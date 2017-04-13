Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 67)

Rating updates are sent to subscribers first.

Welcome to week 67.

There are several problems facing the mortgage REITs. The most ironic of which is the absolute bullishness investors are demonstrating despite the fundamental challenges. It was 14 to 15 months ago when every investor wanted to talk about the collapsing yield curve. When 2017 began, the huge story was a steep curve. Now we are back to around 103 basis points of yield spread between the two-year and the 10-year.

Let's run through the list and then we'll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:STWD) Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Spreads

7 to 1 10 to 2 2 to 1 10 to 7 1.72 1.50 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 1.45 1.38 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 1.79 1.71 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 0.94 1.03 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 0.82 0.87 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 0.83 0.83 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 0.97 1.00 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 1.34 1.21 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 1.50 1.32 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 1.48 1.33 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 1.40 1.25 12/30/2016 0.35 0.20 1.38 1.20 1/6/2017 0.37 0.19 1.38 1.19 1/13/2017 0.39 0.20 1.46 1.28 1/20/2017 0.38 0.20 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21 1.45 1.28 2/3/2017 0.39 0.22 1.41 1.21 2/10/2017 0.39 0.19 1.41 1.21 2/17/2017 0.39 0.19 1.32 1.19 2/24/2017 0.32 0.19 1.34 1.17 3/3/2017 0.34 0.17 1.37 1.22 3/10/2017 0.33 0.18 1.31 1.17 3/17/2017 0.33 0.19 1.23 1.13 3/22/2017 0.28 0.18 1.22 1.12 3/28/2017 0.27 0.17 1.12 1.09 4/7/2017 0.21 0.18 1.02 1.03 4/13/2017 0.18 0.19

That 10-2 spread is terrible. You might be thinking "that's why mortgage REIT prices are falling," but that would mean you didn't look at prices. The prices across the sector are mostly higher. The argument that the mREITs carry a positive net duration is true. Book value goes up as the rates fall, at least within reason. However, there is a significant risk from the Federal Reserve potentially raising rates a couple more times this year. While they might or might not have those increases, the latest prices are practically taking for granted the hikes simply won't happen.

That seems like a mistake. While rates are falling lower, the Fed Funds Watch tool which uses contract pricing to determine the implied forward rate curve puts the odds of zero additional hikes at only 17.4%:

I don't like investments that take something for granted when the bond pricing data implies only a 17.4% chance.

I would be thrilled with that if prices were bearish in that manner, but I'm not big on buying something where there is such a strong chance for a negative catalyst.

Book Values

It looks like we should see mostly positive performance on book value. Shall we get into a new bubble? That is the territory for a few of these mortgage REITs.

Ratings

Sell for CIM and NLY. Buy for Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM).

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, RSO, ANH-C, CMO-E

I may initiate or close any positions in the near future.

Sign up by April 15th and get a free two week trial. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $310 per year before the next price increase on May 1st, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers. In the last month I was able to correctly call the opportunity in shorting Orchid Island Capital (about a 20% return), shorting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (for a 6% to 7% return) which included a release when shares hit the target range to close the trade, and buying Resource Capital Corporation (up over 20% since the call) going into the earnings release. As of 04/11/2017, a new SMS alert service is available for subscribers.