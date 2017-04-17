Coffee And Starbucks

Coffee is not only a beverage that many people around the world begin their day with or enjoy throughout the day or after a meal, but it has also become a social phenomenon. In Europe, coffee has always been a staple that people mixed with pleasure and relaxation in coffee shops, bars, and cafes across the continent. In the United States, coffee has become a center of daily activities for many with stores like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN), and many others popping up all over the map. It is hard to drive from one traffic light to another in many cities across the U.S. without finding a coffee shop. In many cities, there are more than one of these businesses on each block these days.

Legend has it that a goat herder in Ethiopia named Kaldi discovered the wonders of the coffee bean during the ninth century. Kaldi noticed that when his goats ate the bright red berries from the bushes in his fields, they became highly energetic. He decided to try the berries for himself and as he chewed he found himself full of vigor. The story is that Kaldi took the beans to his local monastery where the Imam threw the beans into the fire because of his exuberance where they emitted a fragrant aroma. Kaldi raked the embers, dissolved them in hot water and the first cup of coffee was born.

Coffee has come a long way since then; in fact, it continues to gain devotees around the world each day. The price of coffee beans can be very volatile as weather and crop disease in the major growing regions of the world determine the price each year. In the futures market, coffee is one of the most volatile commodities when it comes to price, but the trajectory of demand continues to be higher as now Asia is increasing consumption of what is now one of the world's favorite drinks.

Coffee has been slipping

May coffee futures that trade on the ICE futures exchange reached a high of $1.8165 on November 8, 2016, and since then they have been slipping. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of coffee has been making lower highs since the end of last year. Initially, coffee futures fell to $1.3520 per pound in late December, but that level has held and has become critical support. Most recently, coffee has been trading around the $1.40 level, but on Wednesday, April 12, the May futures contract put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. The price made a higher high than the previous session and then closed below the prior day's lows. The negative chart formation could lead to more selling in the days ahead. Since the price closed under the $1.39 level last Thursday, the $1.3520 level is close and is in danger of giving way to a lower low.

SBUX not far from all-time highs

Starbucks has become such a successful company that many people say they are off to get as Starbucks rather than a cup of coffee these days. Perhaps the most positive sign for a company is when the name of the business replaces the name of the product; think Kleenex and tissues.

When it comes to Starbucks, the stock correlates to the price of coffee beans which are the primary cost of goods sold input for the company's business. Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart of SBUX shows, the price of Starbucks is bumping up against all-time highs with the price of coffee trading lower. The peak in SBUX stock came in October 2015 at $64 per share, and as of April 13, the stock was at the $57.51 level.

Technical support for coffee is close

As the daily coffee futures chart illustrates, the java beans are less than five cents away from critical support. On the longer-term chart technical support is further away but the trend is bearish. Source: Barchart

The monthly chart for ICE coffee shows the price had been making lower highs since the peak at $3.0625 in May 2011. Coffee fell to $1.0095 in November 2013, rallied back to $2.22550 in October 2014 and fell to $1.1105 in January 2016. Since then the price has only been able to make it back to just above the $1.80 per pound level, but it is on its way lower once again and the slow stochastic, a trend indicator, points to a path of least resistance for the price which is lower.

The current trend in the price of coffee is good news for Starbucks. The cheaper coffee gets, the higher the profit margins for SBUX. The cost of goods sold for the company is elastic but the prices it charges customers tends to be inelastic. However, when it comes to coffee and Starbucks, the two assets have a mutually beneficial relationship these days.

SBUX is helping coffee and coffee is helping SBUX

The popularity of SBUX has increased the demand for coffee. Starbucks has become an institution in the United States, and recently the company has been spreading its wings around the world. SBUX is opening around 5,000 stores in China which will not only increase the companies reach and profitability; it will also increase coffee demand in a region of the world traditionally populated by tea drinkers.

In the U.S., a total population of around 325 million people has made SBUX a household name and an uber-successful business. If the company can achieve even a percentage of that success in China, a nation of 1.38 billion, the market cap of the company will soar, and the demand for coffee beans will go along for the ride. While SBUX earnings and stock price are highly sensitive to the price of coffee, coffee demand is likely to become even more correlated with SBUX's plans to increase their global business, particularly in China and the rest of the Asian continent.

Asian demand supports higher coffee down the road

Asian demand and the success of Starbucks in China and other Asian nations could hold the key to coffee demand and prices for the future. SBUX's plans are to introduce not only the beverage but the cultural and social experience of the coffee shop to the people of China.

The chart shows the anticipated increase coffee consumption in China and other countries from 2014-2019. A part of the increase in demand is growing population which is likely to increase the requirements for coffee beans and many other commodities in the years ahead. However, the per capita consumption of coffee in China could rise by 18%, and if Starbucks has anything to say about this metric, the number will be much higher. In many U.S. cities, there is a Starbucks or two with moments if not seconds of each other when driving around. The same coverage in China is likely to lead to a boom in coffee demand as the novelty, and addictive nature of coffee and caffeine is likely to hook the Chinese consumer just like it did to the American consumer.

While the price of coffee is trending lower in the short to medium term, SBUX is doing everything it can to increase the addressable market for the beverage around the world, and that is bullish for coffee demand and prices in the long-run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.