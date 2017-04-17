Gold Leads

Last week, gold traded to the highest price in 2017. The yellow metal has a lot going for it these days. Interest rates remain at low historical levels around the globe. Fear and uncertainty are rising in markets and gold is the ultimate barometer for nervous times as it is one of the ultimate safe-haven assets. Political change is sweeping across the globe with provides support for the rare and precious metal that has been a store of value for thousands of years. Over recent weeks, the dollar has found a comfort zone around the 100.60 level on the active month dollar index futures contract. The dollar traded at the highest level since 2002 in early January, but it has corrected lower since and now appears stable at its current exchange rate.

The faith in paper currencies that have the backing of governments has been on the decline over recent years. Global monetary policy has created a flood of liquidity in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and the cheap money continues to float around the system. Gold has been appreciating in all fiat currencies since the market stopped falling in late 2015. A correction that followed the Presidential election in the U.S. last November appears to have come to an end, and gold now looks like it is ready to explore new heights.

Syria, North Korea, Europe, and terrorism

Over recent weeks, global uncertainty has increased. The U.S. bombing of a Syrian airbase on April 6 and the Russian response has caused the relationship between the U.S. and Russia to deteriorate. Last Friday, the U.S. dropped the biggest and most devastating non-nuclear bomb in history on a terrorist area on Afghanistan. At the same time, ballistic missile tests and a continuation of the nuclear weapons program in North Korea has caused a harsh response from the U.S. administration. President Trump has said that it would be best if the U.S. and China can work together to diffuse the situation that is brewing in North Korea but America stands ready to deal with the potentially incendiary actions alone. In a sign of strength, the U.S. has sent the navy to the Korean peninsula.

In Europe, the French are preparing to go to the polls on April 23 to elect the nation's next leader. Marine Le Pen, the far-right and nationalist candidate, is close to the top of the polls and her election or a runoff in May will cause lots of uncertainty when it comes to the future of the European Union and the euro currency. After France votes, Germans will decide if they wish to give Chancellor Merkel a fourth term in office.

On Palm Sunday, a terrorist attack on churches in Egypt is another reminded of the uncertainty created by radical Islamic groups in the Middle East and around the globe. The world remains a dangerous place, and as a safe haven asset, gold has moved higher, made a new high in 2017, and looks poised to add to recent gains.

Gold held while other precious metals fall

On Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, precious metals prices moved lower. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of silver highlights, silver put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on Friday, April 7 and moved to lows of $17.735 on April 10. Silver moved to the lowest price since March 24 before recovering throughout the week and making a new high for 2017 at $18.605. Silver closed last Thursday at $18.545 per ounce not far off the highs. Source: CQG

Platinum, the precious metal that has been the laggard in the sector, moved to a low of $938.40 on April 10. Platinum recovered to around the $966 level after Monday's lows and rallied to highs of $981.10 on Thursday and closed the week at $978. Source: CQG

Even the price of palladium, the precious metal that was the leader in the sector in 2016 and Q1 of 2017, moved lower to $786.50 on April 10. Palladium closed last week at just under $800 per ounce.

From the opening of markets on Friday, April 7 to the lows on April 10, silver was down 75.5 cents or 4.1%. Platinum fell $44.60 or 4.5% and palladium dropped by $26.70 or 3.3%.

Meanwhile, gold also moved lower but the yellow metal held up much better than its precious cousins during the period of selling. Source: CQG

Gold traded to highs of $1273.30 on April 7 and to lows of $1248.20 on April 10, a decline of $25.10 or under 2%. Gold outperformed all of the other precious metals during the brief corrective period and then it turned around and led them all higher over the balance of the week. Gold closed on Thursday, April 13 at the $1290 per ounce level after making a new high at $1290.70 per ounce on Thursday. Geopolitical risks have driven the price of gold higher and gold has taken the baton and is leading precious metals prices which all rebounded from their April 10 lows.

Long-term technicals are looking bullish

Gold was in an uptrend for the lion's share of 2016. After trading to lows of around $1046 per ounce in December 2015 gold moved higher out of the gate in 20126, and the price made higher lows and higher highs reaching a peak of $1377.50 in July of last year. The yellow metal remained above the $1300 per ounce level, and momentum on the monthly chart was bullish until the November Presidential election when gold corrected lower, and the monthly momentum indicator turned bearish. The yellow metal hit its most recent low at $1123.90 in late December 2016. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates, the precious metal gas worked its way back over the first three and one-half months of 2017, and the technicals are starting to look like gold is preparing for a breakout to the upside which could challenge the 2016 highs. The monthly slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, appears ready to cross to the upside in neutral territory. A shift in long-term momentum would be a very bullish signal for gold. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX gold futures has been making higher lows and higher highs over recent months. Increasing open interest and rising price tends to be a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in futures markets. Relative strength in neutral territory means that the yellow metal has room to move higher and monthly historical volatility at 13.5% is a sign that gold is retracing its upside pattern established last year. On the longer-term chart, gold is looking like a commodity preparing to move higher, perhaps a lot higher.

Gold is now a political animal

Gold has been reacting to political events. The fact that gold held firmly while other precious metals prices moved lower at the beginning of last week was a sign of gold's strength and fortitude. It was also an indication that there is buying that emerges in gold on any price weakness. Given recent political events, gold is likely to find support from uncertainty in the world for the foreseeable future as many of the issues will not find resolution anytime soon. Moreover, any exacerbation of current tensions will support more gains for the price of gold.

Recently, the U.S. Mint reported that sales of U.S. Eagle gold coins fell by 67% and silver eagle sales declined by 75% for the period from February 2016 through February 2017. The drop in physical gold and silver purchases is worrying for the potential upside trajectory of the precious metals markets, but we must remember that higher precious metals prices dominated much of that period. Physical buyers tend to purchase gold and silver during times of price weakness rather than strength. There are some indications that purchases of physical precious metals are picking up in 2017. Source: CoinWorld.com

So far in 2017, there have been 166,000 ounces of gold eagle sales through the end of March. On an annualized basis, gold eagle sales at the current rate equate to 664,000 which is over 400,000 more than in all of 2016. Source: CoinWorld.com

When it comes to silver, so far total sales of silver eagle coins in 2017 through March stood at 7,957,500 ounces. In 2016, total sales were 14,842,500 ounces, and if silver buying continues at the same pace through the rest of this year, we could see 31.8 million ounces of demand for silver eagle coins.

The coin markets are a reflection of physical demand for precious metals, and right now, the numbers through March show an increase in investor buying in the gold and silver markets.

$1338.30 next stop

Gold closed last week at the $1285 per ounce level, and all signs point to a continuation of the rally in the yellow metal. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, critical resistance for gold now stands at $1338.30 per ounce. The level was the high on election night on November 8, 2016. Above there, gold will likely challenge the 2016 highs at $1377.50 at which point the August 2013 highs at $1428 will present the next technical hurdle for the yellow metal.

Gold has a lot going for it these days, and it has taken the leadership role in the precious metals sector since last week when it held firm. If gold can break above $1300 watch out, we are likely to see fireworks on the upside in silver, and the platinum group metals, as well as the sector, attracts more interest. Everyone loves a bull market, and the price action is gold has put the yellow metal right on the edge of a trend shift higher on the monthly chart. I continue to favor precious metals as uncertainty on the political and economic front is likely to continue throughout 2017.

