Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For April 13th, 2017

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Higher ratios compared to 04/02/2017 make sense in the context of yields continuing to fall lower, but still show a lack of respect for the potential of a sudden decline due to pressure on net interest spreads. This doesn't apply to mREITs like BXMT, ARI, or RSO. Commercial lending is insulated from this specific problem. We can reasonably assume that book values are going to be up moderately since then.

As I run through mREITs with positive duration in the portfolio (value goes up when yields go down), I see mostly mREITs trading at higher prices. AGNC, ARR, CYS, ORC are doing better. DX didn't get the same bump, which is a little interesting. WMC got the bump, which is interesting since as of Q4 2016 they were running duration very close to 0. OAKS got the bump and is running agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) and the weaker yield curve is a negative for future values. Since their hedging costs don't flow through net interest income, a lower probability of future hikes would suggest better reported numbers for net interest spread. CMO got the bump as well and also runs agency ARMs, so they aren't set to benefit from this flatter yield curve either.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Look at those numbers for "Since Q4." Same book value used in both calculations. Yields are down, fair values are up, but this does not warrant a 5.75% rally. How about the 22.43% increase in price to book value for CIM? Sure, their credit sensitive positions should be doing great. They just aren't doing THAT great. Nothing is doing THAT great. Just say no to 22%.

Table 3

I added this after a reader request. This is the change in BV per share per quarter (last column is full year 2016). The table should be an excellent tool for assessing changes in BV. The value for OAKS are a little distorted. Their share count increased dramatically through a dividend paid primarily in shares. Consequently, the decline in book value there dramatically overstates the results. I'm still a bear on OAKS, but I wanted to point out that -37% is not a reasonable representation of the performance.

On average, book values came down by 8.2%. Most of the damage was in Q1 and Q4.

Table 4

This table charts the change in share price. Where table 3 had the final column as full-year 2016, this one shows Q4 2016 to now. That information wasn't possible for book values.

Again, we see a huge rally for CIM.

Ratings

CIM gets yet another sell rating. I'll toss one out for OAKS while I'm at it. I'm even going to include one for NLY and one for ORC.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) gets a buy rating. I'll also give one to RSO.

Open Orders

I'm hunting for some positions in preferred shares.

My Positions

Long RSO, BMNM, ANH-C, CMO-E

