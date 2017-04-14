Taking The Pulse Of The Market

After a solid 12% total return for the S&P 500 last year, and an impressive 12% rally since the presidential election, the market is clearly taking a breather. Should investors be worried? Or is this just a typical correction in an ongoing bull market? (A bull market, by the way, that is the second longest since 1950).

The short answer is no; investors shouldn't be worried. But that doesn't mean they (you) should do nothing. If you're a long-term, buy-and hold type with 20 or more years to go until you begin tapping into your investments, it might be a good idea to raise just a little cash. Last month, I told my clients to increase their cash position to 10%, from the previous allocation of 5%.

10% cash is prudent, in my opinion, because it still represents a bullish posture, but also provides some dry powder that can be used to take advantage of better prices that I believe are coming. I'm not looking for a crash, or a bear market. I'm expecting a correction of 5% to 10% from the 2,395.96 print on March 1.

When I assess the health of the market, I look at the prospects for short-, intermediate-, and long-term gains. Today, the market is backing and filling on a short-term basis, but it's still very healthy on an intermediate-term basis.

But long term, there's a problem with valuations. The thought leaders I respect most are expecting something on the order of 4% to 7% nominal gains for the S&P 500 over the next 10 years. My own work is even less optimistic. I expect between 2% and 5% nominal returns for equities over the next 10 years.

Looking at the short-term health of equities, there are some clear indications of weakness, or at least a moderation of momentum.

This is a snapshot of the post-election rally. Very strong for the first month, but then a sideways move for three months, then a brief burst that ended on March 1. The rally peaked at 12% and is now at 8.9% net gain since the election.

This is another way to look at the post-election rally. The gold line is a simple trend line, and you can see the loss of momentum since the early days after the election.

NYSE advance/declines have fallen off a cliff. They can certainly rebound quickly, but for the short term, it's a negative.

Market breadth has been waning since day 40 after the election.

When we measure momentum in terms of up days over the previous month, the count peaked on February 14th. It has been weakening ever since.

All of the charts so far have described the short-term health of the market. If we look at the intermediate-term health, we see a different picture.

On a year-over-year basis, the post-election rally is still holding above the 10% level, indicating a healthy market. But, as you can see, the rally has now given back half of its gains.

Lastly, when we look at the 50-day moving average versus the 200 day, we can see that the market is still very healthy on an intermediate-term basis.

Some final thoughts.

It's clear to me that investors are optimistic about the prospects for jobs, the economy, taxes, and corporate earnings. Short term, I think it's wise to dial back just a little on establishing new long positions in equities. If we get a 10% pullback from the March high, I will probably encourage my clients to start putting some of that 10% cash position back into the market.

