Red Robin: Still Building An Empty Nest

The effects of weakening cash flows and a softening balance sheet make for deepening challenges as the company stretches for growth.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is a family-oriented, casual dining chain specializing in hamburgers, with about 550 restaurants in the US and Canada.

My negative thesis on Red Robin's stock is based on further deterioration in fundamental demand for the concept.

First, to provide context, we'll give background on the company's basic long-term demand and profitability. Later, we'll get in to RRGB's modest continuing operating cash flow profile - a function of its asset-heavy store ownership structure and its high-cost operations. And then, we conclude by analyzing the company's relatively lackluster prospects for generating free cash, its balance sheet implications, and then conclude with a brief discussion on the scenarios that would make the stock rise and make us wrong.

It's all about Price, Volume, Margin… and all are declining.

Where's the Growth?

Since 2007, Red Robin has the single worst record of same-store sales performance among the following 12 restaurant names.

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

It is worth noting that every one of these companies ranking ahead of Red Robin in comparable sales growth has the added challenge implied by a larger system-wide base of sales from which it must grow.

RRGB also consistently ranks at the bottom in terms of margins (%), by far.

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

These low profit levels, with operating profit (EBIT) currently trending about 2-3% of sales and pretax income about 2% in FY17E - reflect a relatively undifferentiated product/guest experience within the hamburger market - the most competitively intense segment in a mature domestic restaurant industry.

Dynamics Driving Comparable Sales

Same-store, or comparable, sales, which measure growth in sales for Red Robin's established units (open for at least five quarters) is shorthand for demand among restaurants. Before turning firmly negative over the past year, comparable sales from 2011 to 2015 grew only slightly above 2%. Although this marked the best five-year stretch of comps in RRGB's history, that growth only approximated US GDP increases - on a Real basis (i.e., before inflation).

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

But just as inflation has profound implications at the macro-level (GDP here), menu pricing is integral to growing profits at a restaurant, with its large high fixed-cost base.

Indeed, we can see that the company has made price hikes a relatively routine (SEMI) annual exercise. And until recently, RRGB had been able to get through these price increase without risking massive drops in customer count.

Even so, today's 'traffic' levels into the typical Red Robin is about 4% smaller than in 2010 (the only year in the past decade traffic increased, at 1.1%), the direct result of compounding several years of menu price hikes on an increasingly price-sensitive customer base. Meanwhile, the average 'check' in 2016 of more than $13 suggests a nearly 15% climb since 2010.

Today, with far more owned units (and fewer shares out), these price increases are no longer sticking. The justifications for this increased price sensitivity are numerous: at the macro-level, sluggish discretionary spending and continued low inflation are obvious challenges; at the micro-level, heightened competition from quick-casual burger joints (Shake Shack, Habit Burger, etc.) and other food purveyors - both out of home (i.e., restaurants) and for consumption at home (grocery stores) - most of which are now being pressured by food deflation.

Red Robin has lost pricing power. The company is now a price taker (vs. price maker) and has yet to find offsets to the challenges above.

There are structural impediments to rebuilding demand. For example, because Red Robin is a sit-down burger restaurant, expanding 'day-parts' much beyond the dinner crowd is a challenge. Moreover, its family orientation essentially guarantees (high-margin) alcohol will probably never exceed 10% of revenues (vs. about 8% today).

Recent Sales Trends Softening Further

The chart below shows comparable sales growth since late 2015 flipping to negative (year over year), and those down readings becoming progressively larger (sequentially).

Increases in average check (a RRGB hallmark) crossed into negative territory this past June - just as the company was ramping up its share buyback and expanding its current credit facility.

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

My -1.5% same-store forecast for Red Robin in 2017 suggests the recent comps decline will continue, if at a slower rate than 2016. But even this more moderate expected decline contrasts sharply with the +0.5% to +1.5% SSS scenario that management guided a couple months ago. Seems RRGB is counting on price (and product mix) increases will hold. That is it expects customer counts will remain steady, despite evidence that the competitive framework and economic backdrop have only become more challenging.

Rising Store Count Meets Falling Demand

In the face of declining demand, Red Robin continues to rapidly expand its base of owned units. Fueled mostly by new-builds and supplemented by acquiring (unsuccessful) franchisees, the company is now resigned to a business model skewed toward costly owned locations. Begs the question, how can the business work for Red Robin if it doesn't work for a franchisee?

Changes in restaurant ownership/operating structure 2007-16

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

When buying these franchisees, the company essentially adds to its growing balance sheet units it hopes to contribute toward the average overall operating margin (of 2-3%) for one whose 4% royalties imply to RRGB almost no operating costs and zero capital.

Red Robin flies into the asset-heavy wind, even as the rest of the industry (Sonic (SONC), McDonald's (NYSE:M), Yum Brands (YUM), etc.) is moving in the direction of asset light.

Red Robin's skewing toward company-operated stores has important implications on its profits and business model. Just as the loss of fee-based franchise revenues means lower margins and returns, the addition of owned units makes profitability increasingly sensitive to incremental unit sales (i.e. comps).

And while incremental sales arising from higher prices require no incremental direct costs to the owner-operator resulting in significant operating leverage, the opposite is also true on revenue declines RRGB now faces.

