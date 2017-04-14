Ener-Core's (ENCR) CEO Alain Castro on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ener-Core, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ENCR)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

April 13, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Alain Castro - Chief Executive Officer

Domonic Carney - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Dallas Salazar - Atlas Consulting

Joe Filberto - Candace Shira Associates

Peter Spalding - private investor

Alain Castro

Thank you very much, operator. Now on to the purpose of our call today. Today, I'll first discuss developments and our business for 2016 including a status of the first industrial installation of our new 2 MW system and stocked in California. Afterward, our CFO, D J Carney will discuss a summary financial results and cost reduction efforts. And lastly, I'll discuss our visibility and strategy into this year 2017 and we'll then wrap up with the question-and-answer session with any of you all on the phone.

2016 represented the final stretch were also the key inflection point for Ener-Core on multiple fronts. We continue to innovate, grow and expand the Ener-Core Power Oxidizer technology to integrate into larger size power capacities which is an important accomplishment as these larger sizes provide a far greater economic value for the end customers. In 2016, we are also successful in transforming our business model from a manufacturing model to a licensing model which will provide great operating leverage and much faster routes to profitability. Lastly, we significantly cleaned up our capital structure which will pave the way for us to pursue an uplisting later this year to NYSE and MKT or NASDAQ capital market. For those investors new to Ener-Core, it is critical that you understand our value proposition and the size of the market opportunity we are addressing with our unique Power Oxidizer technology. We provide disruptive technology for the combined heat and power or CHP and I'll refer to as CHP remainder of this call. CHP infrastructure market, CHP systems are used by industrial facilities across many industries to simultaneously generate both electricity and heat onsite for their industrial facilities. All of these from a single fuel source such as natural gas, biomass wood, coal, waste heat or oil. Instead of purchasing electricity from the distribution grid or utility grid and then separately burning fuel on an onsite furnace or a boiler to produce thermal energy, an industrial commercial facility can install an onsite P plant to provide both services in one energy efficient step. The benefits to industrial customer with large operating expenses are immense. It's for those reasons that the global CHP market is projected to reach $812 billion by 2024. This represents an increase of approximately $300 billion from where it is today. From this increase, the installation and construction services represent only about 3%. The remainder or the lion share is or resides with the equipment for that growth in CHP market.

Ener-Core is effectively expanding the scope of CHP systems such that these systems can now run or be powered by the waste gases that are usually burned or flared off by industries. These waste gases have no monetary value. So as a result CHP plants will intercourse technology, provide better economics for the end customer, while at the same time reducing harmful air pollution. So the value proposition is clear and attractive. Here is the key fact. Approximately 60% of the cost of owning an operating CHP plant is represented by the cost of the fuel that is consumed by that CHP plant. So if the CHP plant can run on a free fuel, we've been run on reduced cost fuels. It will generate lower cost power and lower cost heat than just about any other CHP plant. As an example, the first company installed one of these next generations CHP system will then of course technology is expecting a three year payback, followed by permanent OpEx reduction of approximately $4 million a year. Those types of figures are groundbreaking and quite frankly they represent a true competitive differentiator for that particular industrial facility. In other words, other investor facilities in the same sector cannot afford to continue operating according to the status quo while one of their competitors manages to save $4 million after annual OpEx.

But we are mindful of the fact that we are entering into the energy infrastructure sector and this sector is typically served by large established multinational companies. So we are proactively modified our business strategy toward a licensing business model. And in 2016 we signed a new license agreement with Dresser-Rand which is now a Siemens business. So during the year 2016, we completed the scale up of our Power Oxidizer to 2 MW power capacities which is 8x larger than our previous product and we also worked closely with Dresser-Rand engineering team to fully integrate our Power Oxidizer with their 2 MW gas turbine. The result of all this is that industrial facilities all over the world can now purchase a CHP solution or CHP plant that can run on industrial bio-product waste gases that otherwise would require expensive air pollution treatment. They can now use these gases to make their own onsite power and heat needs. And they can purchase this from a globally recognized and longstanding supplier of this type of energy infrastructure equipment.

