Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources's (SENR) CEO John Combs on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today for our fourth quarter conference call, especially our European shareholders that may have stayed up late to attend. Our press release covering 2016 year end result and subsequent events was published today and in it we addressed the highlights for 2016 and most of the important events that have or are occurring this first quarter of 2017.

Consequently, I will be more brief in my remarks today than I usually I am, since most of the points are addressed in the press release. Our efforts during the first quarter of 2016 were not only focused on rebuilding our services divisions, primarily rail, but also growing our technology divisions, while positioning all divisions for record sales in 2017.

The preliminary results we are seeing this first quarter of 2017 indicate we are and will be successful. The highlights listed in our press release depict many of these recent achievements.

During 2016, we experienced solid operating results throughout our environmental technology solutions division that for the most part offset a muted year for our Industrial Cleaning services division.

As we have discussed in prior calls are decline in services revenue was primarily attributable to the downturn in the oil and gas sector and losing a single large customer. We are very pleased to report that this large customer has come back to us and we are now performing Industrial Cleaning services at two refineries for that customer with a current backlog of work not only in our industrial services division, but also in our prospering rail division.

Overall the year-end numbers are what we expected them to be given the market events and occurrences over the last 18 months. With that said, I call your attention to the encouraging upswing in revenue and margins from both our MV and our SEM RCM technology divisions. This success is consistent with our objective to evolve - evolve into a technology-based environmental company.

I also call your attention to what was pointed out in today's press release, the year-end numbers were significantly muted by one time fourth quarter audit and accounting adjustments. Indeed, the company experienced an approximate $1.8 million hit in the fourth quarter results, $1.5 million of which was in impairment entries a vital asset.

While required to make these accounting entries on paper, we believe we will ultimately realize the full and original book value of the assets when they are deployed, namely cash for inventory.

On the operational side, it is apparent we are making progress and achieving overall improved financial performance across all segments. This improvement is even more apparent in the early part of 2017 and growth is accelerating.

We did not however accomplish a number of operational goals during 2016. The most important being the critical large-scale rollout of the Paragon CoronaLux technology. With the permit recently being issued in Texas and the very recent progress we made in Southern California last month, we believe several of the necessary prerequisite have now been achieved in the long-awaited rollout of our patented CoronaLux technology will declare itself this year.

Before I address these issues in more detail, I would like to turn the call over to Heidi to review the fourth quarter and full-year financial results in detail. Heidi?

Thank you, John. I will run through the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 declined slightly to a $2.8 million compared to $3.2 million in the same year ago quarter.

For the full year of 2016, total revenue was $11.7 million versus $12.6 million in 2015. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decreases in revenues from our industrial cleaning segment, which decreased from approximately $5.3 million in 2015 to approximately $3.7 million in 2016, a decrease of $1.6 million or approximately 30% and was primarily attributable to a single customer.

Industrial and Railcar Cleaning revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $1.7 million versus $1.9 million in the same year-ago quarter and for the full year of 2016 totaled $7 million versus $8.3 million in 2015.

Environmental Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $1 million versus $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter and for the full year of 2016 totaled $4.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2015. The increase in both periods is primarily attributable to higher media replacement sales and higher long-term contracts.

Solid Waste revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $0.1 million versus $0.9 million in the same year-ago quarter and for the full year of 2016 totaled $0.2 million versus $1.1 million in 2015. The decrease in solid waste revenue in both periods is primarily attributable to no sales of CoronaLux units during 2016.

Gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased to 4.8% from 8.1% in the same year-ago quarter, and for the full year of 2016 increased to 18.5% versus 17.8% in 2015. The increase in full year margin is due to increased attention to pricing and aggressive cost management, whereas for the fourth quarter a one-time accounting adjustment for contingency expense resulted in the decrease.

Total operating expenses for the full year of 2016 remained consistent with 2015 total at $16 million. Although total operating costs remained consistent in total, the make-up changed by one, a decrease in service costs of approximately $0.8 million associated with a 16.6% decrease in service revenues and two, a decrease in SG&A of approximately $1 million in 2016 compared to 2015, but offset in 2016 by $0.8 million of fixed asset impairment charges, $0.7 million of other asset impairment charges and $0.3 million of litigation settlement expense.

