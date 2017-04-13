IBM: Nearing Dividend Aristocrat Status

Using dividend and value investing guidelines as a filter, I have found International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to be a slightly overvalued stock that has strong appeal to income investors.

IBM's profitability metrics are strong with consistently stellar ROE and ROIC - ranging between 69%-100% and 21%-32.5%, respectively - over the past six years with strong numbers spanning the decades before that. While revenue and earnings have been declining due to the company's strategic shift, there is good reason to believe that the business will begin to enjoy growth in the near future as the company has been delivering on its key objectives. This sentiment was echoed by CEO Virginia Rometty in the company's most recent annual report:

"Understanding IBM at the start of 2017 requires a longer view … We got out of commoditizing businesses-trimming $8 billion from our top line … We redoubled our efforts to reinvent our core hardware, software and services franchises, while investing to create new ones-in cloud, data, cognitive, security and the other businesses that comprise our strategic imperatives … While our transformation continues, a strong foundation is now in place. Our strategic imperatives have reached critical mass. At $33 billion, they now contribute 41 percent of IBM's revenue. With double-digit growth, we're on pace to achieve our goal of growing these businesses to $40 billion by 2018. Most importantly, within these businesses we have built unique and powerful platforms with Watson and the IBM Cloud."

The company is reasonably financed with a current ratio of 1.21 and has drastically reduced the share count from 1.457 million to 959 million over the past decade, helping to support their rising dividend payout and soften the blow from declining earnings.

The company also has a durable competitive advantage due to the high switching costs for its computing platforms and the unique abilities and scope that Watson brings.

The current purchase price of ~$170 earns mixed results when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF IBM 8.8 13.8 2.0 9.6 IBM - 5 yr. avg 11 12.4 2.0 9.5 Industry 5.6 18.7 1.8 3.3 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta - fair value of $141.86 - and GuruFocus - DCF fair value of $142.18) indicate it is currently overvalued. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 4.3% over the next five years (in line with analyst projections). Assuming a terminal growth rate of 5% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $102.78, making it overvalued.

IBM's greatest appeal is to income investors. Four years away from reaching Dividend Aristocrat status, the company has made dividend payments for each of the past 101 years and has made increasing payments for the past 21. Their payout has increased nearly 400% over the past decade, currently yields at a 3.3% rate, and looks very sustainable with a 44.4% payout ratio particularly with earnings growth on the horizon.

Their strategic plan for future growth consists of investing heavily in their strategic imperatives: cloud, analytics, cognitive, mobile, and security businesses. As mentioned earlier, the company's management is counting on continued rapid revenue growth in these areas to drive the company's growth in the future. With low capital reinvestment requirements, if IBM can meet its growth targets in these areas and Watson lives up to its hype, IBM could considerably grow their annual free cash flow in the years to come, resulting in continued strong dividend growth and large share repurchase programs.

Though full of potential, IBM is likely slightly overpriced at current levels. However, reputable past and dividend history, competitive position, and future prospects for earnings and dividend growth, it remains a strong buy for dividend investors and belongs on value investor's watch lists in case of a pullback in share price.