As stated earlier, approximately 60% of the cost of owning and operating a CHP plant is represented by the cost of fuel. And because our system use bio-product waste gases as a free source of fuel, the resulting cost of the energy generated is lower than it would with standard CHP plants. Our internal team calls this CHP plus. And we are evaluating projects with IRRs greater than 20% and paybacks below four years completely unlevered. I have now worked in power projects for just about all my career. And I am accustomed to seeing any other project IRRs in sort of 10 to on the high end 50% range. But with project economics like one we generate, one can quickly see why one of the largest CHP integrators in the world have elected to be a first mover and working with Ener-Core's licensee. So we spent the last two years building a strong patent portfolio and scaling up the size and integrating our technology with Dresser-Rand's 2 MW gas turbine. And while not registered in our balance sheet, 2016 saw us grow our patent portfolio to 44 patents. In the same year we achieved completion of what is been a long process to prove that our technology with a comprehensive set of field tests on a fully functioning unit called the full scale acceptance Test unit. The full scale acceptance test protocol were performed between July 2016 and December 2016, and confirmed by Dresser-Rand earlier this week that all required tests conducted to date have passed.

We have one more field test to conduct that has to occur at an industrial facility. And we could not conduct at the test site. That last field test will be conducted at the industrial site of the first customer in second quarter of 2017. This last test is considered relatively easy and if somewhat of formality. So we are highly confident that the test will pass with flying colors and we now believe that we have a technically proven 2 MW unit that is ready for sale and mass deployment. Our technical team has done some work to go beyond the final test. And key among that is to ensure that the first two commercial units installed specific ethanol operate as designed and for extended period of time without interruption. We see that work as a key to greater commercialization and that we need to provide proof that the units operate mission critical situations. There is really no reason to believe that these turbine units within a core technology will run less reliably than a regular gas turbine. Because all we are really doing here is replacing one component of a gas turbine which is the combustion chamber by the way with Ener-Core's Power Oxidization vessel. So the overall gas turbine which has been around a very long time and beyond proven remains the same. And in particular the moving parts of the gas turbine remain the same. And all we are putting in there is a replacement for the combustion chamber. So once we've proven that these modified gas turbines do indeed operate reliably, we expect to be able to obtain inexpensive warranty and financing terms for these systems. This in turn will drive greater customer adoption. Just to make this point ultra clear for everyone listening in, we are deploying systems that typically have a three or four year payback. We expect that customers will soon be able to obtain financing terms over 5 to 10 year tenure. And quite frankly probably longer. Those types of financing terms resulting a scenario whereby the annual cost savings to the end customer are far greater than the annual debt burden or lease burden which results in projects that are cash flow positive from the moment they are turned on. We also see our engineering team heavily involved with more commercially driven projects such as the integration of our Power Oxidization technology with other third party equipments such as industrial dryers, industrial ovens, water chillers as well as anaerobic digesters. The successful those integration projects will drive us into additional market segments and into projects with improved project economics.

Now what I'd like to do is move on to our 2016 commercialization progress. For our commercialization efforts are gaining momentum. And we are looking to benefit from significant macro forces including the worldwide move toward clean energy and the push forward organic diversion programs in areas such as California, which we expect will drive hundreds of new opportunities for our solutions. We see substantial opportunities in industrial CHP applications such as specific ethanol types installation but also for other industrial plants that are heavy consumers in both electricity and heat or steam. Just a few examples of some of these industries include semiconductor manufacturers, animal rendering facilities, petrochemical plants, large scale painting and coating facilities and even pharmaceuticals. We also see opportunities to take advantage of organic waste diversion by partnering with land fills and sewage treatment plants. The economics of these projects are often complex but our nearly emission free energy generation unlocks significant value for a multitude of projects site types. Much of the behind scene works done by our commercial team during the year has been in identifying and qualifying different vertical markets and beginning to work to partner with the right engineering companies and the right equipment suppliers to solidify and quantify the value proposition for each of these vertical markets. This includes working with suppliers of dryers, ovens, water chillers and anaerobic digesters and rotary concentrators. So it ends up becoming more of a consortium approach to the market.

