

Such an approach will certainly involve risk. Under SABMiller's distribution, the Coca-Cola brand has done well in Africa, and there are likewise risks (if not the certainty) that major players like Coca-Cola and Pepsi will compete fiercely in growth markets around the world. Managing these businesses is also challenging, as success requires a certain amount of accommodation to local tastes (which can complicate product development and distribution), and disposable incomes are still relatively low compared to the price of branded packaged non-alcoholic beverages.

The Opportunity

I am looking for Suntory to make the best of its opportunities in Japan; significant revenue growth seems ambitious even though Suntory has had better success with pricing (managing slight price increases without significant share loss) than most of its rivals. M&A is a possibility, I suppose, with smaller companies like Dyodo being the more likely target, but I would expect Suntory to focus on new product development and optimizing its cost structure.

I would say largely the same for the businesses in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Some competitive share takeaway is possible, but I view these markets more as steady, profitable contributors of good cash flow that can either be returned to shareholders or invested in growth opportunities.

On the growth front, I expect SE Asia and Africa to remain Suntory's priorities, but it will likely be a decade (or more) before Africa is a significant contributor. Along the way, I wouldn't be surprised if Suntory acquired its way into Latin America and/or acquired or partnered its way into a larger presence in the Middle East.

I'm expecting long-term revenue growth from Suntory in the low-single digits, with slightly more growth in FCF from ongoing margin improvement efforts. Suntory is already a relatively strong player in Japan in terms of margins, so I don't think major improvement is all that likely (particularly as it could come at too high of a price in terms of market share/revenue), and the company will be continuing to spend on market development ahead of real sales in markets like Africa. Even so, discounting those cash flows back produces a fair value about 10% higher than today's price.

The Bottom Line

Suntory shares have done better than the Nikkei over the last five years, but the performance over the last year (in absolute terms and relative to the Nikkei) has not been all that impressive. Asahi, Kirin, and Ito En have all outperformed Suntory over the past year, and I think there's an argument to be made that this stock is now overlooked. I don't think the return potential is a home run by any stretch, but hitting a few solid singles isn't so bad, and I think Suntory could be a solid (albeit likely not spectacular) long-term holding.

