Analysts Overestimate Netflix's Q1 Revenue Growth

Earnings season is here, which means a lot of companies will be sharing their results. On April 17, it is Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) turn to report its results. The share price has a history of showing a significant amount of volatility right after earnings releases. So traders who know what to expect might have an opportunity to make some money short term. On the other hand, long-term investors might know when to get out or add money to their position. In this article, I will show you why I believe that revenue expectations for Netflix have been set too high, raising chances of underperformance.

Historical performance

First off, the business model is based on a subscription service. Because of this, there really is not any seasonality that we have to take into account. The picture below makes this evident:

Source: Estimize.com

Revenue has been trending upwards in quite a straight line for years, but the end of this uptrend is still nowhere in sight. While the company already has been growing fast in the US, it is still in its earlier days internationally. Less money is being made internationally than domestically, even though the market is much bigger, leading to more growth opportunities. During the most recent quarter, global streaming revenue grew 41% yoy to $2.4 billion. In this same quarter, about 5.12 million memberships were added internationally, plus an additional 1.93 million members in the United States. There are currently about 94 million memberships with plenty of room for more. Thanks to the tremendous growth and success, management is very optimistic about future growth and working on improving its margins:

"Since our global expansion is proceeding well, we intend to grow our global operating margin for many years ahead. We've been around a 4% annual operating margin for the past two years, and we are targeting about 7% for the full-year 2017 based on current F/X rates. From here, we will seek to steadily increase revenue and operating margin as we balance growth and profitability. We are in no rush to push margins up too quickly, as we want to ensure we are investing aggressively enough to continue to lead internet TV around the world."

That being said, this great performance that the company has managed to sustain may have resulted in overly optimistic analysts.

Analysts' expectation and guidance

For the upcoming quarter, Wall Street analysts have given an average estimate of $2.641 billion for revenue. This would be a yoy growth of about 15%. After doing some research of my own, I come to a different conclusion.

There's plenty of information to draw our own conclusions on how the company will perform this quarter. If we are willing to do some simple calculations, we are able to make an estimate on what the revenue number will be for the first quarter. This is the information that management gave us in the Q4 press release:

In Q1, we project 5.2 million net adds with 1.5 million in the US and 3.7 million internationally. Our anticipation for a year-over-year decline in domestic net adds reflects a difficult comparison in the year ago quarter where we exceeded our net adds forecast by 27%. Similarly, in our international segment, we will lap our Rest of World launch in January of last year. We also expect a greater membership impact from our content slate in the second half of 2017. On a sequential basis, we believe our strong Q4 results likely pulled forward some net adds from Q1'17 to Q4'16.

My calculations

The important information that is given to us by the management here are the expected net adds domestically and internationally. So, a 1.5 million net add is expected domestically, while the company expects 3.7 million net add internationally. In order to know how this translates into revenue, we have to know how much the company gets from every subscriber in one quarter. Because it's a subscription-based service, this should not be too difficult to calculate.

I calculated the average revenue that Netflix gained from the average subscriptions of the past four quarters, and this is what I got:

If we follow this trend, we would add 1.5 x $29 for domestic revenue and 3.7 x $22 internationally to the total revenue. This means that 1.5 million net adds domestically and the 3.7 million adds internationally will likely add $127 million in revenue on top of Q4's revenue. This adds to $2.60 billion. Then, we also have to consider that these are net adds. Since they are not present since the beginning of the quarter, they will not be contributing to the revenue every month. As a result, the revenue added will be lower than $127 million. If we take half of this, it would mean revenue would be more like $2.54 billion.

While this, of course, is far from 100% fool-proof, it does give us an indication of what the revenue number should look like.

Conclusion

From looking at the company's own guidance and using historical pricing trends, it looks like Netflix will be underperforming on its revenue in Q1. The top line will grow and business will improve, just not at the rate that analysts are currently expecting.