In June 2016, Ener-Core and the Dresser-Rand business entered into a commercial and manufacturing license agreement. For the remainder of this call I am going to refer to that as CMLA. The CMLA gives Dresser-Rand the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Ener-Core's technology paired with Dresser-Rand gas turbines within the one to four MW range. The agreement shifts our relationship to a highly leverageable and low cost licensing fee model, business model. Under the CMLA, we will receive a license fee of approximately $400,000 to $500,000 for each unit that is sold by their global sales teams. Half of that fee is payable upon the reception of the order and the other half is due 10 to 12 months later upon delivery. The CMLA allows us to receive slightly less than what would have been our projected gross margin per unit if we had continued to be a manufacture. But it enables us to significantly reduce our need for working capital, completely eliminate our need for manufacturing overhead spending, as well as a performance guarantees for each unit deployed including the warranties.

In September of 2016, Dresser-Rand agree to pay its initial license fee of $1.1 million as we achieved the substantial integration of our 2 MW Power Oxidizer with their KG2 gas turbine. Our next milestone for the CMLA occurred in December of 2016 when we installed two of our 2 MW systems at the Stockton bio-refinery site owns by Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol's NASDAQ ticker is PEIX. And powered up those units at the site. The shipment and successful power op was a momentous occasion for our at Ener-Core and demonstrated that we have successfully completed and deployed a commercial scale up of the power capacity of the Power Oxidizer technology from 250 kilowatts to 2 MW over the last 18 months. Dresser-Rand is responsible for the overall project management of the entire CHP plant at Pacific Ethanol and started full commissioning of these units as well as all the other equipment of the site in early 2017.

Unfortunately site related third party delayed that were not caused by either Dresser-Rand or Ener-Core ended up laying the commissioning for these units by about 10 weeks. Some investors have asked us if the delays were due to any issues with Ener-Core's technology and I'd really like to take this moment to respond to that question. The answer is no. There has been no relationship between the delays being experienced at the Stockton site and Ener-Core's technology. This is however a first of kind CHP plant installation. And hence it is not as much of cookie cutter exercise as other CHP plant installation. Our colleagues at Dresser-Rand are now looking for a full commissioning of the complete CHP plant in the second quarter of 2017.

This week we signed a significant amendment to the CMLA which we publicized via press release just yesterday. The key points of the CMLA amendment include the follow up. First, as with any long engineering project we share at cost, there are always disputes and cost claims and counters claims that arise during the course of the project. The amendment amicably satisfies all these disputes and eliminates all results several key technical issues. While not readily apparent by the amendment this agreement wiped out a lot of the behind the scene he said, she said type of costs and technical issues that if not resolved could have created costly delays for us on the eve of our full commercialization of our technology. Second, the amendment approved the full scale acceptance test conducted to date. And resolve all final testing issues. While we are required to conduct one final emission test in the next month or so, our technical team is highly confident that that test once conducted will pass. Third, the amendment reduces the back staff security that we have had in place for the last 18 months from $2.1 million to $500,000. Fourth, we are elated that the amendment provides a payment of $1.2 million in cash for advances on future license fees. Dresser-Rand has requested that we not disclose the number of licenses affected. The payment will be allocated as a credit against both the initial 50% license payment and the second 50% license payment so as to allow us to receive additional cash for each license. So this will enable us to still receive the majority of the license fee income when our collecting team closes additional system sales. This is a significant validation of the commercial opportunity the Dresser-Rand sales and marketing team see within the potential sites of their sales pipeline. This also favor validate our ability to execute our technology licensing model with large corporate partner such as Dresser-Rand. And finally, the Dresser-Rand executive team has requested a five month period during which they will do preparing a bid to secure the licenses to deploy our technology within a much larger turbine far beyond 2 MW. We have often indicated that the larger versions of the technology would result in power prices that could become as low as $0.04 or $0.05 per kW hour which is competitive with coal power which by the way today is still the cheapest on the planet. But there is one key difference between our solution for generation power and coal power. In that cheap power produced from our system is not only clean but this power generation is actually preventing air pollution from going into the atmosphere. As we reflect and how we are moving forward, we feel that if we are committed to moving forward pairing our technology with larger gas turbine who better to partner with than the world's largest manufacture of gas turbines. In that sense we are quite energized about the possibility of expanding our license and pairing our technology with larger gas turbine manufactured by Siemens.

Again, we see this amendment as the beginning of full commercialization with Dresser-Rand and we are very excited to be turning the corner as we strive towards profitability. The full amendment with certain financial terms we adopted that the cost of Dresser-Rand will be filed as an exhibit to a future SEC filing. Before I proceed with providing an outlook into 2017, I want to turn the floor over to our CFO, D J Carney to discuss the financial results from 2016. D J?