Net loss attributable to SEER in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $2.4 million or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

For the full year of 2016, net loss attributable to SEER totaled $3.9 million or a loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.9 million or $0.05 per diluted share in 2015. The net loss in both periods was primarily due to the 7% decrease in revenue in 2016 versus 2015 coupled with asset impairment charges and litigation settlement expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $2.1 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2016 totaled $2.7 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million in 2015. Cash at December 31, 2016, totaled $233,200 compared to $257,100 at December 31, 2015.

On that note, I will now turn it back over to John.

Thank you, Heidi. Let's now review just a few of the operational accomplishments and momentum that occurred in 2016 and is continuing into 2017 that encourage us as a management team.

Let's briefly address our industrial services division REGS. During the first quarter of this year REGS commenced significant project work for the customer that have lost approximately 18 months ago. Being back on site at the customer that REGS has service for over 20 years is not only financially rewarding for us, but also is a great for morale among the dedicated REGS team.

This new work when combined with our newly established chemical cleaning services and its ongoing rail services, creates an opportunity for REGS to eventually get back to its 2014 record revenue.

Given its well established background in oilfield services, REGS is now playing a significant role in MV's efforts to bring our patented oilfield fugitive emission capture systems to market.

REGS recently - recent involvement in marketing has resulted in very exciting discussions with some of the nation's largest oil and gas producers both domestically and in Canada.

The company is currently engaged in substantive discussions with experienced and prominent Canadian energy company executives regarding the deployment of our patented V3RU technology into the oil and gas field in Western Canada.

Given the strict Canadian regulations governing methane and volatile organic compound emissions in the oilfield, as well as aggressive Canadian incentive program centered around greenhouse gas and carbon credits, management believes this market represents a very imminent and potentially very lucrative opportunity for the company and its prospective Canadian partners.

While success in our service division is not our primary long-term high growth target, we believe that returning REGS to the profitability it experienced in 2014 is critical to the near term stability of the company, while our other segments continue to establish traction and increase the revenue contribution.

With this objective in mind, we believe these and other significant developments for REGS over the last several months constitute the start of a successful and sustainable recovery program and position REGS for increased revenue and profitability over the next several quarters.’

Now let's briefly discuss our Rail Cleaning division. In our rail operations, we are trending very well on both revenue and net income. Indeed, we are on track for record revenue in 2017.

In addition to the surge in railcar cleaning demand at new facilities, Tactical's existing facilities have a current and robust backlog of railcars for cleaning. We are in ongoing negotiations with one particular prospective buyer of our rail division.

During the pendency of these discussions over this quarter, the projected annual EBITDA for 2017 has doubled from approximate 400,000 to more than 800,000 annually. This dramatic improvement of course impacts the value of the asset, so management is proposing new terms and conditions, pursuant to which we would agree to sell the division. We have no definitive closing date at this time.

In the interim, we remain mindful of the company's need for cash required to achieve certain near term objectives, but we must balance this need with the more eminent goal of receiving a full and fair price for the rail asset. As always, we will consider carefully all factors, especially what is in the best interest of our shareholders as we evaluate and assess specific sale of asset opportunities.

In the event a sale of some or all of the rail asset is not soon consummated, we believe our short-term cash needs can be met with placement fees from perspective, Paragon partners or cash infusion arising out of or related to our V3RU market opportunity. In any event, we are confident our short-term cash needs are not adversely impacting our go forward marketing plans or rollout efforts.

For our technology solutions division MV, the highlights are addressed in today's press release in relative detail. In short, MV enjoyed record revenue in 2016 that would have appeared even more impressive were it not for some necessary accounting adjustment that slid approximately $200,000 of expenses back into 2016 and approximately $300,000 of revenue forward into 2017.

Under the guidance and experience of MV's newly appointed President, Richard Robertson, the MV team continues to leverage the proven success of its legacy technology, while expanding its solution offerings with new products. We are confident this combination and growth strategy will likely result in another year of record annual revenues for 2017.

To support this growth, MV has expanded its in-house engineering and marketing team, as well as undertaken to increase its sales personnel on both the East and West Coast. Our newest tech division SEM manufactures our proprietary bioactive media marketed as BAM.

As discussed in today's press release, SEM had solid high margin revenue in 2016 and we project growing sales over the quarters to come as MV increases its installed base of systems, all of which require ongoing media change out. We highlighted more specifically the performance of both MV and SEM in today's press release and you are invited to review those results.

Now let's discuss Paragon. As you know, we are now permitted in Florida, Texas and California South Coast Air Quality Management district just last month, gave public “notice of intent to issue a permit to operate." This means that our facility partner MWS and the CoronaLux technology being operated there have finally been declared to meet the stringent air emission requirements in that region.

