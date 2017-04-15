PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In Latin America With Ian Bezek

We highlight several noteworthy PRO ideas including an overvalued med-tech company, an overhyped early-stage company (that is already playing out), and an airline facing rising costs and increasing competition due to a recent merger.

The overlooked opportunity in LatAm, how market inefficiencies are created, and the border tax are topics discussed, and Ian reiterates his bullish thesis on TGLS.

Feature interview

Ian Bezek (a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor) worked on the buyside for several years before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Notable calls include Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and EXCO Resources (NYSE:XCO). We emailed with Ian about dividend growth investing, ETFs and using the debt markets to validate an equity idea.

Seeking Alpha: You have a unique insight into the Latin American markets - can you talk about the opportunities there in general and how your experience helps you invest in the U.S. markets?

Ian Bezek: Let me start with U.S. markets. I've followed them since the dot-com bubble. Our middle school took part in a statewide-competition for stock-picking, and I, looking at the stock tables, saw that tech stocks always went up. This was 1999. I encouraged our team to invest purely in tech, and we came in third in the whole state. I concluded that investing was easy, and I would soon become wealthy.

Of course, the bubble popped and I got my first investing lesson. Since the early 2000s, I managed my college fund and became a student of American markets. It was that experience that allowed me to gain an edge in Latin America. As I learned Spanish and developed my knowledge of local markets, I realized the same sort of illiquidity, lack of coverage, and unsophisticated investor base existed in LatAm today that I had read about in books on the American stock market in the 1960s and 1970s. Over time, I've grown to specialize in the region since it so frequently provides opportunities when investors become too despondent and there simply isn't a large pool of local capital to support markets during panics.

Colombia's largest and safest bank - Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) - was trading at 8x trough earnings and under book value briefly last year. This sort of situation simply wouldn't happen in a developed market anymore. To get the sorts of returns Buffett did in his youth, nowadays, you have to look to less efficient markets.

SA: Your top pick for 2017, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, is already up ~40%. One of the reasons you identified for the mispricing was the overreaction to Trump - are there similar opportunities available today? Can you talk about the second-level thinking required to deliver alpha as it relates to the general "Trump trade"?

IB: I'd encourage readers to look at my recent article on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS). A good portion of the stock's recent underperformance probably stems from investors' fears that the company will find itself in the crosshairs from a border tax. I don't think it will play out that way, however.

More generally, the Trump trade arose because investors assumed the worst. It was possible that Trump would unleash a trade war with Mexico and cripple its economy. However, based on both Trump's books and his business background, it made more sense to think he was following his negotiating strategy - make a big demand and then compromise from there. This applies for other things; you see big moves in individual stocks or sectors that he talks about. But almost invariably, the most extreme rhetoric that he says or tweets initially will later be toned down. Say what you will about his business background, if he were as impulsive as some traders think, the Trump organization would have permanently gone bust years ago.

SA: You recently wrote an article titled Why Snap Isn't Collapsing Yet - with more high-profile upcoming IPOs (or rumored ones) such as Uber (Private:UBER), Airbnb (Private:AIRB) and Aramco (Private:ARMCO), can you talk about how to use sentiment analysis and contrarian thinking?

IB: I disagree with the efficient markets theorem; however, I do believe markets are mostly rational most of the time. The key to finding alpha is finding situations where the market can't operate normally. A dividend cut is one example, funds that only hold dividend-paying stocks are compelled to dump, thus drowning the market in supply and temporarily sending the stock below fair value. Same with changes related to indexes; I recently bought First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in part due to it being kicked out of the S&P 500.

IPOs are another great example where alpha often occurs. In many IPOs, only a small portion of the company's stock is actually sold to the market. This artificially constrains supply. On the other end of the equation, IPOs often attract less-informed investors who buy the company because they like its product, not because they understand its financials. Also throw in that it's hard or impossible to short stocks right after they IPO, and that there's no option market in which to hedge. All this makes it unusually easy for stocks with dubious valuations or business models to trade far higher in the near term than you'd otherwise expect.