Domonic Carney

Thanks, Alain. As with the case in 2015 we recorded no revenues for the year ended 2016 as our revenue cycle are not completed for any of our orders under our current revenue recognition policies, which are very conservative and which resulted in the further deferral of $3.1 million in the 2017. We ended the year with $3.9 million in deferral revenues reflecting the $2 million in cash received from Dresser-Rand for our two Power Oxidizers sold and delivered to Pacific Ethanol. $1.1 million in license fee paid to us in September of 2016 and cash receipt to date from one sale of our smaller 250 kW systems. While we delivered and installed the Pacific Ethanol units in the fourth quarter of 2016, the units were not fully commissioned at year end and therefore not recognizable as revenues. The $1.1 million in license fee was tied to the acceptance of the full scale acceptance testing. With the signature of the CMLA amendment earlier this week, we have completed the deliverable requirement for the $1.1 million in license fees.

Our operating expenses decreased by $700,000 to $7.9 million in 2016 which is a combination of $1.7 million of targeted expense reduction offset by $1 million of increased non-recurring testing cost associated with the full-scale acceptance testing conducted in the second half of 2016. The Full-Scale Acceptance Test cost mostly efforts of our 2016 cost reduction initiative. Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, we targeted our cash burn with the growth of reduced cash spending by over 30%. During 2016, we reduced our employee headcount, eliminated or reduced consultants streamlined our back office and at the end of 2016 we began to reduce our facilities overhead. At the end of the first quarter of 2016, our recurring quarterly cash burn was approximately $1.5 million. This was reduced to $1.2 million per quarter by the fourth quarter of 2016. In January of 2017, we had additional staff lay offs. In March, we moved out of our large manufacturing site to a new corporate office which further reduces our facilities cost by approximately $300,000 per year. This is a direct benefit of moving to a licensing business model. Our goal is to bring our recurring quarterly cash expenditure down to below $1 million per quarter. As we move forward into 2017, we also expect to realize cost savings through cost reimbursements from our future partners who we expect to take for some of the development for our next generation products that are based on Ener-Core's underlying technology.

Management believes that this reduced cost structure combined with our expectations for funded engineering projects and expected license fees provide a realistic target for cash flow breakeven in 2018.

On to the balance sheet. On December 31, our balance sheet included $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalent and $10.4 million of convertible debt convertible at $2.50 a share. During the fourth quarter of 2016, we completed a $3.4 million private placement with institutional and crediting investors' company management and one member of our Board of Directors. Cash usage in 2016 was high at $8.2 million which included additional spending of the Full-Scale Acceptance Test unit, as well as test procedures on that unit and fulfillment of the Pacific Ethanol units that we purchased into inventory at the end of the year.

Moving forward into 2017, we expect our cash usage to decline significantly as we see benefits from our cost reduction and as we receive additional cash receipts from licensing such as the $1.2 million accelerated license payment from Dresser-Rand, as well as from other revenue sources. Finally, we are carrying the Full-Scale Acceptance Test unit in our asset base at $2 million. We are currently evaluating offers on this unit to either to be solid for cash or using in our development and operations plans. This unit could provide additional cash flow if we determine that to be in the best interest of Ener-Core. Given the momentum with our financial and operational model, we now believe it is the right time to step up our efforts with communication to our current investor base and prospective investors. In the third quarter of 2016, we retain a well respected global investor relations firm MG Group. Utilizing MG as our accomplice regarding best practices is one of the many initiatives we have been implementing to fortify investor confidence and to procure new industrial investors and sale side analyst coverage. In fact, beginning in the second quarter of 2017, we will commence further quarterly earnings call to increase our communication with shareholders and the investor community.

Lastly, I want to mention that Alain and I would be attending the LD Micro Conference in June in Los Angeles and we hope to see some of you there in person. And with that I'll now turn the call back over to Alain to discuss our goals and opportunities in 2017. Alain?