This approval was the result of literally years of work testing and review. The formal notice given by the district requires a 30 day public review at commenced on or about March 25 and we should know the results of this public review process by the end of April.

Regardless of when it happens, operating the CoronaLux technology at this facility and the others to follow will again make it possible for the state of California to treat its own regulated medical waste in state and we believe establish the CoronaLux technology as the gold standard for regulated medical waste destruction.

Based on our success in the Southern California region, we are leveraging these developments and continuing to aggressively pursue our permitting in the northern and central regions of California. We will of course keep our shareholders updated regarding our anticipated progress in those permitting efforts.

Without getting into any detail, we are making significant progress with a large and very experienced solid waste management company to rollout in the state of Florida and perhaps neighboring territory.

Additionally, we continue to make progress in establishing a facility in Texas, where we were just recently permitted. I am pleased and proud to report that we are now working closely with very senior and experienced waste and environmental technology executives, as we continue to pursue these mentioned and other multiple domestic and international opportunities.

In an effort to expand our sphere of influence and otherwise grow our management team at both the SEER and Paragon levels, we are exploring more formal relationships with these executives as we continue our unwavering commitment to rollout the patented Paragon technology domestically and abroad.

So what's the take away from all that, the 2016 numbers are what we expected them to be. I personally believe the company's overall performance in 2016 was better than is reflected in the raw [ph] data due to the necessary accounting adjustments and non-recurring expenses previously mentioned.

Regardless of the accounting realities, looking forward I submit the reward is not reflected in the numbers, but in the growing number of achievements and successes on multiple fronts. If you keep winning battles you will eventually win the war. Granted it is taken more time than any of us anticipated, but most important, the company is accomplishing what it said it would.

We are now being approached by successful and experienced companies and executives in multiple markets and territories. We are excited about opportunities in the domestic oil and gas field, and especially those in Canada. We continue to be encouraged by the medical waste destruction opportunities in Florida, Texas, California and our existing opportunities abroad. And while we are pursuing this big picture and long-term markets and opportunities, we are continuing to solidify and grow our legacy service and other technology division.

Now more than ever it feels that we are at a long-awaited inflection point in the company's evolution. I am personally looking forward to the next several quarterly updates as our constellation of opportunities across all divisions continue to take shape.

Now with that, we're ready to open the call for your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We take our first question from James McDonald, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

James McDonald

Hi. Thanks very much…

John Combs

Hi, Joe.

James McDonald

Hi. Thank you very much for the overview. John, thanks for the overview and it looks like things are - can you hear me?

John Combs

Yes. It’s a little scratchy Jim. So just be patient and…

James McDonald

Yes. This might be better. Thanks for the overview and it looks like finally here granted taken some time. But things is looking forward particularly in Paragon. Just one question, I've seen a few transactions take place recently in the industrial cleaning space, the company here in Connecticut call TRR, the Cup Water [ph] But I just like to ask you what's your effective time horizon on the sale is indeed there is going to be or so?

John Combs

No crystal ball Jim. The negotiations have been placed since late last year…

James McDonald

Okay.

John Combs

The delay has worked to our significant advantage.

James McDonald

All right.

John Combs

Just recently based on empirical and real-time financial results we're projecting as I said, our EBITDA it almost doubled. So in the last phase we've gone back with different, more creative proposal that would allow us as the company and you as shareholders to appreciate a much better return on that investment.

They are being well received and I can't say with any certainty, Jim, based on this change of results. Were looking more at an earn out cash down, an earn out scenario as opposed to flat rate [ph] and walk away. We're very, very bullish on the results of that rail division this year and we want us all to realize that upside.

James McDonald

Okay.

John Combs

So I think in the next two or three weeks we'll know if a closing is imminent, we're exploring the sale of a portion of it. We think we could sell approximately 50% for the same price we were going to sell the entire thing for – three or four months ago. So…

James McDonald

Okay.

John Combs

To be continuing. Sorry I can't give you a definitive…

James McDonald

No, I understand. But thank you, and keep the momentum going forward.

John Combs

Thank you, Jim.

Thank you. Our second question will come from Chip Unsworth with Legend Merchant Group. Please go ahead.

Chip Unsworth

Hey, John, how are you?

John Combs

Hey, Chip, how are you?

Chip Unsworth

You hear me okay, because I am on speaker, if you want me to pick up…

John Combs

It’s plenty clear. Thank you.