Though not without substantial risk, a good strategy is to find an IPO where consensus among professionals is almost universally negative, such as Snap (NYSE:SNAP), but there's a strong appeal to novice investors. Look for opportunities to play rallies and squeezes in those stocks after they decline. I don't often engage in this approach myself since I focus on longer-term investments; however, it's what I would do if I were a short-term trader.

SA: In an article on Kinder Morgan in May 2015, you asked if there was a dividend bubble - then the stock dropped ~75% in less than a year. What are the most common mistakes you see dividend growth investors make? Are there any areas of the market ripe for shorting because investors are chasing yield?

IB: Kinder Morgan is a great example of an often-seen fallacy among dividend growth investors. That fallacy is that people look at past results in terms of revenues, earnings, and dividend growth and extrapolate blindly into the future. This also happened with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and its Hep C franchise. People were projecting past results out into the future without looking at the actual state of business. At Kinder Morgan, it was about to get hit with the side effects of a collapse in the US fracking boom. If you operate toll roads and passenger volume goes from growth into a slump, you aren't going to get rising dividends, regardless of what the CEO may pledge. At Gilead, the rapid growth came from the launch of a drug that cured patients; assuming it would somehow keep growing as more of the patient pool became cured required an act of faith.

I'd point to Target (NYSE:TGT) as a current example, as I recently explained in Why Target Is Not A Suitable DGI Position. The company's proponents point to its past success. However, the company's international expansion plans failed, online isn't performing well, and it's struggling with its physical stores. The company has suggested it will try a smaller store model to turn the company around, but Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) already tried and then discarded this model several years ago. If you buy Target as a dividend growth investment, have a clear thesis on how the company is actually going to grow, and then sell if it becomes clear that you're wrong.

SA: Can you discuss how to use the debt markets to either confirm or invalidate a thesis (your short call on EXCO Resources is a perfect example)? In general, is distressed debt an overlooked alternative to deep value equity?

IB: Whenever I buy (or short) a distressed common or preferred stock, I look at the bond market for pricing. If the bond market has hardly reacted to a piece of negative news, there is a good chance the equity is worth buying. Otherwise, best to stay away.

I bought several distressed energy bonds in early 2015 as a way of playing a rebound in oil prices. Obviously, this trade was not destined to work. However, since I'd purchased in the 60s, I already had a huge discount to par, and thus losses were fairly gradual. I was able to sell my paper in the 45-50 cent range taking an acceptable loss, whereas the common stocks on the companies in question had dropped by at least two-thirds over the same period. When a business or sector is in freefall, buying debt gives you a much longer call option on survival than the equity does; don't try to be a hero buying penny stocks inches from Chapter 11.

SA: As ETFs continue to gain share among passive and active investors, how should (and shouldn’t) they be used? What issues should investors be aware of before clicking the buy button on their trading platform?

IB: I think there are two classes of best use for ETFs. One is for people who don't know much about investing. Find a low-cost US equity fund, a low-cost international equity fund, and a low-cost bond fund. Rebalance yearly. That strategy, while it won't produce alpha, will avoid virtually all of the traps that hit under-informed investors. Most retail investors underperform the market by many percent a year - a well-executed passive strategy should only give up a few dozen basis points of potential performance to the market annually.

For more sophisticated investors, ETFs are best used to provide exposure to things that we either don't understand or can't easily purchase ourselves. Many foreign countries are virtually impossible to trade from an American brokerage account - I'm better served buying an Indonesian ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) rather than trying to make a diverse basket from pink sheet listings. Or there are segments of the market, such as junk bonds or preferred stocks, that many investors won't want to spend the time to learn. Why not use a low-cost ETF for that and concentrate your research time in areas where you can generate more alpha?

ETFs are most badly misused when a management fee is excessively high. I've seen near-2% management fees on some ETFs, which makes them no better than a mutual fund. Also, beware of funds where they are too big in proportion to the market they serve, such as volatility funds or junior gold miners. Finally, people should avoid leveraged ETFs - they are complicated products that generally lose most of their value over time and should only be used for short-term trades or hedging purposes.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

IB: I'd refer back to Tecnoglass, mentioned above, and also keep your eyes peeled for my entry in the current Seeking Alpha contest once it is published.

