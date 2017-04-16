Methanex - Long-Term Opportunity, Or Musical Chairs?

Methanex is likely to see a year or more of very strong free cash flow, but it is unlikely to last, making the shares more of a spot methanol price play.

Methanol-to-olefin, DME blending, and biodiesel are all credible drivers for ongoing growth in methanol demand, but past run-ups in methanol pricing have always been followed by production capacity additions.

Companies/stocks like Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) will earn you some early gray hairs. Methanex has long been the world leader in methanol production, with market share more than double its nearest competitor (depending upon how you treat state-owned businesses). What's more, while methanol prices and revenue have been endlessly volatile over the years, the company has always managed to generate positive EBITDA, nearly always managed to generate operating income, and typically generated positive cash flow, as well as strong returns on capital in the good years.

The problem is that this is a tough business in which to earn any sort of consistent return. Revenue actually shrunk over the last decade and EBITDA margins have swung between 5% and 30%, with long-term book value per share growth of just 3%. Looking ahead, demand for methanol in applications like fuel blending, biodiesel, and methanol-to-olefins, as well as growth in coatings, sealants, and other downstream markets, should be healthy, but I expect that state-owned enterprises in areas like the Middle East and China will be willing to add capacity in response.

Methanex's valuation is not so compelling to me, but historically these shares have done well in times of rising methanol prices. Hence the "musical chairs" part of this article's title - while I think supply curtailments and growing demand from applications like MTO can support higher spot prices (and strong cash flows for Methanex) from here, it won't go on forever and this is not a long-term buy-and-hold type of stock.

A Leader Across The Board

Methanex has long been a leader in the methanol market, with the company currently holding a mid-teens share. The company has strategically-positioned production assets around the world, and it is a leading supplier in all major markets. It currently has over 9 million tonnes of rated capacity in place, though its usable capacity is closer to 8.5Mtpa right now. With the exception of the company's EMethanex JV in Egypt (a low-cost facility), all of its facilities are in politically stable countries, with New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, and the U.S. hosting the largest amount of the company's capacity (around three-quarters of active capacity).

Methanol production isn't especially complicated or know-how-dependent (which isn't meant to minimize Methanex's efforts in plant efficiency, worker safety, and so on), but it does require good access to affordable feedstock. Methanol is most often produced from natural gas or coal, and Methanex underpins the majority of its production with gas supply contracts that are tied into methanol prices, leaving the company in position to do at least okay even in the low points of the methanol price cycle. Methanex's Egypt and Trinidad and Tobago facilities are on the low end of the global cost curve, with the rest of the production capacity no worse than average.

A Growing Opportunity

Methanol is used in a range of applications, but about 30% of methanol demand comes from the production of formaldehyde, which in turn is used to produce engineered wood products, floor panels, water-resistant resins, thermoplastics, and sealants. Another 10% or so goes to acetic acid production, which supplies manufacturers of coatings, inks, and chemical precursors. Beyond this is another 20% of methanol supply that goes into other chemical derivatives serving a wide range of end markets.

While coatings, resins, and sealants offer some above-average growth opportunities (as do engineered wood products), the bigger growth opportunity in methanol is in fuel additives, fuel alternatives, and methanol-to-olefin production. Methanol is used to make dimethyl ether, which can be blended with LPG, and is a popular option for household cooking/heating in China, as well as a substitute for diesel. Methanol can also be blended into gasoline, and China uses methanol blending in much the same way that the U.S. uses ethanol. Methanol is also useful in biodiesel production.

Last and not least is methanol-to-olefin (or MTO) - the MTO process allows companies to use methanol as a feedstock for olefins (like ethylene and propylene) instead of ethane, LPG, or naptha. Why bother? Naptha is a more expensive feedstock than ethane (which is why U.S. producers have significant cost advantages today), but ethane isn't equally available everywhere, so the MTO process makes sense - particularly in markets like China where natural gas supplies are limited and where methanol can be produced from coal (albeit at a higher cost and with unpleasant environmental consequences).

China consumes close to half of the world's ethanol, and I expect that demand will continue to grow on the basis of fuel and olefin demand. I'd also note that dimethyl ether is being evaluated in other markets as an additive/substitute, as is the MTO process. All told, I believe methanol demand could grow at a high-single-digit rate for a few years and a mid-single-digit rate over a longer-term horizon.

What that will do to methanol prices is a key question. Methanol prices have shot up since late 2015, with the company's recent second-quarter contract price for Europe hitting its highest level in three years. This run-up seems due to a combination of causes, including production curtailments in the Mideast, increasing demand for MTO, and tougher conditions for coal-based methanol production in China.

The Opportunity

I've followed Methanex as an investor for around 20 years now, and I've seen more than one cycle of methanol prices. While pricing has been very strong here of late, it won't last; at these prices, it's just too tempting to add capacity, and especially for state-owned companies where the required rates of returns will be lower. While Methanex has been a disciplined player (and has been guarded about adding capacity in the U.S. and/or Canada, and/or reactivating capacity in Chile), the industry's record is what it is - supply/demand imbalances drive a run in prices, those prices encourage new capacity additions, the supply/demand equation imbalances in the other direction, and prices fall.

I don't believe it is different this time, and I don't believe the strong free cash flow or EBITDA that Methanex is likely to produce this year is any sort of "new normal", but the pace/slope of the decline is very hard to predict. Accordingly, it's tough to model scenarios where Methanex's shares are meaningfully undervalued on a long-term intrinsic basis.

That said, time has shown that Methanex shares do well in times of rising spot prices (and vice versa). With the market still unbalanced in a way that is good for pricing, I wouldn't be surprised if there is still some room to run for both methanol prices and Methanex shares. I also expect Methanex to build upon a recent $225 million buyback announcement, either with higher dividends, a special dividend, or a larger buyback.

The Bottom Line

Methanex's shares could have another 20% to 40% (or more) in them based on where methanol prices can head from here, but buying the shares today is basically betting on the near-term direction of methanol pricing. That's fine if you think you have a good handle on the methanol market and/or are comfortable with the risks. I don't personally need that sort of high-risk/high-reward opportunity in my own portfolio, and I like to buy into situations like this earlier in the run-up. Nevertheless, Methanex is good at what it does, is going to be coming into considerable cash flow, and could see this upswing last longer than expected. If you can accept the risk of being caught without a seat if/when the methanol market turns, it may yet be worth a look.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.