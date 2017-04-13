16 'Safer' Communications Services Dogs Topped By CenturyLink April Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safe" Communications Services stocks projected 4% more gain than that from $5k invested in all 10.

24 of 66 Communications Services big yield dogs were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Communications Services dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/10/17, to further substantiate their dividend backing.

16 of 66 Communications Services top-yield stocks showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/10/17. Those 16 were tagged "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

"Safer" April Communications Services Dogs

Yield (dividend/price) results from here April 10 supplemented by one-year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for 16 of 66 stocks from the Communications Services sector revealed actionable conclusions discussed below.

One Industry Represented By 16 "Safer" Communications Services Equities

The Communications Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge, and Pay TV is miniscule. All 16 selected by returns and yield for this writing were telecoms.

Communications Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 40 top-yield Communications Services stocks. Below is the list of 16 resulting from the "safety" check, noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Guessed A 0.515% One-Year Average Upside And 4.53% Net Gain From Top 16 “Safer” Communications Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Communications Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest-yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest-yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 1.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in the top 10 April Communications Services "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.3% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Brokers Claim Top 10 "Safer" Communications Services Dog Stocks Should Net 3.3% To 18.5% Gains By April 2018

Nine of the ten top "safer" Communications Services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 90% accurate.

The 10 probable profit-generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) netted $184.66 per estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) netted $123.52 based on estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Internet Gold-Golden (NASDAQ:IGLD) netted $107.90 based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) netted $63.70 based on mean target price estimates from 28 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) netted $57.83 based only on projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

West (NASDAQ:WSTC) netted $51.14, based on dividends, plus guesses from nine analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% more than the market as a whole.

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) netted $37.88 based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

TDC (OTCPK:TDCAF) netted $34.93 based just on dividends, plus price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 149% more than the market as a whole.

Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY) netted $33.93 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole

Telkom SOC (OTCPK:TLKGY) netted $33.11 based on dividends and the median price estimate from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 7.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 “Safer” Communications Services dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two "Safer" Basic Materials Dogs To Average 6.3% Losses By April 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) projected a loss of $38.23 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) projected a loss of $86.27 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend less price was 6.3% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two “Safer” Communications Services dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Better Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Communications Services Dogs

Ten "Safer" Communications Services firms with the biggest yields April 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected Five Lowest-Priced of Ten "Safer" High Yield Communications Services Dogs To Deliver 7.16% Vs. (6) 6.89% Net Gains From All Ten by April 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safer" 10 basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 4.00% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The ninth lowest priced "safer" Communications Services dog, CenturyLink showed the best net gain of 24.87% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend communications services dogs as of April 10 were: TDC; Intouch Holdings; Internet Gold-Golden; Vodacom Group; and Mobile TeleSystems, with prices ranging from $5.18 to $10.76.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials dogs as of April 10 were: Telenor; Telkom SOC; Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL); CenturyLink; and AT&T Inc., with prices ranging from $16.31 to $40.38.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