Alain Castro

All right, thanks. So goals for 2017. In 2017, our commercial goals are strongly supported by our Dresser-Rand relationship and we know that our colleagues at Dresser-Rand and Siemens are organizing a significant ribbon cutting event that will be shared through television and with media. This will give people a preview of the revolutionary breakthrough and deployment and provide our future customers and partners with the improved economics and pollution abatement that is now achievable with this technology innovation. We look forward to providing you an update to the exact date and seeing some of you there to celebrate a momentous occasion for Ener-Core and Dresser-Rand teams. Industrial companies don't typically make rapid decision on the deployment of the onsite CHP plant. As these plants required tens of millions of dollars in investment. In fact, a typical sale cycle for these types of project is usually 18 to 24 months. Our sales team has been working closely with Dresser-Rand sales teams for the last 18 months. And their collective efforts have resulted in the sizeable pipeline of advanced opportunities across a wide range of industries. Every prospective customer in the sales pipeline realizes that this technology can significantly lower their OpEx, which represents a true competitive differentiation within their respective industries. In other words, once this is proven and fully operational, we believe the companies will have to utilize their waste gases to generate power or risk losing their business to lower cost competitors. The choice is rather simple when you look at their outlands. We are also pleased to see a few of the world's largest and well known providers of financing for energy infrastructure currently taking a real hard look are providing financing for several of these projects that are more advanced in our pipeline. Even if the financing is not yet made available, we are confident that there are orders coming in the near term. And if the financing is made available right away then the speed and volume of these orders will be amplified. But regardless of the availability of financing for the system, based on the sizeable pipeline and the go live date for the first two units occurring in the near term, we feel that Dresser-Rand sales team will likely be able to secure a substantial amount of new sales during the remainder of this year 2017. And quite frankly, we don't believe that they would have agreed to make an accelerated payment of the license fee if they were not equally confident of that particular point.

In parallel, Ener-Core plans to continue to selling some of its smaller 250 kW units in 2017. And some of you know these smaller systems are not our key focus as the margins on them are frankly not as significant as on the larger systems. However, you may recall that in May of 2016, Ener-Core received a conditional purchase order for $3.29 million to supply four of its 250 kW systems to the Toyon Canyon Landfill project at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. We would have likely already pull the trigger on that project but our colleagues at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power who will be purchasing the power from this project notified us that they would soon be authorizing a new electricity tariff for project such as this one. And a new tariff would result in significantly higher returns on investment. We've been told that the new tariff will be authorized in early May. As soon as this authorized, we intend to coordinate the signing of power purchase agreement and close the sale of those units. Beyond the Toyon Canyon we have advanced opportunities for approximately $2 million to $3 million more of additional orders for the 250 kW systems.

Lastly, we envision signing at least one more license agreement in 2017. Our future agreements will likely be structured in a similar manner as we structure our existing license agreement which means we would receive an initial license fee at the beginning of the relationship and then a per unit royalty paid at the time each system is sold. The next license agreement could entail another gas turbine based deployment and it could be with Siemens as they just secured a five month time period to prepare a bid. But our next license agreement could also take us into different types of equipment including steam boilers or industrial dryers. As our technology replaces the combustion chambers found in this type of equipment, there is a target rich environment of established equipment manufactures whose product can benefit from integrating Ener-Core's technology. We have several active discussions and evaluations taking place at the moment with prospective license partners and we will work to secure at least one additional license before year end.

Assuming that we can reach and maintain our operating cost at $1 million per quarter as conveyed by my colleague D J Carney, we would only need to bring in additional $3.8 million in 2017 in order to reach breakeven .While that would surely make all of us quite happy, we like to set the bar higher than that. Now that this technology is about to be installed and proven for the entire world to see, we want to aggressively drive sales through our existing license relationship, through our direct supply of 250 kW systems and through the signing of our new license agreement to rapidly break far beyond the breakeven line and into solid profitability in early 2018.

In closing, I want to thank our engineering team, our management team, our Board of Directors and the many friends and colleagues we work with and our corporate partners. With every month of passes there is a real sense of excitement related to what Ener-Core is achieving. Just imagine we are literally converting air pollution into useful thing energy. In this day and age, I just can't think of any things that are more exciting than that. But without the relentless drive of our team, we could have never come this far. And to you shareholders out there they have been with us for quite some time you can rest assure that we will continue to work hard to create real value from this game changing energy and environmental technology.

At this time, what I would like to do is open up the call for questions from our listeners. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And we will take our first question from Dallas Salazar with Atlas Consulting.

