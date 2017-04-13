Terreno: Delayed Gratification

These types of investments can take years to stabilize, but when they do they provide solid cash flow.

TRNO continues to build a portfolio of ultra-premium properties in areas where the market keeps getting tighter.

A look at a Carson California investment that will start paying off this year.

In my previous article on Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), I noted that

"Whatever your preferred valuation method for REITs is, it is likely you will conclude that Terreno is expensive."

Since then, nothing has changed except TRNO has gotten another 10% more expensive. TRNO's stock price continues to march forward as the company slowly and deliberately builds its asset base. Those waiting for TRNO to go on sale are still waiting.

In this article, I am going to take a look at a major redevelopment project that TRNO recently completed. This project, started in 2012, should be accretive to FFO to the tune of roughly $0.04/share annually.

Location

Carson California is located in southern Los Angeles county. It became heavily industrialized thanks to Shell and Union oil companies drilling the Dominguez Oil Field. At one point, the area had over 350 oil derricks, several refineries and tank farms.

(Courtesy of Google Maps)

Today, Carson is conveniently located between the Port and LAX airport. With government that has been relatively industrial-friendly, it remains an extremely attractive locality for logistics, distribution and e-commerce companies.

Thanks to high demand and limited supply, industrial vacancy rates have fallen to a stunning 1%, and are projected to fall below 1% in 2017. Similarly, rent increased 11.9% in 2016 and is expected to continue rising in 2017.

(Chart courtesy of Colliers.com)

The major problem in Carson is that there simply is not enough supply to meet demand. Nor are there an easy prospects for new development.

A Colliers Report states,

"Land is incredibly scarce and many industrial users are having to get creative or face paying a premium to secure land for truck, car and trailer storage."

Carson is already heavily developed and its location is irreplaceable.

The other issue in the greater market is that industrial buildings are aging. Currently, about 60% of industrial buildings in the Los Angeles Basin are over 20 years old. With most of the new development happening around the Inland Empire (San Bernadino/Riverside), the aging is even more pronounced near the coast.

With the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports accounting for 40% of all imports into the US, there is high demand for a very limited supply of modern warehouses.

Before

(17110 South Main St, Source: Google Maps)

In 2012 TRNO purchased 17110-17230 South Main St in Carson. The complex consisted of three warehouses and one office building, all built in the late 1960's. Sitting on 14.3 acres of land, the entire purchase price was $21.3 million. The in-place cap rate at the time of purchase was an abysmal 0.3%.

While the location is extremely valuable, in Carson with immediate access to the Gardena Freeway, the warehouse buildings were obsolete. Additionally, the property was burdened with a ground lease through June of 2015. From day one, it was clear that this property was not going to provide instant gratification. Any significant return on this investment would take years to develop.

After

With an investment of almost $18 million, TRNO tore down the obsolete buildings and constructed a state of the art distribution warehouse. With 36 foot clear height, the new building is far more attractive to modern logistics companies. Modern tilt-up construction should provide a better insulated building, which along with numerous other updates like modern LED lighting should save tenants operating costs.

(The new 17110 S. Main St, image courtesy of Yardimatrix)

In an area filled with older buildings, this building should clearly stand out from the crowd. It is not a surprise that the building was fully leased before construction was completed. What was a 0.3% cap rate, is now yielding 6.2% on a total cost of $39.3 million. With cap rates in the area in the high 4's to low 5's, the fair market value of the property is likely approaching $50 million.

That value can be expected to climb in the near future. There is no sign that demand is going to slow and supply expansion faces physical, political and practical limitations. TRNO turned what was an obsolete asset into a premium asset in a market poised for further appreciation.

Value Creation

TRNO separates itself from its peers in that a full 50% of its acquisitions are geared towards value add opportunities. TRNO frequently purchases properties that are obsolete, vacant or have near term lease expirations. Utilizing their extensive knowledge of the localities they invest in, TRNO is able to pick out locations with hidden value and turn a property with underperforming returns into a profitable investment.

It is the kind of long-term thinking that leads to investing $21.3 million into an underperforming property and patiently transforming it into a solid cash flow.

For REIT investors that typically look at current cash flow, TRNO can appear very unattractive. Inherent in the strategy is that investment occurs long before the stabilized cash flow is achieved. This is amplified by TRNO operating in ultra premium areas, where property commands premium prices.

Growth

For the patient, TRNO provides an opportunity for growth. Not only has TRNO's share price offered steady growth, but the 5-year dividend growth rate has been an impressive 14.28%.

(Chart: Authors)

With continued value add projects like the one looked at here, I expect that this growth will continue. To fully realize the benefits of TRNO, investors need to be prepared to hold for the long term. What starts out as a low dividend can become very respectable when it is raised 14% annually.

Risks

Since an investment in TRNO is based on a thesis of long term continued growth, the most obvious risk is that TRNO might not grow, or grow more slowly than expected.

In my opinion, the property risk to TRNO is quite low. They operate in super premium markets that are almost certainly going to remain super premium in our lifetimes.

Even in the worst recessions, these are the kinds of markets where demand remains relatively high and the financial impacts are temporary. Once stabilized, any of TRNO's properties are likely to remain self-supporting in any economic environment.

Slowing growth is the most likely risk that TRNO may face in the future. TRNO intentionally operates in areas where supply is declining due to inevitable and uncontrollable factors. While this is great for price appreciation, it is a double edged sword. TRNO itself needs to find properties that can be improved, renovated or rebuilt profitably. TRNO is dealing with a much more finite number of potential opportunities than many of its peers.

With a significant amount of growth built into today's share price, if TRNO slows growth due to a lack of opportunities, it may have a significant impact on share price. TRNO will have to remain proactive in finding opportunities and may have to branch out into other markets if those opportunities become too rare.

For the immediate future, it appears the TRNO is still finding good opportunities, having deployed $14.9 million in capital in the first quarter with another $145.2 million under contract.

Conclusion

When I discuss TRNO, the most common response is pointing to the low dividend. TRNO clearly is not a stock for those who prioritize immediate cash flow. It is still in a growth phase and is accumulating assets. Given the REIT's focus on six markets, the process of accumulation cannot be rushed.

To date, I am impressed with TRNO's choice of properties and management's ability to create value in tight markets. While the dividend is low, it has been growing aggressively and the property base has been growing in value.

If TRNO can continue their growth rate, long term shareholders will be richly rewarded by a high YOC, supported by a rock solid base of ultra-premium industrial properties.

Investors should keep an eye on TRNO's ability to continue finding accretive acquisitions. The company does not have regular earnings calls, however they do provide regular press releases and details regarding their acquisitions and dispositions.

Everyone loves to get instant gratification, but it is often more profitable to invest in a company that will provide superior long term growth, rather than immediate cash flow.

