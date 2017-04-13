Do You Really Believe This Market Is Safe?

My portfolio is structured to withstand these risks by focusing on deeper value plays, including cash, and using higher-yielding preferred shares that are still unlikely to go bankrupt.

One other major potential catalyst is the Federal Reserve offering to pay banks to not work.

The enormous rise in the domestic equity markets has been sensational. Perhaps the most impressive factor is the relatively small number of positive catalysts necessary. We have seen plenty of hope for reform on financial regulations and the idea that this will send profits soaring and ignite growth. As an analyst, I'm doubtful. I still recall seeing the disclosures in 10-K filings of companies stating they are "Emerging Growth Companies". The disclosure is generally used to explain why they don't need to provide the information analysts would use to perform actual analysis (as opposed to click-bait and fluff).

The other potential positive catalyst is the idea of tax overhaul including a dramatically lower tax rate. Again, that sounds great. However, it neglects to explain how the revenue will be replaced. The government can and usually does run at a deficit, but that doesn't provide room for the absolutely massive lift in profits. The financial sector could certainly see some material growth in earnings from the Federal Reserve lifting the Federal Funds rate. Most investors don't understand how the system actually works. The simplest explanation is this:

The government prints money and gives it to the banks to reward the banks for not working (producing loans). I put together a much more thorough description of how banking reserves work, because I know some investors will want to argue that premise. Read the longer piece and argue there if desired.

Economic Risks

Having covered the two positive catalysts, I want to switch over to the risk factors I'm seeing on the horizon. None of these are at critical levels yet, but they all pose risk and could become much larger factors.

Car Loans

Car loan numbers are pointing to potential problems in the market. As CNBC reports, Americans are borrowing record amounts to buy cars:

"A combination of higher prices for new cars and relatively low rates for auto loans means Americans are borrowing a record amount to pay for their new rides. According to Experian Automotive, which tracks millions of auto loans written each quarter, the average amount borrowed by car buyers last quarter climbed above $27,000 for the first time ever."

Bloomberg is recognizing the same problem and yesterday released an article titled:

That is a clear headline.

Perhaps I'm just being old school, but I was brought up with the saying "If you can't pay cash, you can't afford it." Exceptions were made for buying a house and going to college, though I think most college programs are a terrible joke today. For $50,000, you can get a degree. If you have a degree in your left hand and toilet paper in your right hand, you can wipe twice.

That brings us to the next factor.

Student Debt

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently rolled back reform. The target was regulation on how the student loan debt servicers could collect and what information they needed to provide to borrowers.

Removing the reforms and cutting into regulations means more harassment for borrowers. When the reforms were coming out, Bloomberg described the situation:

"It's 9 p.m. and your phone chimes. You're among the one in eight Americans carrying a student loan-debts that collectively total nearly $1.4 trillion-and you've started to fall behind on your payments. You know the drill: round-the-clock robocalls demanding immediate payment. You wince and pick up. It's a human being. Offering a payment plan tailored to your monthly income and suggesting ways she can work with you over the next few years to help you manage your obligations. It's possible. Under new guidelines the Obama administration proposed Wednesday, companies responsible for handling nearly $1 trillion in direct federal student loans would have to shift their focus from collections to helping borrowers manage or discharge their debt."

I've never been in that borrowing situation. It doesn't sound like one that would help people become more productive though. Without higher productivity from workers, we won't see growth in GDP. One way to break down GDP is to look at total hours worked by productivity per hour.

Housing Costs

One sector that has done great the last several years is housing construction. The availability of low mortgage rates combined with getting seven years past the financial crisis (improvement in credit scores) helped demand to remain strong for new housing. As the rate on mortgages increases, that housing becomes less affordable. A significant jump in mortgage rates could significantly weaken new housing construction. The same philosophy applies to apartment buildings. The owner is usually leveraging their investment with debt, and a higher interest rate on debt means they need a higher capitalization rate (net operating income/purchase price). To get a higher capitalization rate, they need either a lower price (so much for the construction sector) or higher rental rates. Combine more growth in rental rates with high student loan debt and high car loan debt and you get consumers without the capital to afford consumption.

War

Economists and analysts can have different opinions on how war impacts an economy. My view is brutally simple. If you round up a million able-bodied young men and remove them from the labor force, productivity is down. That is no disrespect to our troops. They deserve better medical care when they return. Losing them is a huge loss to the economy. The only potential "benefits" are massive government spending.

Tariffs

We've had quite a bit of international politics the last few months, and it looks like we could see a much worse situation or free trade. Most economists will agree that a reduction in free trade harms global growth rates because it reduces the ability to shift costs to the cheapest location.

I'm not 100% opposed to tariffs though. Our current system allows jobs to be outsourced to foreign companies that don't have to comply with our local regulations on metrics like pollution or worker safety. When we import the product that was produced under conditions that would be illegal here, we are setting a double standard. This is what killed manufacturing in America. It wasn't just the high cost of wages here and the low cost of international wages. It was the acceptance of foreign competitors using practices that are illegal in America.

This is a bipartisan issue. Both parties have permitted it.

Tax Overhaul Failure

If we see tax overhaul fail, or if the proposal is vastly different than analysts are hoping for, it could be a major negative catalyst.

Conclusion

The economy faces several significant risk factors that don't appear to be priced into stocks. The rally since Trump's election appears to be built on hope for a couple positive catalysts to play out. As an analyst, I question the effectiveness of loosening financial regulations. When companies are able to engage in more complex situations and report less, it makes the analysis more difficult. Less certainty requires higher risk premiums.

The current level on indexes leaves investors with very little margin for safety. There are multiple debt factors indicating that there is more economic risk than investors are recognizing. To handle this situation, my portfolio is allocated defensively. My largest single allocation in actively managed accounts is cash. My individual stock holdings are focused on deep value plays and relatively high yield preferred shares of companies I believe should be able to whether any reasonable storm. The higher yields mean a quicker payback period which reduces the effective duration of the position. I am actively bidding on other preferred shares and watching for failures in liquidity to secure better entry prices.

My major allocation for accounts restricted to mutual funds is in very low-fee medium-duration bond-index funds.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints. Please don't try to read anything political into this. I'm harping on policies or potential policies from both parties.