Dallas Salazar

Hi, guys. Great call. Sounds like you are making substantial progress. I can't say it wasn't expected from the conversations we have had. So just congrats on that. So just if we kind of jump around here and I'll ask then I'll jump back in the queue but starting with cash flow. It seems like breakeven is between 3 to 5 units sold by Dresser-Rand per quarter. And that could be off and you can correct me on that but what kind of visibility do shareholders has into the type of volume that Dresser-Rand could theoretically bring in terms of total opportunity? And then how do you guys plan on expressing that to investors on a go forward basis?

Alain Castro

Thank you, Dallas. Appreciate that. Dresser-Rand has stated on several occasions that they are quite comfortable with deploying this system and striking around 10 systems sales per year just starting out of the gate. And then ramping up to anywhere between 30 and 50 systems per year in about three years. Just to provide a sense of the potential scale, we've visited existing customers of their, that have individually purchased over 100 engines that are about the same price as us in 7 to 8 year period. So the numbers we are aiming for may seem high to some folks from other industries but they are actually quite conservative. We for example another perspective, we've been in discussion with an oil company that isn't even -- by the way isn't even in the top 10 in largest oil company in the world, and they have already concluded that they enough waste gases and they are very excited that they could purchase somewhere around 50 to 60 of these systems themselves. We have yet to assess how many systems the larger oil companies could deploy but we would expect that their figures would be worse the figures I just shared. As I have often said, the energy industry tends to move rather delay [silly] and that's off putting for investors that are accustomed to the speed of sort of high tech industries. But having been in the energy industry all my life I'll say this, once the energy industry moves, the numbers are staggering and there is probably no larger market. Now as it relates to the three 3 to 5 number that you stated earlier, I think I'd like to pass the mike to D J Carney to qualify respond to that number.

Domonic Carney

Yes. I mean we get a per unit license is basically between -- they figure between $400,000 and $500,000 a unit. So we are bringing -- your numbers probably accurate given what sort of historically looking backward what our cash expenses are, but by bringing down our burn we are bringing down the number of license to breakeven. So it's more in sort of the 8 to 10 a year range, 2 to 3 a quarter. We don't have much in the way of incremental expenses reach, for every time we sell license it doesn't cost us anything more, it is just giving them rights to and we just pass the money.

Dallas Salazar

Okay. I appreciate that. Yes, and maybe I can catch up with you guys offline just to kind of see what I can do to narrow down that but have good stuff from modeling. But I appreciate that on this call. A second question I have you for all is now that sales are effectively in the hands of Dresser-Rand at least for now, and the company is shifted to a licensing based model with minimal operating needs. Is there anything of immediate visibility that can be done to cut down on cash G&A expense or really any of the other items that within your control just sort of early going here to minimize the cash out flows?

Alain Castro

I'll answer the first part of the question then again pass the mike to D J. I wouldn't say fully depended on Dresser-Rand for sales and revenue generation. We do expect that they will be a substantial portion of our sales in the next 12 to 18 months. However, we do also expect to sell some of the 250 systems, the smaller systems that we've already making before. And we do expect to sign the licenses. And our licenses start with initial license fee maybe as large, large or small but it will be in the seven figures to start a new license relationship. So while Dresser-Rand will fill -- we expect fill a substantial portion there are other sources of sales and revenue cash coming in. On the second part D J you want to --

Domonic Carney

Yes. On the expenses I mean our cost structure sort of on a ration of amount of -- if you break our expense down it's just like about any other company. It's roughly 70% headcount, 30% other and so obviously anytime you reduce your cost structure, you are reducing personnel and that's what we did last year. We had taken our headcount down from 24-25 employees plus some fairly expensive consultants and we brought that down to -- we are now today around 13. So there is not a lot of movement further from where we are today. In fact, I think you will probably find as we see some commercial traction we will add some people back because it's just going to be more towards the commercialization of the technology. We did also recently change our -- as I mentioned earlier our overhead in our manufacturing plant. We move from about I think it was around 30,000 square foot plant down to about 6,000 square feet and so we dress our offices and so we dropped that overhead down considerably. And that's going to -- that will really start to be a hitting our bottom line in the second quarter of 2017.

