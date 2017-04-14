JPMorgan Results: Thank You For The Volatility, Mr. Trump

The rest of the results: Not encouraging, although the JPMorgan's net interest margin increased in the first quarter primarily related to the Federal Reserve's increases in interest rates.

The not-so-good news: The exceptional results came from the volatility transferred to financial markets by the Trump administration operations and by corporations issuing lots of debt because of low interest rates.

Surprise! The trading performance in the first quarter showed a 13 percent increase at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). This result was primarily due to trading in fixed-income areas primarily coming from trading government bonds and other securities closely tied to interest rates in Europe that have shown substantial volatility associated with upcoming elections. Fixed-income trading was up by 17 percent.

Just in the United States alone, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury security, which was around 1.80 percent just before the Trump election, reached a high of about 2.60 percent just before the first day of the new year 2017.

By January 17, 2017, the 10-year yield hit 2.32 percent, but was back up to 2.52 percent by January 25. Then, the yield dived to 2.32 percent again on February 24, but was up to 2.62 percent on March 13. At the end of March, the yield was back down close to 2.35 percent.

Yields in Europe showed similar movements.

So far, Citigroup, (NYSE: C) also produced very good results in the first quarter of 2017, with the primary contributor to the performance being substantial profits from bond trading.

First-quarter profits for JPMorgan came in at $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, up from the performance of $5.52 billion, or $1.35 per share, one year ago. These results boosted the bank's return on shareholders' equity to 11.0 percent in the first quarter of 2017, up from 9.0 percent one year ago.

Note that for the full year 2016, JPMorgan earned 9.7 percent on shareholders' equity. The bank has returned from a trough performance during the economic recovery of 8.5 percent in 2013 and has not posted a yearly ROE substantially in excess of 10.0 percent since 2007.

Like most large commercial banks, the recovery from the Great Recession has been slow and somewhat uneven. However, most of the increase in performance since the end of the Great Recession has come from trading results and the investment banking side of the organization.

In fact, investment banking fees were up by more than one-third in the first quarter and another record for the first three months. For the whole division, revenues were up by 17.0 percent.

And what was the economic explanation behind this result?

Whereas corporations were not borrowing from commercial banks, they were using the investment banking wing of the banks to issue debt, thereby generating underwriting fees for the banks, and were engaged in acquisitions and mergers, allowing investment banking divisions to generate fees on equity deals.

Was there any good news from the "core" banking business of the commercial banks?

Well, the net interest margin of the bank was up to 2.33 percent in the first quarter, ahead of the NIM in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was 2.22 percent. This increase can primarily be traced to the fact that the Federal Reserve System raised its policy rate of interest in December 2016 and again in March 2017.

On the down side, the retail banking areas did very poorly. Net revenues were down by one percent, with the biggest drop coming in the mortgage area, which showed a drop in revenues of 18.0 percent.

In the areas of consumer banking and community banking, net income dropped by 20.0 from a year earlier.

Still, Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan, remained optimistic for the bank as a whole, even though the performance of the commercial bank stayed tepid, at best.

Mr. Dimon continued to focus on the possible boost for the banking industry from the "pro-growth initiatives and improving collaboration between government and business" coming from the administration of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Lowering taxes, raising infrastructure spending, and deregulation of the financial industry would cause the American economy to continue to improve. And the commercial banks would improve with the economy.

However, with economic growth still expected to remain on the modest side, bank lending will not expand by much, and the only relief that commercial banks will feel on the "core" business side will be some further increases in net interest margins as the Federal Reserve continues to raise its short-term policy rate of interest.

In addition, Mr. Trump's policy initiatives seem to be coming to Congress on the slow side as the president realizes more and more how complex governing really is.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen just how much trading revenue can contribute to the bank's performance. The takeaway from the past six months or so is that financial market volatility may stay around for as long as Donald Trump is president of the United States. It seems like uncertainty and volatility follow Mr. Trump around like a little grey cloud.

The problem is, trading profits are not the basic business of a commercial bank, and for commercial banks to perform where they should, reliance must once again return to the building up of "core" banking operations. And, as I have argued, the "core" business in commercial banking is going to depend more and more upon the banks' development and usage of information technology.

I am still not "bullish" on the American banking system and am not invested in it, even in the better institutions like JPMorgan Chase. To me, the current performance, based upon trading results, is not sustainable, and the longer-term performance, dependent upon the use of technology, is still not evident. I just do not see JPMorgan Chase producing, and sustaining, a return on equity that is any different from its cost of capital anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.