3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 14, 2017

Neurocrine will not slow its roll

Medicenna BioPharma, a subsidiary of Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) is partnered with Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) - yes, the same one featured just a few days ago for uterine fibroids! - on MDNA55, a form of immunotherapy that targets cancer cells that make the interleukin-4 receptor (IL4R) in excess, a common feature employed during glioblastoma recurrence.

Medicenna announced that it has dosed the first patient of a phase IIb clinical trial investigating the efficacy of MDNA55 in patients with glioblastoma. This trial follows a suite of studies showing encouraging safety and efficacy for this approach, with a response rate in previously treated glioblastoma of 56%. This compares favorably with the ReACT study, which garnered substantial excitement for Celldex's rindopepimut.

Looking forward: Glioblastoma remains a huge unmet need for oncology, since so many drugs have failed to achieve substantial benefit for patients. The orphan and fast track designations garnered by MDNA55 speak to the seriousness with which the FDA takes recurrent glioblastoma. Time will tell if this therapy improves patient outcomes, but the rationale of targeting IL4R appears reasonable, given the preclinical work that Medicenna has undertaken to justify the hypothesis.

Aveo fights forward to break into renal cell cancer

Aveo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is developing a tyrosine kinase inhibitor to join the extensive treatment armamentarium for renal cell (kidney) carcinoma, tivozanib. They have announced that their European licensee for the drug has drafted a response letter to the European Medicines Agency regarding the agency's identification of issues that needed to be addressed before it could move forward with approval.

AVEO sees this response as a key step in advancing tivozanib into the clinic. Currently, it is being studied in a phase 3, randomized study against sorafenib in relapsed disease.

Looking forward: As a small molecule inhibitor of blood vessel formation, it is not immediately obvious how tivozanib distinguishes itself among would-be competitors, including sorafenib, sunitinib, pazopanib, lenvatinib, and bevacizumab. This is to say nothing about the rapid shift in strategy towards novel therapies like cabozantinib and nivolumab in this space. Though renal cancer remains a significant challenge, it is difficult at this point to see AVEO managing to gain substantial traction with this agent, unless it can be shown to be significantly better than the established treatment options.

Could Foundation pave the way for a true biomarker in immunotherapy?

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) plays a pretty big role in cancer diagnostics, offering assays to help assess biomarkers of a variety of cancer agents, notably PARP inhibitors like rucaparib.

At AACR, FMI presented an update of results supporting the use of tumor mutational burden as a response marker for immune checkpoint inhibitors like nivolumab and pembrolizumab. This assay, rather than looking at expression of a single molecule, takes in a panel of genes to assess how many mutations are present in the tumor genome. The premise here is that tumors, which tend to multiply rapidly and accumulate mutations, are more likely to induce an immune response than normal cells, making them more susceptible to immunotherapy.

FMI's platform was shown to detect discrete mutational burden scores that correlated with response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with melanoma, bladder cancer, and lung cancer. These findings suggest that the FMI platform for mutational burden is feasible and effective across a variety of tumor types.

Looking forward: Since the initial publications of PD-1 antibody efficacy in melanoma and lung cancer, the question of which patients should receive these therapies has remained highly controversial. They don't work in all patients (in some cases, not even in most patients), carry risk of toxicity, and are incredibly expensive. For all of these reasons, it is essential to be able to accurately identify which patients are most likely to respond. Expression of PD-L1 looked like a promising biomarker, and it still has some positive prediction capability. However, testing negative for PD-L1 does not guarantee that patients won't respond to therapy, which is a crucial test for any biomarker. What's more, the cutoffs for PD-L1 "positive" remain all over the place, and the consequence is that we now have numerous assays and FDA-approved indications, which has created confusion and controversy in the field. If FMI's test proves effective, it could help to standardize the selection of patients for immune checkpoint inhibition, which would be a pretty big deal.