Operating Costs Rise

The company had its most profitable and arguably best year ever in 2015, helped by a tailwind from lower food costs (e.g., beef) and labor. These expense items combine for three-quarters of restaurant costs and are largely outside its control. Yet even at its most-profitable best, Red Robin's total operating profits were just over 5% of sales, one-third the level of its 11 competitors (at 15.9%).

Over the past 15 months or so, though, these variable cost tailwinds (i.e., food, labor, etc.) have become headwinds. In addition, the 'fixed' costs RRGB can influence are delevering, or accounting for a larger share of (falling) sales.

Source: USDA

Red Robin, unsurprisingly, has several initiatives aimed mainly at boosting demand and moderating its cost structure: takeout, new software, menu changes (promoting alcoholic beverages, and 'variety' - cheaper burgers). But so far, no silver bullet to address its lack of differentiation, let alone its costly operations.

In the increasingly competitive restaurant environment shaping up in 2017, nearly every expense on RRGB's P&L will rise. And the anticipated drop in comparable sales will only compound margin pressure.

Below is a breakout of restaurant level profits - the standard industry measure of efficiency - and before non-cash costs (D&A) and those at the corporate level (SG&A, pre-opening, interest, etc).

Restaurant Level Costs (as % of revenues) 2017E 2016 17E v 16 Guidance Cost of Sales (ex D&A) 23.2% 23.3% 0.1% 25 to 75 bps better Labor 34.8% 34.3% -0.5% 25 to 75 bps down Operating 13.8% 13.6% -0.2% Flat Occupancy 8.7% 8.4% -0.3% Flat to slightly higher Total 80.5% 79.6% 0.9% Restaurant Level Profit 19.5% 20.4% -0.9%

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

Capital Allocation

How a company allocates capital is key to a growing business and thus the most important benchmark in assessing management. These long-term investment decisions can provide valuable insights into the company's growth plans and help clarify management's conviction, foresight, and skill.

In this regard, Red Robin falls well short of the mark.

To begin, the company spends more each year to build and maintain its restaurant base than it generates from these units, resulting in cash going out the door and furthering its need for outside funding.

2014 2015 2016 2017E EBIT ($M) $54 $67 $46 $38 D & A 65 77 87 93 Cap. Ex. (155) (169) (204) (148) Cash Outflow (37) (24) (71) (17)

Source: SEC filings

Talk is Cheap

The following quotes (in italics) are from each of the Red Robin's last four annual reports' Store Development plans and then the amounts RRGB actually spent. Draw your own conclusions.

"In fiscal year 2013, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 to $55 million..." [RRGB 10-K, 2/28/13] Actual capital spending in 2013 was $79 million, or $26 million (50%) above guidance.

"In fiscal year 2014, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 to $90 million..." [RRGB 10-K, 2/24/14] Actual capital spending in 2014 was $155 million, or $68 million (77%) above guidance

"In fiscal year 2015, capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, are expected to be approximately $100 million…"[RRGB 10-K, 2/20/15] Actual capital spending (before $2.5M acquisitions) in 2015 was $166 million, or $66 million (66%) above guidance.

"In 2016, capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, are expected to be between $150 million and $155 million."[RRGB 10-K filing, 2/29/16] Actual capital spending (before $40 M acquisitions) in 2016 was $164 million, or $11 million above guidance.

It's all well and good that a company with robust growth objectives should be optimistic but eventually, that optimism must square with reality. Recently, it's led to tens of millions of dollars in impairments, a troublesome rise in borrowings, and market valuations becoming decidedly less optimistic.

Awash in Debt

After spending more than half a billion dollars on its properties since just 2014 and another $200 million (in total) on debt-funded share repurchases, Red Robin, with just $750 million in market cap, is heavily leveraged.

Based on its most recent measure (12/31/16), long-term debt is $348 million (including capital leases), an increase of $137 million in the prior year, representing a near quadrupling from its borrowings just a few years ago.

Source: Company SEC filings and call transcripts

Interest rates on the bulk of these borrowings float with market rates and are sourced from a bank arranged credit facility, secured by the properties themselves.

Upside Risk at RRGB is Minimal

The company's significant and rising debt has several important negative implications as it relates to shareholders, particularly as it places limits on the stock's upside potential - the risk in selling RRGB short.

On an operational basis, high debt makes cash flows paramount. The company can no longer afford to stretch for growth opportunities (e.g., sizable menu price hikes, new restaurant concept, etc.), lest it risk a shortfall in cash flows. Strategically, Red Robin lacks the capacity to materially build out its owned store base (requiring new mortgages) or buy back shares.

Finally, investors that believe the company could be acquired by a publicly traded peer should first consider the dismal track record for restaurant M&A (Wendy's (NYSE:WEN)/Arby's, Hardee's/Carl's, etc.). And if Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA) and Tim Hortons represent the ideal purchase for a private or financial buyer, it should be clear what, relative to RRGB, these restaurant companies offer - thriving franchise-centric businesses with attractive profits, cash flows, clean balance sheets that can be (re)leveraged, and a business model that does not need "fixing".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RRGB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.