More generally, I believe US stocks are dramatically overvalued compared with the rest of the world. This is a great time to reallocate some funds toward international stocks.

***

Thanks to Ian for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) has been a battleground stock with the bears saying the spectrum was overvalued, however the bulls appear to have won this debate as the company was acquired by AT&T (NYSE:T) this past week. In January 2014, Dendrite Research made the bullish case, arguing its spectrum would play a critical role in the telecom infrastructure build-out. Dendrite Research said STRP "will likely be taken over by or form a partnership with a major telecom" (which it was) and that it had multibagger potential (which it did with an 11x return since publication).

Call from the archive - CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is down ~10% since industry expert Crudely Midstream said it was a turnaround play in January 2017. In reporting FY16 earnings, management said given the positive impact from its operations excellence initiatives, it plans to launch the second stage of its strategic plan and that it remains on track to meet its original $150-200 million EBITDA target for operations excellence initiatives by the end of FY18. Last month, Reuters reported that CLMT retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. Crudely Midstream cited asset sales as a catalyst in the original write-up and mentions several possible buyers in update comments. With 100%+ upside if the turnaround plays out as expected, it may be worthwhile to revisit this thesis.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the two Top Ideas we published this week, we wanted to highlight a few of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

PRO Managing Editor Daniel Shvartsman: First-time SA Author Lean Forward makes a simple case for why iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is a short: questionable peer groups, bullish IPO underwriting, and increasing competition, with a lock-up expiration looming and a valuation that can't really be supported.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Keubiko takes a skeptical view of NexOptic Technology (OTCQB:NXOPF) given its huge market cap for such an early-stage company, lack of details on purported “disruptive” technology, a stock that appears to be heavily promoted and insider selling. Keubiko said the company event scheduled for April 4 could be a classic case of “sell the news”, which it appears it was as the stock is now down ~20%.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) presents an asymmetric short opportunity according to Safety In Value as the transformative acquisition of Virgin America will result in higher labor costs, higher leverage and loss of a valuable codeshare with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which is now a competitor.

Idea screen of the week

Managing Editor of PRO Daniel Shvartsman follows the foreign theme with a screen focused abroad.

A frequent question we get is where to find more ideas on non-US companies. Whether due to valuation, natural inclination, or a desire to go to greener fields, PRO members seem interested in going abroad.

The most basic way to do that is to search for foreign stock under the investment opportunity menu in the idea filter. It's not an opportunity per se, but it does classify stocks that may fit that framework. I ran a filter using that and "value" for investment style, and came up with a few results from non-US-focused authors:



Long Hunter Douglas (OTC:HDUGF) (HDG.AMS) by The Investment Doctor - published on April 12th.

The Investment Doctor focuses on European companies. Hunter Douglas made its name in window blinds, but its free cash flow yield of 9% won't be shielded from investors for too long, even given its idiosyncratic business mix.

Long Bumi Serpong (OTC:BSPDF) (OTCPK:BSPDY) (BSDE) by Roann Partners - published on March 2nd.

Roann Partners meanwhile focuses on Asian firms. Bumi Serpong is a leading property developer in Indonesia that has demographic and regulatory tailwinds at its back, and trades for a 50%+ discount to the author's valuation.

Long StoreBrand (OTCPK:SREDY) (STB.OL) by Labutes IR - published on April 9th.

Labutes IR also looks at European companies, with a focus on financials. StoreBrand is a Nordic insurer that trades below book, has adapted to a low interest rate environment, and has reinstituted a dividend.

Long Cresud (NASDAQ:CRESY) (OTC:CRESF) by BienVista Research - published on March 6th.

BienVista Research has only written one article on SA so far, but focuses on Argentina and Brazil in their research. Cresud has a consolidated holding in Israel, which is a big driver for upside and for it to realize its NAV, the author argues. The stock is up a bit since the article, but plenty of room before it hits the target mentioned. A nice article to finish our round-trip of out of US ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Ian Bezek is long TGLS, CIB, WMT, FSLR, GILD, PAC.