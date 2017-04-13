What We Discussed This Week - New Weekly Premium Report

(Note: WWDTW is a new premium weekly report only available to HFI Research premium subscribers. To start receiving your issue today, please sign up here. The report was first published in our flagship weekly report on April 9. )

This is the first issue of WWDTW. The format of this weekly write-up is to summarize some of the topics the team discussed, what the dailies encompasses, and what potential ideas we are looking at.

Oil

Our team was encouraged to see oil prices move up, but the lag in energy equities is concerning. Pain has shared with us why he believes that to be the case in his Daily Pain write-up here.

Although we can never pinpoint the exact reasoning for the underperformance seen in energy equities, it is notable to point out that in the long run, these weekly lags and outperformances usually self-revert.

Another possible explanation for this phenomenon is that the back end of the oil curve didn't rally, while the prompt months' prices rallied. While prompt future month is at $52.24, the 2018 WTI curve is only at $53.24. What may need to happen is for the front month to continue its current rally, and drag the back-end of the curve up with it.

During this process, our team thinks that this could result in a lag effect. In 12 months, none of our commentary may matter but it's important to point out.

Natural Gas

Natural gas confused us this week. The traders we talked to all week were a bit puzzled by the move up in part because Cove Point, while adding more to the current structural deficit, won't severely impact the market. Pain, on the other hand, thinks natural gas prices could keep rallying. The technical perspective that Pain is using is that as long as the sentiment remains positive with people willing to short the latest move, there is potentially more upside.

This is also true if we look at the chart of natural gas.

However, because our team isn't overly focused on what happens in the short term in prices, we look to ignore all the noise, and focus on what's really important.

Natural gas storage injection this year is going to be considerably tighter than last year making our bullish thesis pertinent.

Phasing Out the Noises

The team had a candid discussion on what we need to focus on in this day and age. In a report we read, the report goes on to highlight our current generation's obsession over using cellphones and social media to stay constantly connected.

In the workplace, the average amount of time an email goes unread is only 6 seconds. That's quite astonishing given that our business, investment research, is focused on filtering through the noise and pinpointing what data points actually matter.

Social media and the internet have made accessing information easier than ever. As a result, how can one stay focused on the longer-term outlook? It's no wonder that the holding period of a stock has declined to days rather than years as it was the case in the past.

As a result of reading this report, our team is in the process of figuring out how we can make our daily schedules more efficient than ever. We have also committed to reading a book called, "Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less" to help with our filtering of the nonessentials.

We hope because of our new focus, all subscribers and our investors benefit.

Understanding Oil and Gas from a Businessman

Following the discussion on the need to phase out the noise, one member thought it would be important to think about oil and gas from a businessman's perspective.

Of course, in the end, stocks are pieces of ownership stakes in businesses.

The operating leverage of an oil and gas company is incredible. It's one of the greatest businesses in the world where if you are caught in the upcycle, you can truly become rich overnight.

We did a quick breakdown of a businessman that owns a 5,000 b/d operation. If WTI is at $50 and his break-even all-in is $30. His net-profit margin is $20. We ran through the calculation assuming a 33% decline rate and noticed that the NPV of the 5,000 b/d operation (without maintaining production) is the same as the company that decided to keep the production flat at 5,000 b/d over the span of five years.

What's remarkable about that quick 5-year analysis is that if you are an owner, you can choose to just milk the business for five years and collect the cash flow, or you can spend the cash you take in and replace the production. The result is the same NPV for both, but the second scenario essentially makes the businessman betting on oil prices rising higher.

We thought that was an important point to highlight, because if during the five-year span, oil prices rise, the NPV of the second scenario (replacing production) is dramatically higher than the NPV of the first scenario. However, if WTI drops, then the NPV of the second scenario (replacing production) is much lower than the NPV of the first scenario.

This point highlights the issue with being in the oil and gas business or any other commodity businesses. If the revenue is rising, no matter how inefficient the operation is, an idiot can make money. If the revenue is falling, no matter how prudent the businessman is, the smartest will lose money.

This economic dynamic is also reflected in the share prices of oil and gas companies, and a fundamental reason why a rising oil price environment will lift all energy producers.

Stock Ideas

One idea that we recently brought up was CRC.

The idea was first brought to us by Elm Ridge in its Q4 investor letter here. Here's what they said:

It's not just CRC we've recently been discussing. The team is weighing whether to take a lottery like approach with say 2% to 3% of the portfolio and put it into these high beta oil names. We are aware that we would be buying the equivalent of a $65 WTI call option, but if some of the ideas pay off, it could mean a total return of 10% to 15% for the whole portfolio.

Current names included in this list are:

California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX).

We are in the process of finding these lottery like ideas, and when we do, we will inform you.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed the WWDTW. If you have suggestions on topics we should discuss or how we can better format this weekly write-up, please feel free to let us know in the comment section below.

For readers interested in HFI Research premium's offerings, please see here.