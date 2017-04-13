Instagram Could Potentially Be Snap's Biggest Threat

The biggest strength for Instagram is its backing from Facebook, which could potentially threaten Snap's future value and existing user base.

In April 2012, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) acquired 18-month-old Instagram, which had only 30 million users and no revenue. At that time, $1 billion worth of deal seemed too big for a small startup like Instagram.

But years later, the photo filter app boasts of having more than 600 million users and is proving to be a strong growth engine. Instagram is giving stiff competition to market debutant Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Shares of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, fell 1.2% at $19.97, after Instagram announced its Snapchat-like Stories app has more daily users - as many as 200 million daily active users.

In 2013, FB offered SNAP a whopping $3 billion in an acquisition offer, which was eventually rejected by Snap. Now, after Snap's IPO from February 2017, Facebook's Instagram could be its biggest threat. Snap opened up at $24, up 41% from its initial public offering price of $17 per share, but over a period of time, got hit by a "sell" rating.

While Instagram may be considered an aggressive competitor for Snap, for Instagram this competition may not be as rough. Clearly, the photo filter app has a big advantage: Facebook's existing and loyal user base which keeps growing. Over a period of time, Facebook has acquired more than 50 companies including WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, all of which currently engage a huge audience through innovative features and user-friendly technology.

To compete in markets, social media companies are bound to introduce new features and unique concepts to retain their active user base, in addition to attracting new ones. Hence, a number of monthly active users (MAUs) become of utmost importance to determine the strength and value of a company.

Facebook has 1.86 billion monthly active users on an average as of December 2016. In April 2017, Facebook's third platform, Messenger crossed 1.2 billion monthly active users (MAUs), and this does not include any of FB's other apps like WhatsApp, which (while we're on the subject) also hit the same 1.2 billion MAU mark in February 2017. While there may be overlaps, it is evident that Facebook remains the strongest company in the social media industry.

By connecting its users through its acquired platforms, Facebook is gaining a larger audience.

Instagram is trying to tap an audience that is addicted to features unique only to Snap in order to grow its active user base. But while these new features have always existed on Snap, for many Instagram users, such features could potentially mean using one app instead of two. Snap may feel the competition in the form of falling monthly active user base and slow revenue growth.

Recently, Instagram introduced a feature that allows users to pin selfie stickers and text along with reducing the size of such stickers. In August 2016, Instagram added a new feature after launching its "Stories" section in August 2016. According to TechCrunch, after Instagram Stories was launched, Snapchat's growth sank 82%.

Instagram Stories reportedly hit 200 million users that use its "Stories" feature, surpassing the total of 160 million daily active users reported by Snap ahead of its February IPO. This means as many as one third of total Instagram's 600 million users now apply "Stories" in their profile. Not only this, Instagram has introduced many other features that have always existed on Snap. This includes "filters" section introduced by Instagram in March 2016 and AR stickers in April 2017, which already existed on Snap since July 2014 and April 2016, respectively.

Though Facebook does not disclose how much Instagram generates, in a report released in 2016, Credit Suisse estimated that Instagram's revenue could reach $6.4 billion in 2017, and alone could bring in a stunning $12 billion by 2021. With Snap's first earnings call next month, it will be interesting to note whether the company has seen an increase in its user growth and revenues, and if so, whether this growth is strong enough to eclipse Instagram.

A slow growth in MAU would mean a significant impact on Snap's future as it competes with Instagram for user retention and market dominance. For Snap to stay strong in markets, the company would need to prove that it has a thriving business model that can generate promising returns for investors through its strong financial performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.