Chip Unsworth

Okay. So it looks like you know you're getting, you're slogging through it and get these permits. The permit that you received in Texas from beginning to end how long did that take?

John Combs

Just over two months.

Chip Unsworth

Oh my God. And that how long is the South Coast Air Quality euro whatever they call it, how many months have you been in there?

John Combs

There three and half years.

Chip Unsworth

There three and half years. And how long is the machine actually been working, like there is still - its up and running and they are using it how often?

John Combs

We have been operating it continuously three days a week since May of 2015 when we received our initial, what they call an R&D permit. So we've been operating consistently, safely, efficiently and certainly more cleanly than any other technology. At the end of the day we're the only technology destroying medical waste there.

So as I think we said in the press release Chip, we've taken that - the operational experience and made improvements on the software, we can now operate the system remotely. So we've achieved some significant improvements and developments in both the hardware and software. So it's been a very valuable learning experience and as you know we've have done…

Chip Unsworth

So all of that data - all of that data that you had, is that your data, are you allowed to share that data with other state?

John Combs

Yes. Certainly the permitting and testing data, we have very probably waived at every opportunity we can, including Texas and as I've said in other calls, what we believe that while it's not an instant grant of a permit anywhere else it goes a long way toward assuring the reviewing agency that it is safe, clean and superior.

So we think with each effort, including northern and central California that our - that the effort will be abbreviated and much more streamlined.

Chip Unsworth

And the - and what everybody is using this machine for, you know, we understand South Coast has been medical, is everybody - is it medical that kind of gets you in the door or in Texas what would they be using it mainly for?

John Combs

We would be targeting regulated medical waste in Texas as well. We have been approached with other secondary and tertiary waste streams, such as pharmaceutical, DEA regulated substances, drug seizures and things. Crime lab waste has been brought to us it. It's kind of a rainbow. But certainly our target waste stream initially is regulated medical waste and pharmaceuticals.

Chip Unsworth

Okay. And so as far as anybody is looking at you from a balance sheet, I didn’t check the cash, but the idea is that you have a division that is you know, God bless is done very well over the last year, so you're going to get more money out of it. That money I assume is going to be slated for working capital.

Can you give us any idea of you know, if you had the money right now where does it need to go to support what business or what businesses?

John Combs

Two things there, as we've discussed I believe on other calls, we'd like to shore up the balance sheet. We would like to finalize a settlement with the IRS, which is really the only anomalous debt line item on the balance sheet, so we'd like to address that, working capital and tighten up APAR [ph]

I want to take this opportunity to emphasize the cash is not in any way inhibiting our progress in other divisions. It would however make life more enjoyable in terms of AP and timing. So the cash would certainly be helpful, but it's not critical to the ongoing efforts. Of course, it would depend on the gross receipts at close, because we are becoming in a more advantageous position, we're in a better bargaining position vis-à-vis our other prospective buyers and they know that, and they worked with us for years in and around rail business. So there's no secret, but they know we're becoming stronger and they know they'll have to pay for it and the cash as I said…

Chip Unsworth

At one point of time I think there was some sort of inventory, I can't remember how many machines you have, I mean, if you want to have a certain amount of machines on hand in order to deploy, I don't know where you are as far as inventory on those?

John Combs

As I said, if we do not close and rail proceeds are not imminent, we see a secondary and tertiary source of cash, one of which is the placement fees arising out of the Paragon inventory, two is the potential for down payments or deposits from the V3RU market that's declaring itself.

If we have - I would love to - I would love to be in a position to be building additional inventory. As you know our affiliate model requires our partners to advance a placement fee that covers our manufacturing costs. So it highlights the fact that the rollout on the Paragon affiliate model is a very capital light model and it won't require large amounts of capital from the company.

Chip Unsworth

Well, great. And congratulations and look forward.

John Combs

Yes. Thanks, Chip. I appreciate your support.

Chip Unsworth

All right. Take care.

[Operator Instructions] And now we'll here from Robert Limbert, a Private Investor.

Robert Limbert

Hi, John. I just wanted to continue the discussion on Paragon, but since I live in Naples, Florida and knowing my state is going gangbusters. Could you concentrate on Florida and tell me what we need to do to get 4, 5, 10 machines in our state?

John Combs

Yes. First of all, hello, Bob. How are you?

Robert Limbert

Yes, I am good.

John Combs

Good. The…

Robert Limbert

And I try to keep you healthy.

