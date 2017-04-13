Why Trump's Effort To Halt Coal's Decline Will Fail - A Look At The PJM

This onslaught of lower-cost gas-fired plants will reduce the capacity utilization of many coal plants, making them uneconomic to operate and resulting in their shutdown.

Background

Trump signed an Executive Order on March 27th that, amongst other steps to eviscerate environmental regulations, aimed to block the implementation of the Clean Power Plan promulgated by former president Barack Obama. The purpose, according to Trump, was to end the regulatory war on coal and bring back coal jobs. I wrote a prior article that debunked his claims of a coal industry rebirth, focusing on the advanced age of the existing coal fleet and the uncompetitive cost of new coal-fired generation in comparison with new gas-fired generation in a Least Cost of Electricity (LCOE)) analysis by the EIA.

In this article, the focus will be on the PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization. PJM describes itself as follows:

PJM Interconnection is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Acting as a neutral, independent party, PJM operates a competitive wholesale electricity market and manages the high-voltage electricity grid to ensure reliability for more than 65 million people.

PJM's long-term regional planning process provides a broad, interstate perspective that identifies the most effective and cost-efficient improvements to the grid to ensure reliability and economic benefits on a system wide basis.

An independent Board oversees PJM's activities. Effective governance and a collaborative stakeholder process help PJM achieve its vision: "To be the electric industry leader - today and tomorrow - in reliable operations, efficient wholesale markets, and infrastructure development."

As this PJM data map illustrates, the 65 million people that live in its "control area" include those in the rural areas of Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky that have been battered by the decade-long decline in use of coal for electricity generation. The map on page 11 of this PJM study regarding fuel diversity and system reliability ("PJM Study") illustrates the concentration of coal-fired generation (denoted by purple circles) in these areas. The coal-fired generation is located in these areas due to proximity to the coal mines (reduces fuel transport costs) and is "wheeled" (sent down transmission lines) to the load centers in PJM. A side note, one of the competitive advantages of gas-fired combined cycle and solar is that it can be located in or near the load centers.

The economies and people of these areas will be negatively impacted by the decline in coal usage twice: through the shutdown of the mines and the shutdown of the generating plants. These were also areas that supported Trump in the last election.

New Wave of New Combined Cycle Plants

UBS Equity Research estimates there is 15,000 MWs of gas-fired combined cycle generation under construction in PJM and that an additional 4,000 MWs will be approved by PJM and added to the queue in the near future. There is also 2,167 MWs of renewable energy capacity (not including residential) under construction. In comparison, page 9 of the PJM study lists existing coal-fired generation as approximately 33% of PJM total capacity, or about 60,000 MWs. There are no coal projects under construction or in the queue.

As this new generation comes on line, the dispatch of coal plants will decline due to lower energy spot market prices (due to the lower fuel and variable operating costs of gas-fired generation and the zero fuel costs and "must run" status of renewable energy). Capacity revenues currently collected by coal plants will also decline during the next capacity auction as it is required to compete against the 15,000 MWs of new gas-fired generation. The existing coal fleet has a transmission cost disadvantage in comparison with the gas-fired combined cycle plants located in or near the load centers.

Coal plants are designed to run baseload, i.e. for sustained periods of time, preferably measured in months, and not to be cycled, i.e. started and stopped a frequent basis. As capacity utilization of coal plants decline, fixed costs are spread over fewer MWHs sold, and the maintenance and upkeep of the plant increase due to the wear and tear of the heating and cooling of boilers, tubes, steam generators, etc. The expansion and contraction resulting from frequent starts and stops wear the plant out. As discussed in the prior article, the majority of coal-fired plants are reaching retirement age and are, therefore, likely to suffer adversely from more frequent cycling. The plants become uneconomic to run and to maintain and are forced into retirement.

According to Moody's, an estimated 10,000 MWs of coal-fired capacity in PJM had a capacity utilization of 43% (or less) with 40% capacity utilization appearing to be the tipping point at which the plant will be shut down. The wave of new gas-fired capacity will drive down the capacity utilization of these plants and shove them over the economic cliff into retirement. The new wave of generation will also drag down the dispatch rates of other generation towards the tipping point.

The "must run" nature of solar and wind renewable assets push down the dispatch curve for fossil assets during the day and reduce the amount of fossil baseload capacity needed during the evening (wind generation only). The intermittency of solar and wind renewable energy also requires more system flexibility, not an attribute of coal-fired generation.

The final nail in coal's coffin is from page 5 of the PJM Study cited above. It is the conclusion that PJM system reliability would be maintained with up to 86% gas-fired capacity. Footnote 15 on page 5 adds the observation that 86% gas-fired capacity would reflect the retirement of all coal-fired and nuclear assets. The argument that coal-fired assets are needed from a system reliability perspective does not hold true. There may indeed be reasons to try to maintain some fuel diversity, but as the PJM generation market is structured now, gas-fired generation and renewable energy will steadily force coal into retirement; with or without executive orders.

To date, Dayton Power & Light and PSE&G (NYSE:PEG), both members of PJM, have announced the retirement of 4,200 MWs of coal-fired capacity. It should not come as a surprise to see an additional 15,000 MWs in retirement announcements over the next 24 months and for PJM coal-fired capacity to be below 25,000 MWs by 2022.

Investment Implications

Thermal coal sector will be a dying industry in the US during the next five to ten years as its end-user market shrivels under the onslaught of renewables and gas-fired generation. Brief periods of stock price bounces may be experienced, but the trend will be down. Companies that are diversified may have the ability to survive, depending on their business mix, but coal miners with assets only in Appalachia are likely to experience a faster decline than currently anticipated. Coal partnerships such as Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) and CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) that have operations primarily in Appalachia and provide large cash distributions on common units would appear to be particularly vulnerable to the retirement of coal-fired assets in PJM, either directly or through increased competition in shrinking market.

Other coal-oriented companies such as Westmoreland (NASDAQ:WLB), Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), and Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) should be viewed with caution if being considered as longer-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.