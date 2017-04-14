Retirement Strategy: I Have Decided To Add A Growth Stock For Income To TARP

Actually it makes sense for this portfolio and maybe it makes sense to you as well.

It is time for me to take a chunk of cash in the Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio and put it to work. At the same time, I am reluctant to deplete the entire amount of cash, just in case I can pick up some more AT&T (NYSE:T) at under $40 per share! Remember, it is spending a whole bunch of money on Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP), which in my opinion will be a super acquisition for T to continue to grow as outlined in this great article:

Normally such a dilutionary acquisition, one that occurs at a price/sales valuation of 1,600X, would be considered mad; however, that's not the case at all. That's because AT&T is buying Straight Path for its 5G spectrum, specifically its 868 licenses in the 28 and 39 GHz frequencies that blanket the entire US. In fact, this relatively small acquisition, combined with AT&T's January purchase of FiberTower (OTC:FBBT), which netted it additional 24 and 39 GHz spectrum, is part of the company's race with rival Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), which just paid $1.8 billion for XO Communications for its own 28 and 39 GHz bands. That race is to be the first to roll out 5G wireless services; perhaps as early as late 2018. Why is 5G so important to AT&T and Verizon? Because it's nothing short of a potential game changer for the entire industry.

Wait, what the heck does this have to do with the actions I am taking right now? Well, let me explain. The Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio currently has about $63,000 in cash just waiting to be deployed to grow the portfolio's annual income from dividends.

As you know, I added a small position in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for its sweet dividend as well as potential for growth. I added shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Realty Income (NYSE:O), which you can read all about right here.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income, Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Apollo Global Management.

Here is a quick look at the chart:

I have made a decision to make two additional moves for this portfolio. First, I am going to sell a stock in which I believe will either cut or suspend its dividend: MAT. That will give the portfolio another $10k in cash, and I will buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), even at its current price level and what some would consider a stingy dividend yield.

Why Apple Now?

I cannot think of a company that has shaped the lives of everyone on the planet as much as Apple since Microsoft and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Does the company rely on its iPhones for so much of its success? Absolutely, but guess what, so did AT&T, when it was the original AT&T, as well as the monthly bills for phone calls. Does anyone truly believe that Apple will just sit on its laurels until it fizzles out??? THAT would truly be crazy!

The naysayers will claim that Apple cannot keep growing with its iPhones, iPads, iMacs, etc., etc. I would completely disagree. Why? Because the company has an amazing balance sheet, with more cash reserves than many countries on the planet, and its debt is easily managed.

From Fidelity Investments, let's look at some key statistics:

Growth projected this year, the next five years is significant. Cash flow is amazing as is the growth of its cash flow. Don't forget that there is about $200 BILLION in cash sitting offshore just waiting for the tax regulations to change to bring all of that money right back here to the USA, to be used for whatever the company wants, including increasing its dividend quite significantly.

Keep in mind that the payout ratio has been kept low (in my opinion anyway) precisely due to how much tax would have to be paid on that $200 billion! That being said, the company does pay a decent dividend with a yield of about 1.62% at $2.28 per share, but the yield is low because the share price keeps going up, PLUS Apple has only recently become a reliable dividend income stock!

AAPL data by YCharts

Look at that chart! If you owned the stock just as it began paying dividends, you would have owned it at perhaps $63/share with a yield of 2.75%! I believe that this scenario will play out the same way in the years ahead, and I think getting in now will give this portfolio a very reliable dividend income stream which AAPL has increased in each of the last five years, and is primed to be a stellar dividend aristocrat well into the future.

Take a look at this:

Growth, cash, sustainability, and it is nearly a 1 TRILLION dollar company with a PE ratio of just 16.98 as of right now. This stock has room to grow whether it buys another company (like Disney (NYSE:DIS), which has been floated around) or not, based on its long track record of simply making things happen! Who knows, it could be a self-driving car instead of a mouse!

Whatever it is, I am adding 300 shares of AAPL to the portfolio today, at about $141/share which comes to a layout of about $42,000, and I will be replacing all of the dividend that is currently being paid out by MAT (but not for long IMO), and I want the growth of this stock to go crazy for a long time to come!

But Wait, What About T?

Well, by dumping MAT and catching about $10k in cash, the portfolio will still have about $31k to redeploy. Based on the recent outlays by AT&T, I am looking for the share price to dip simply because T is spending so much money! Shortsighted traders could flee because of this, and maybe I can use the $31k to buy more T under $40 a share.

I won't be waiting very long though. If I see that the trend is still up, I will be adding more shares of T very soon.

I will keep everyone posted!

The Bottom Line

Income growth with a dash of portfolio growth suits me just fine for this model portfolio. The goal is to grow the income from dividends by owning really great companies that pay to own its shares.

Your thoughts are always appreciated!

Not To Bore You, But ...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APO, ED, JNJ, KO, MAIN, MO, MSFT, O, OVBC, PG, T, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio.