Crack Spreads Supported Crude Oil - Is That Changing?

When crude oil fell to lows of $47.01 per barrel in March, it was strength in the crack spreads that signaled that the energy commodity had declined too far. Crack spreads represent the refining margin for processing a barrel of raw crude oil into petroleum products like gasoline, heating oil, jet fuel, fuel oil, diesel, and other products that consumers require to power their lives and fulfill their transportation needs.

Crack spreads are a real-time indicator of the profitability of those involved in the business of processing a barrel of crude oil into petroleum products. Those companies purchase crude oil at market prices and sell oil products at market prices. It is the processing or crack spread margins that account for the profitability of oil refineries. At the same time, the crack spreads do much more.

Crack spreads provide valuable clues about demand for oil products, and that data often translates back to a higher or lower oil price. When the price of oil was falling below the $50 level in March, strength in crack spreads was a sign that demand for oil products, and oil by extension, was increasing. Oil found a bottom at the $47 per barrel level and proceeded to move more than $6 higher over the next three weeks. Crack spreads supported the price of oil when it was falling, but now that it is approaching the upper-end of its trading range, the processing spreads could be signaling that the energy commodity is too high and will move back down to the middle of that range.

Driving season supports gasoline

It was no surprise that gasoline crack spreads moved higher in March as oil was hitting lows. The winter season is a time of weak demand for gasoline, and the driving season that starts in spring and lasts through summer is the period of high demand for the oil product. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the May gasoline highlights, the fuel hit its seasonal low in March and has since rallied.

Source: CQG

At the same time, since gasoline prices have been moving higher and crude oil was moving to the downside, the May NYMEX gasoline refining spread rallied from lows of $16.50 on March 2 to recent highs of $21.38 on April 5.

More demand for gasoline during the driving season caused the prices of gasoline to increase and the processing spread to rally. Source: CQG

While gasoline and the gas crack were moving higher, crude oil fell from $53.30 per barrel on March 7 to lows of $47.01 on March 22. The strength in the oil product was supportive to the price of oil, but the fact that heating oil refining spreads also rallied during the period helped oil find its bottom and move to the upside.

Heating oil strengthened

Heating oil has less seasonality than gasoline as the oil product is also a proxy for diesel and jet fuel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the May heating oil crack spread illustrates, the refining spread rallied from lows of $13.49 on March 3 to highs of $16.35 recently. While crude oil inventories were rising during March, gasoline and distillate stocks began to decline. The increase in demand for oil products sent a signal to crude oil, and it rallied from just over $47 per barrel to close last Thursday at $53.18 on the nearby May NYMEX futures contract.

Crude oil taking a cue from cracks

Crude oil responded to critical clues in the crack spreads in March and found a bottom at the $47 per barrel level. I often write that crack spreads are a significant indicator of the demand for the input for the processed oil products.

With the price of crude oil back at the $53 per barrel level at the end of last week, the processing spreads seem to have run out of some upside momentum. The heating oil crack is stalling around the $16.35 per barrel level, and the gasoline crack has declined from $21.38 down to $19.80 as of the close of business on Thursday, April 13. Just as the refining spreads signaled that crude was too low at $47 per barrel in late March, they may be telling us that the price is now too high at $53 per barrel.

I have been writing that I believe the sweet spot for crude oil is $50 per barrel, because it is a price that satisfies both producers and consumers alike. $50 is almost double the lows seen back in February 2016, and it is half the price that consumers had to deal with in June 2014. Therefore, the action in crack spreads could be telling us that nearby NYMEX crude oil futures are now going to drift back to the half-century mark in the coming trading sessions so long as there is no exogenous macroeconomic or political event that causes all hell to break loose in markets. These days, the potential for wild volatility across all asset classes has increased with the geopolitical events around the globe.

Refining margins improved, but VLO is going nowhere fast

Meanwhile, the improvement in refining margins since March has had little effect on the price of the shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Source: Barchart

As the chart of VLO shows, the shares have moved lower from $69.84 on March 1 to $64.68 at the end of last week. Expanding refining margins should support the price of VLO as the company's earnings stand to benefit from the increase in the cost of processing raw crude into oil products, but that has not been the case. The action in this stock is a deviation and could present the opportunity for a pairs trade with a short position in crack spreads and a long position in VLO stock. Another possibility is that the price action in VLO is a commentary on the refining business and another reason why crude oil could be headed lower in the coming days and weeks.

Watch those cracks for clues

Crack spreads are an excellent tool for understanding both the economics of those companies involved in refining oil and for the price of oil itself. Strength in crack spreads is a sign of demand for the energy commodity and profitability for refiners. Weakness in the refining margins is a warning sign of weak demand and low profit margins for the processors.

I always watch crack spread when analyzing the price of oil to figure out the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. In March, crack spreads told us that oil would find a bottom, and they could be telling us that crude is now running out of upside steam. Crack spreads supported the price of oil back in March as it was under pressure, but that could be changing now that it is back above the $50 per barrel pivot point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.