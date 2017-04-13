Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Rangebound

We now expect rangebound price action over the next several weeks.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +10 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.061 Tcf. This compares to the -1 Bcf change last year and +12 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 21 traders and analysts pegged the average at +9 Bcf, with a range between +1 Bcf and +17 Bcf. We expected +5 Bcf and were lower than the consensus. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimate of +5 Bcf was 5 Bcf lower than what EIA reported. Looking at our figures, it's likely that we underestimated U.S. gas production while slightly overestimating residential/commercial demand. Looking ahead, U.S. natural gas storage projections were revised higher today as Mexico gas exports fell to ~3.3 Bcf/d. Our current estimate for natural gas storage ending the week of April 14 is +37 Bcf.

Fundamentals this week were undoubtedly weaker. The week-over-week demand drop was mostly attributed to residential/commercial falling 3.3 Bcf/d, while lower power burn demand lowered overall demand by 1.5 Bcf/d. Total demand drop is around 5 Bcf/d.

On the supply side, U.S. natural gas production continues to remain around 70 to 70.5 Bcf/d. Today's readings show U.S. gas production falling below 70 Bcf/d again, with this week's figures just 0.1 Bcf/d higher than last week. Overall U.S. gas supplies were flat week over week, with a slight drop in Canadian gas net imports offsetting the rebound in U.S. gas production.

Fundamentally speaking, with May contracts sitting comfortably around $3.20/MMBtu and most of the traders we spoke to yesterday taking profits on the latest move lower, we don't expect much volatility in prices moving forward. While the fundamental floor value of natural gas has risen to $3.10/MMBtu, we expect muted price action for the remainder of the shoulder months. There is, however, a tendency for the market to front-run fundamental drivers pushing prices higher than where it should be (demonstrated by the last several weeks' price action).

Overall, we expect prices to be rangebound for the next several weeks.

If you are either trading natural gas or invested in natural gas-related companies, we think you will find our premium natural gas daily updates to be invaluable. For a free sample, click here. If you are interested, sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.