Dallas Salazar

Okay, no, I appreciate that. By the way you guys have done a great job I just it was just sort of a question that I think I needed to ask but what is happened here the last 12 months has been pretty remarkable so don't get me wrong just figured out, I put that out there, the last question I will have and then I'll hop back in the queue is what are R&D funds being spent on? Now that the product is being developed primarily at the Dresser-Rand level, and then the second part of that question would be it sounds like you guys have plans to develop product of greater capacity than 4 MW so that you can target those external licensing deals. Maybe just give me some color or background on that or set me straight if I am completely off base here.

Alain Castro

No. That's a great question. I'll do my best I have very strong clarity on how I want to respond to help it would come out right .If you look back at 2016 and even further back to 2015, we were covering a substantial amount of the cost related to designing, developing, building and then testing and retesting and retesting because when you work with Germans that's the way it is, and that's a good thing. That took money to build and test a new 2 MW system technology. That heavier spending is now behind us. And anyone who is looking at our past financial should not assume that this is the R&D spend that this company will portray going forward this year 2017 or the years after. That was a big hurdle, we jumped through it, we got through it and it's behind us now. Moving forward, yes, we are going to expand into larger gases, gas turbines, we are going to expand in other source of equipment. However, we expect the license partners to be paying greater license fees and also be paying fees for what we calling our contracts the bespoke development, the bespoke development are nothing more than improvements across -- improvement upon existing versions of the technology. We expect those to be paid. So what we are saying is that we expect a substantial amount of any needed or future R&D spend to be compensated through fees from third party partners. And so that's why we don't envision anywhere near the level of R&D spending to come through. Now you may exceed as R&D spend but anyone doing their homework in our financial will also see that any R&D, most of the R&D spend moving forward would be compensated by -- fees payable by third parties coming in.

Dallas Salazar

Appreciate your time guys. No, that was more than I thought I would going to get. So that's comprehensive for me. I really appreciate it. I am going to jump back in the line. Again congrats and I look forward to the calls going forward. Thank you, guys.

Operator

We will take our next question from Joe Filberto with Candace Shira Associates.

Joe Filberto

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call. Can you touch on a little bit about what kind of tax benefits end point customers are going to get? Is anything you guys looked into what kind of benefits they will see? Whether from a depreciation standpoint or just straight tax credits?

Domonic Carney

You are talking about tax benefits for the end project customers?

Joe Filberto

Yes.

Domonic Carney

Yes, I mean right now if anyone in the room is disputes me, really the tax benefits are -- there is small production, federal production tax credit, there may be other emission credits out there just but those are really depended on where you happened to have the project sited. For example, we are aware of the cap and trade system in California for nitrogen oxide or NOX. And so there is a ready market for that. It's really you have to look at those credits on an individual basis. But it's -- but I want to make sure we all understand that our value proposition that just gravy, that's icing on the cake for this projects. Our unlevered IRR from some of the other benefits far outweigh and unless there is a 30% ITC it far outweighs any of the tax credit and tax benefits for this project.

Alain Castro

Yes. I'd like to add something there. And I think it's demonstrative what we are going to see time and time again okay. Customers are and I am really proud of this, having that worked on lots of wind farms and some solar farms and other renewables, customers of this system are moving forward or considering moving forward because it makes money completely in absence of any tax credits or any kind of incentives that might be set out for clean power. So give me a case in point, Pacific Ethanol, I recall with a great level of accuracy a phone conversation I had with the CFO of Pacific Ethanol when were weeks shy of signing an agreement with them. And he called me and he said, hey you know I was thinking about it and I am wondering if we can apply and maybe get pre-qualified for the investment credits which will give us some 30% CapEx year cut. And I said, Bryon, please don't tell me you are going to delay your decision on this too to get that out. And he said laughing, no, no, god no, the returns are fine I am proceeding. But wouldn't that be great we also get that on top. And that's exactly what D J is saying. He considered that additional ITC investment tax credit gravy on the cake or icing on the cake. But he was quite happy with the economics of the project in absence of that. So I think the answer is yes. A lot of them will get some from credit incentives but what I am quite proud of is that we have a great market and a very attentive prospective customer base regardless.

Joe Filberto

Great. And then one more follow up before I jump back in the queue but I know this may be little bit sensitive and maybe little political but with the separation of Mr. Maslov as COO, can you talk a little bit about the ramification long-term if there are any to Ener-Core?