John Combs

You do and I appreciate those details. I am following some of them, although…

Robert Limbert

Okay…

John Combs

Hasn’t permitted as much as I would like. But with regard to Florida, as I've said in the past, we are talking to more than one group in that state to resurrect our operation. As we all know, we were and continue to be permitted both in Broward County and at the state level.

We have recently commenced substantive talks with a very well known and experienced waste company and we believe that a relationship form with them will greatly accelerate our time-to-market into the Florida waste stream, destruction process.

It’s premature to disclose names. We're very confident that this group can do and will do what it says it can, and they are in addition to Florida looking at neighboring market. As you may or may not know there's only one medical waste incinerator nearby in northern Florida and a lot of the southeast waste stream is directed there.

So it's a very right and very lucrative potential market and we thank our patience and perseverance will soon be paying off.

Robert Limbert

Well, that's great. Now you said we're approved on the federal level, which means if we wanted to go see the Tampa or Jacksonville those areas, we have to again go local to get the local approval, is that correct?

John Combs

I said Broward and state, we are in fact - we have EPA classification. There is no federal approval per se, Bob. But we've been classified as non-incinerator by the EPA, that’s the federal level. We are approved at the Department of Health in the state of Florida in Tallahassee and we are approved specifically in Broward County, where we to set up operations in Jacksonville or Tampa or one of the Gulf cities, it would require a county approval.

But as I discussed with Jim, we're confident that with each permit being issued, it will accelerate and abbreviate the process as the reviewing agents or agencies derive comfort from knowing that they are not the first that it's been approved that we have a ever-increasing binder if you will of data supporting the superiority, cleanliness and safety of the technology.

Robert Limbert

Okay. Now let's quickly skip across the ocean and talk about England in relationship to Europe and if I'm correct, if we get England approved then we're good in all of Europe, it’s different than here, is that correct?

John Combs

That's an oversimplification. Certainly if we get it approved in the UK and we're continuing to strive toward that end, there is a European agency that we're dealing with that we think would also abbreviate efforts into the other countries.

But I'm not aware of being approved in one country gives you the ability to operate in others. I don't think that's the case, Bob.

Robert Limbert

Okay.

John Combs

There is more…

Robert Limbert

I think I'm correct on that, but you'll to let me know all right?

John Combs

I will. I do know there is more consistency from country to country because of the overarching European Union environmental regulations. But at - for the most part here domestically being permitted in Florida, Texas and California for obvious reasons due to population densities and the large cities, we believe those are probably the three most stringent permitting schemes and once we achieve permitting there we think it will be a relatively easy throughout.

We're also pending up in the New England area. So we're really attacking the population densities and where there is the most medical waste and streamline the transportation process to the facility.

Robert Limbert

Great. Well, thanks for trying to get this company ready to grow.

John Combs

Well, not only trying, we are doing it Bob, I assure you and I will continue to stay healthy while we do that, we'll do…

Robert Limbert

Okay…

John Combs

Thanks, Bob.

Robert Limbert

All right. Bye-bye.

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. We'll now hear from Rick Hicks with - another Private Investor.

Rick Hicks

Well, as a shareholder one can be optimistic about 2017 based on your remarks. I note that in 2016 Michael Cardello told 400,000 tiers [ph] and a couple years before that 500,000 tiers. Aside from those sales there is been no insider activity I can find. It would be comforting to shareholders if some of the members of management bloodstock on the open market, as they confident - killing confidence in their leadership, I know that you John on a lot of years and so does Michael Cardello some additional promotions by your executives to be helpful and probably about the best PR you can get?

John Combs

I don’t discrete – first of all, hello, Rick. It’s been a while since we've spoken. I don't disagree at all, without disclosing some of my personal situation. Both Mike Cardello and myself are personally liable in connection to the IRS issue. So for obvious reasons I think you shareholders can understand why it doesn't serve me to be acquiring more shares when I'm sitting in the crosshairs of the IRS. So it's kind of unique situation that both Mr. Cardello and myself are in.

But your observation is of course sound. It does happen in other companies and I think current management will probably explore following up on your suggestion.

Okay. That does conclude our question-and-answer session for today. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. John Combs for closing remarks.

John Combs

Thank you. Thank you, operator. In short, with the recent tangible progress in our increasing circle of supporters and prospective partners, I look forward to the next several calls. I believe we'll be reporting some very positive news and I sincerely thank you all for joining us on our call today.

If we weren't able to address all of your question on today's call, feel free to contact the company or our investor relations firm, MZ Group would be happy to answer them. Operator?

