Natural Gas - Lots Of Volatility Ahead

Since the February 22 lows at $2.522 per MMBtu, the path of least resistance for natural gas has been higher. On April 5, the energy commodity reached its most recent high at $3.347.

When natural gas traded to highs of $3.994 in late December, the rally made lots of sense as the heart of the winter heating season was coming and the uncertainty of demand was a reason for the rally. However, with the end of the withdrawal season and spring upon us in the United States, this is hardly a time where the price of natural gas traditionally moves higher or remains at winter pricing levels. Moreover, as we head into the warm weather months, stocks are above 2 trillion cubic feet, which are around 15% above the five-year average for the total amount of natural gas in storage. Last week, the price of natural gas attempt to move to the downside, but the trajectory of the move was as mild as a warm spring breeze. It appears that the recent leg higher in the natural gas rally that has lasted for almost two months could be coming to an end, but when it comes to this volatile energy commodity, anything is possible.

The rally runs out of steam, but the price is holding

Last week, in holiday-shortened trading, natural gas fell below the $3.20 per MMBtu level on the May NYMEX futures contract and got down to a low of $3.132, but it closed the week on Thursday, April 13, at $3.2390 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas spent much of the week probing the downside, and the trajectory of the rally that commences in February could be running out of steam, but on Thursday, the price closed at the highs of the session. Next week will be a telling one for the path of least resistance for the energy commodity. We will likely find out whether the price has rejected the $3.30 level or if it has just taken a break before moving to another in a series of new short-term highs that has been the pattern since the February 22 lows. The strength on Thursday was the result of a minuscule injection number.

Another injection week

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration said that natural gas in storage in the United States rose by a tiny 10 billion cubic feet for the week ending on April 7, 2017. While the market was expecting a small injection, the news caused the price to rebound from just under the $3.15 per MMBtu level. Inventories now stand at 2.061 trillion cubic feet, 16.8% below last year at this time, but 14.6% above the five-year average. The daily chart shows an emerging short-term downtrend in the energy commodity, but the weekly chart is still bullish. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial illustrates that the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures remains higher as the momentum indicator continues to rise. Moreover, with open interest at the highest level since 2013 at 1.426 million contracts, natural gas is attracting lots of hedging and speculative trading activity this spring. May natural gas futures have posted gains for five out of the past seven weeks. Last week, it only posted a loss of one penny per MMBtu.

The weekly chart also shows that the price path of the energy commodity is looking a lot like it did last spring. Natural gas reached its low in March of 2016 at $1.611 per MMBtu and moved progressively higher throughout the spring and summer season. This year the price path looks similar, but the rally started from a higher low at $2.522 in February.

A change in the fundamentals - the new demand vertical

Exportation of natural gas in liquid form has opened a new demand vertical for the energy commodity. It is probable that LNG production and shipments to areas around the world has increased the amount of hedging activity which has been a partial cause of the increase in open interest in the futures market. At the same time, the price action has attracted speculators on the long and short side. Fundamental traders looking at high levels of gas in storage have likely gone short the market while trend followers and those who believe that LNG demand will boost prices are holding longs. Meanwhile, the forward curve in natural gas is in contango out to January 2018. Source: NYMEX/CME

Progressively higher prices for the deferred contracts favor the shorts and punish the longs when it comes to speculative positions. The shorts will roll risk positions forward by repurchasing contracts they sold at a lower price and selling the next active month at a higher price. Therefore, a speculator holding a short position receives a bonus when rolling risk as contracts expire. On the May-June roll, they currently stand to pick up 8 cents. The longs have to pay to play and keep their risk positions intact. However, it has been the longs that have benefited since the end of February as the price has moved from $2.522 to $3.239 as of last Thursday, an increase of 71.7 cents. A long who initially held a March futures position and rolled it twice to the now active May contract may have paid away 16 cents in rolls, but are still up over 55 cents on their position. For the shorts, the roll bonus has been eaten away by the increase in the price of the commodity.

The potential for volatility

With so many positions in the natural gas market, these days and the price that many believe should be lower but is not, the potential for lots of volatility over the coming weeks and months is rising along with the price. Source: CQG

As the chart shows, weekly historical volatility was at the 33.7% level last Thursday. In the world of natural gas, volatility below 35% is low. In 2014, the metric rose to almost 100%, and in early 2016, it stood at nearly 80%. Natural gas volatility has moved lower, which makes options a viable alternative for risk positions. The chief determinate of options prices is implied volatility, and many options traders price puts and calls from the current historic levels. When you buy an option, the only risk is the premium, so, in a volatile commodity like natural gas, options offer market participants a way to play in the futures market with a known and quantifiable risk on either the long or short side.

While we are coming into the spring season, which is traditionally a period of weak demand, natural gas prices continue to show lots of strength. The summer months could be interesting given demand from LNG exports and the cooling season if the weather heats up and power usage increases. Electricity generated from natural gas in the United States has increased dramatically over recent years, so the energy commodity is no longer a winter-only proposition. Moreover, hurricane season accompanies the summer months, and in 2005 and 2008, storms caused the two most fantastic rallies in natural gas over the life of the futures contracts dating back to 1990.

Is $4 possible this summer?

Anything is possible in the volatile world of natural gas, and with the price at $3.2390, a rally to $4 is only 76.1 cents or 23.5% away. Last year, natural gas rallied from $1.6110 in March to $2.998 at the end of June, an increase of 86%.

The current trend in natural gas prices continues to be higher. Even if the price does not climb to $4 per MMBtu during the summer months, a stable market between now and the beginning of withdrawal season in November and a year where total stocks do not reach the four tcf mark like they did over the past two years could cause some upside fireworks late next fall.

Natural gas is holding well for this time of year, and the prospects for the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity is still up in the air. I believe we will see bouts of volatility over coming weeks and months. It seems like we are on a path that is eerily similar to last year which could mean that the commodity will surprise on the upside despite stocks that remain almost 15% higher than they were over the past five years. After all, a new demand vertical adds a new dimension to this volatile market that has a long tradition of wide price variance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.