Stock Market Overvalued? Fill Your Portfolio With Siegfrieds

Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel's The Dao of Capital lays out a unique approach to investing based on theories from the Austrian School of Economics. Based on his observation that

"the market is a natural homeostatic, self-correcting mechanism and that monetary distortion results only in a temporary disruption of that mechanism..."

he posits that investors should focus on acquiring productive capital (companies with high ROICs) at bargain prices (low Price to Book ratios). He calls these companies "Siegfrieds" (from an entrepreneur by that name who is the protagonist in an allegory that he shares earlier in the book) and goes into an in-depth statistical analysis of historical data to verify his thesis that over time, they tend to outperform the market by a considerable margin.

He claims that while the market rewards immediate revenues and earnings, long-term performance is dictated by the productivity of a firm's capital (even if not resulting in immediately high revenue and earnings growth) and, therefore, acquiring highly productive capital at good prices should be the goal of every investor. He also theorizes and then statistically verifies that firms with high ROICs tend to stay so due to the incentive for company management to continually reinvest in the business, thereby further enhancing its profitability. It is important to build portfolios with cheaply priced productive capital as a hedge against the market's tendency to form bubbles based on short-term results fueled by government stimulus and/or unwarranted optimism rather than the long-term productivity of capital.

Screening for companies that have a TTM ROIC of 20%+, 5-yr. average ROIC of 15%+, and a P/B between 0.5 and 2, I have identified the following list of "Siegfrieds" that I will further analyze in upcoming articles:

In addition to taking a look at their ROIC and P/B, I will also be evaluating other fundamentals to determine whether there are any red flags that would prevent them from being suitable for long-term investment. I look forward to discussing these and future finds with you.