Alain Castro

No. Dr. Boris Maslov has been a key pillar of this company for several years, a key member of our team. He continues to be a great colleague and friend. We started mutually with him planning a change in the time allocation, his time allocation back in June of last year because as some of you may know he was previously President as well of this company and he was the right skill set, he has amazing talented executive and he was the right skill set to lead this company when it was a -- one would say a pure R&D company developing its products. But not that we have effectively released this 2 MW system; we will need that kind of brainpower at the launch of every new product. We want that kind of brainpower. But we don't need that brainpower 60 hours a week, four weeks a months, 12 months a year. We need it sporadically. So it made all the sense in the world to shift him from a full time employee to an advisory board member. He comes in our office just about every week. We expect him to continue to do that. And he is ready to -- he likes it when we are launching this new projects. That's what he is good at. And so we are going to use him for what he is good at as needed. There will be some times when he might be here four weeks in a row because we are launching a new deployment. And then there might be three months we just don't need him all that much. So he is a very talented brain and we are very, very pleased to consider him effectively still part of this team with just right sized his time allocation for the challenges that this company is facing moving forward.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Peter Spalding, a Private Investor

Peter Spalding

Hi, Alain and D J. Thank you for everything that you guys are doing. I just have a quick question regarding the S1 Form that was submit for the SEC generated letter from January 19. And if you could go over that.

Alain Castro

Sure. Is there a specific question on that?

Peter Spalding

Well, I just don't understand what happened there?

Domonic Carney

We filed an S1 in January to register the shares for resale for the convertible debt offering that was placed in December and closed in December of 2016 and any warrants underlying that. And it's a little bit of housekeeping. So that was filed as was required under the terms of the securities purchase agreement for that deal. And we got through with new deal. It is done ineffective. And so we satisfied our requirements on the SPA.

Operator

And for our final question today we will take a follow up from Dallas Salazar with Atlas Consulting.

Dallas Salazar

Hey, guys. Sorry to hop back in here but I just wanted to get a little clarity on the deployment of larger power capacity product line from the Dresser-Rand update. Just quickly and newly concise but should we read into this as Dresser-Rand in targeting sort of a wider capacity spectrum or they going up market from a capacity standpoint. So effectively are they considering substituting their larger capacity for the capacity that they are currently targeting or are they looking at just widening of the spectrum?

Alain Castro

Yes. I think what are you saying is do you expect some level of cannibalization, is that what you are kind of asking?

Dallas Salazar

Yes. That's right.

Alain Castro

Yes, so no. The fact is that there are different types of investor facilities which are the natural home of different size units. 2 MW system is or several 2 MW system is adequately sized for a waste for equipment plant or large landfill but when you get for example to an oil refinery, and remember Dresser-Rand is very entrenched leading company in the oil and gas sector globally. Refineries put up so much waste gas that you could envision generating anywhere from as low as 20 to as high as 50 MW of power and you are not going to do that with a bunch of 2 MW module. They are just too small. So in those kind of larger investor facilities you are going -- it's going to be attractive for the end customer to put in multiple 8 or 10 MW systems and it's usually multiple because in the industries we target redundancy is highly valued. I am an industrial engineer by education and anyone who studied industrial engineer would be nodding their heads. When you have systems of this mission critical attribute and characteristic you want multiples but it is basically the larger turbines are going to be supplied to industrial facilities with just much greater volumes of waste gases and much greater power requirements and 2 MW would be targeted to different, to smaller facilities. So we basically are matching the feedstock which is the waste gas to the power and thermal needs. We would not expect to see any level of cannibalization on that.

Dallas Salazar

Okay. Yes, I know that's really, really important and mapping out sort of where this amendment can go. So I appreciate the clarity. That's all I have guys. Thank you.

Operator

And that does conclude the question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Alain Castro for closing remarks.

Alain Castro

So I want to -- I give sincere thank you for everyone for joining our call today. If we are unable to address all your questions on today's call, please feel free to contact us at our Investor Relations firm MG Group who would be happy to answer them .And we look forward to our call next quarter. Operator?

Operator

Finally, I'd like to reminder everyone that recording of today's call will be available for replay immediately after the call. And through April 28, 2017. Please refer to the company's Investor Relations website for dial-in instructions. Thank you for joining us today for our presentation. You may now disconnect.

