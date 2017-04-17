Silver Stalls Then Follows Gold And Looks Explosive

On Friday, April 7, things looked pretty bleak for the price of silver. The precious metal traded at a higher level than during the previous session when it moved to $18.49 per ounce, just five cents below technical resistance. Then, the speculative commodity proceeded to close below the lows of the prior day. A bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart left many holding long positions nervous over the weekend and on Monday, April 10, the price dropped to lows of $17.735.

Volatility is returning to the silver market, and the reason is global uncertainty and rising fear. On April 6, the U.S. bombed a military air base in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack. An escalation of harsh rhetoric between the Russians and the U.S. Administration followed the move. After meeting the Chinese leader, President Trump sent U.S. warships to the Korean Peninsula to challenge the nuclear ambitions of North Korea. On April 23 France will go to the polls to elect their next leader, and Germany will follow in coming months. The elections in Europe will determine the fate of the European Union and the euro currency. On Thursday, President Trump told markets that the dollar is "too high." Recent terrorist attacks in Stockholm, Russia and Egypt are reminders of the peril that threatens citizens all over the globe.

Silver has been taking turns as a leader and follower in the precious metals sector exchanging the role with gold over the course of 2017. Silver had a terrible start to last week but when gold did not follow it lower it was a signal that the path of least resistance for the shiny metals that are safe haven assets during flight to quality times is higher. Last week, both gold and silver traded to the highest levels of 2017.

Silver was the leader then gold took over

Silver began to lead gold in late March, and the more volatile precious metal held the leadership baton until April 6. The best way to watch which of the precious metals is at the forefront and in a dominant position with investors, traders and other market participants is the silver-gold ratio. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver shows, the ratio moved from 71.3:1 or 71.3 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value on March 22 to 68.6:1 on April 6. As the ratio was falling silver was in the driver's seat, leading the price action in the gold market. However, when silver put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on April 7, the ratio reversed and moved to 70:1. Gold held as silver fell to lows of $17.735 per ounce. Silver handed the leadership baton to the yellow metal.

Overbought but looking good

Silver quickly realized that it had overextended on the downside on Monday, April 10, as it followed through on the negative technical pattern established during the prior trading session and recovered to gain ground on gold. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, not only did the price of silver recover from lows below $17.75 per ounce, it has rallied to a new high for 2017 at $18.605 on Thursday, April 13. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, and the relative strength index both have risen to overbought territory, but the trend in silver remains higher. Silver is now looking toward the next level of technical resistance which stands at the November 9, 2016, highs on the May contract at $19.065 per ounce. Silver is looking good after its bounce this week that led to a new high.

Resistance at above $19 could change the monthly chart

If silver can make its way to above the $19 per ounce level, it is likely to modify the technical pattern on the longer-term chart. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, silver spent most of 2016 in a bull market with the momentum indicator supporting higher prices which peaked at over $21 per ounce in early July. In October, a correction to the downside caused the slow stochastic to cross to the downside, and momentum turned negative. After more than six months of corrective price action that took the price to lows of $15.70 in December, the momentum metric now appears ready to cross back into bullish mode. A move that takes out the $19.065 resistance level on the May futures will likely shift the market back into an uptrend. The reason this is so important for the path of least resistance for silver over coming months is that it will likely cause those already holding long positions to remain in the market and add to positions and will attract trend following traders to hop on board of the bullish trend.

Meanwhile, open interest is at a record level in the COMEX silver futures market these days. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, and the record high is an indication of the resilience of those who have bought silver futures and are sticking with their positions.

Open interest signals higher

I view the current level of open interest as a very bullish sign for the price of silver. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of silver futures dating back to 1971 illustrates open interest has never been higher than the current level at 223,763 contracts. Source: CQG

On the weekly pictorial, the price of silver has been making higher lows and higher highs since December 2016 with rising open interest. In futures markets, rising open interest alongside rising price tends to be a validation of a bullish trend.

Additionally, last week silver put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart which could mean we are in for some fireworks in the silver market shortly.

Silver will take the baton again if the precious metals rally is for real

Silver has a penchant for volatility, and at times the price becomes downright explosive. The price action last week was not only bullish, but it could also set the stage for the price of the precious metal to take out the next level of resistance and take the leadership baton from gold once again.

Precious metals are rallying as fear and uncertainty in markets are driving investors, traders, and many market participants to safe assets in a flight to quality. Gold and silver tend to serve as havens for capital during periods of turmoil in markets. Last week silver stalled, the price fell and then turned around to put in a new high for the year. Next week we could be in for some wild price action in silver. This metal loves to shock on the up and downside and now seems prepared for what could be the biggest move of 2017 that will establish the path of least resistance for the weeks and months ahead.

